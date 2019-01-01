QQQ
Range
7.49 - 8.29
Vol / Avg.
37.7K/14K
Div / Yield
0.64/8.71%
52 Wk
4.04 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
14.9M
Payout Ratio
102.37
Open
7.5
P/E
25.87
EPS
0
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties located in the: Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and San Juan Basin Field of Colorado.

Mesa Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mesa Royalty (MTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mesa Royalty's (MTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mesa Royalty (MTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mesa Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Mesa Royalty (MTR)?

A

The stock price for Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) is $7.999 last updated Today at 5:12:50 PM.

Q

Does Mesa Royalty (MTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Mesa Royalty (NYSE:MTR) reporting earnings?

A

Mesa Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mesa Royalty (MTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mesa Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Mesa Royalty (MTR) operate in?

A

Mesa Royalty is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.