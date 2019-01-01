QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
647.7K/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 1.33
Mkt Cap
16.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
145.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 12:28PM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 4:04PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Advaxis Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company operating in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Lm (Listeria monocytogenes)-LLO (Listeriolysin O) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology which utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. The company's immunotherapy products based on Lm-LLO immunotherapy are Axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which targets Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) - associated cancers and ADXS-PSA which targets Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) associated with prostate cancer.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advaxis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advaxis (ADXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advaxis (OTCQX: ADXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advaxis's (ADXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advaxis.

Q

What is the target price for Advaxis (ADXS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Advaxis (OTCQX: ADXS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ADXS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Advaxis (ADXS)?

A

The stock price for Advaxis (OTCQX: ADXS) is $0.11125 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advaxis (ADXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advaxis.

Q

When is Advaxis (OTCQX:ADXS) reporting earnings?

A

Advaxis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Advaxis (ADXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advaxis.

Q

What sector and industry does Advaxis (ADXS) operate in?

A

Advaxis is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.