AIB Group PLC is a banking services company. The company's operating segments are Retail Banking; Corporate Institutional and Business Banking (CIB); AIB UK and Group. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail Banking segment. Retail Banking segment comprises Homes and Consumer, SME and Financial Solutions Group (FSG) in a single integrated segment, focused on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Ireland and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and the Rest of the World.