Advaxis Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company operating in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Lm (Listeria monocytogenes)-LLO (Listeriolysin O) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology which utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. The company's immunotherapy products based on Lm-LLO immunotherapy are Axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which targets Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) - associated cancers and ADXS-PSA which targets Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) associated with prostate cancer.