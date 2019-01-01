QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMYMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (OTCPK: BMYMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMYMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Q

What is the target price for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMYMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb

Q

Current Stock Price for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMYMP)?

A

The stock price for Bristol-Myers Squibb (OTCPK: BMYMP) is $1200 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMYMP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2015.

Q

When is Bristol-Myers Squibb (OTCPK:BMYMP) reporting earnings?

A

Bristol-Myers Squibb does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMYMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Q

What sector and industry does Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMYMP) operate in?

A

Bristol-Myers Squibb is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.