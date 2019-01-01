QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Suzuki Motor Corp is a Japanese automobile manufacturing company. Suzuki organises itself into three segments based on product type: automobile, motorcycle, and Marine business. The automotive business, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, largely focuses on passenger vehicles. The motorcycle business manufactures on- and off-road motorcycles and scooters, and contributes the next- largest portion of sales. The Marine business business manufactures four-stroke mators for marine use. Nearly half of consolidated revenue is derived from Asian countries excluding Japan, with a third of sales made domestically.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.560
REV7.927B

Analyst Ratings

Suzuki Motor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suzuki Motor (SZKMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCPK: SZKMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suzuki Motor's (SZKMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suzuki Motor.

Q

What is the target price for Suzuki Motor (SZKMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suzuki Motor

Q

Current Stock Price for Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)?

A

The stock price for Suzuki Motor (OTCPK: SZKMY) is $159.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suzuki Motor (SZKMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Suzuki Motor (OTCPK:SZKMY) reporting earnings?

A

Suzuki Motor’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Suzuki Motor (SZKMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suzuki Motor.

Q

What sector and industry does Suzuki Motor (SZKMY) operate in?

A

Suzuki Motor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.