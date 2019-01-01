QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Based in Germany, BASF is the world's largest chemical company, with products spanning the full spectrum of commodities to specialities. In addition, the company is a strong player in agricultural crop protection. Given its sheer size, BASF has a top-three market position in 70% of its businesses.


Basf Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Basf (BASFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Basf (OTCQX: BASFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Basf's (BASFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Basf.

Q

What is the target price for Basf (BASFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Basf (OTCQX: BASFY) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BASFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Basf (BASFY)?

A

The stock price for Basf (OTCQX: BASFY) is $18.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Basf (BASFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Basf (OTCQX:BASFY) reporting earnings?

A

Basf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Basf (BASFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Basf.

Q

What sector and industry does Basf (BASFY) operate in?

A

Basf is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.