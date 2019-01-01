QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Japan Tobacco is the third-largest tobacco company globally. It owns a rich brand portfolio including Winston (non-U.S.), Camel (non-U.S.), and Mevius, and holds leading shares in many core markets including Japan, Russia, and the U.K. It has added Logic as a vaping brand and Ploom/PloomTech heated tobacco lines into its reduced-risk-product portfolio. The tobacco business contributes 90% of group sales and nearly all profits, with more than half generated by JTI, the overseas tobacco arm. JTI was created through the acquisition of R.J. Reynolds' non-U.S. operations in 1999 and further expanded through multiple acquisitions, of which the purchase of Gallaher in 2007 was the most notable, doubling JTI's sales. Pharmaceutical and processed food operations are the other businesses.

Japan Tobacco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Tobacco (JAPAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCPK: JAPAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Tobacco's (JAPAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Tobacco.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Tobacco (JAPAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Tobacco

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)?

A

The stock price for Japan Tobacco (OTCPK: JAPAY) is $9.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Tobacco (JAPAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Tobacco.

Q

When is Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Tobacco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Tobacco (JAPAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Tobacco.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Tobacco (JAPAY) operate in?

A

Japan Tobacco is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.