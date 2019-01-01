QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Swedbank is one of the oldest banks in Sweden, where it derives the lion's share of its income. The bank is the result of merging savings and union banks in Sweden in the aftermath of the financial crisis in the early 1990s in Sweden. The remaining independent savings banks in Sweden remain in close collaboration with Swedbank, acting as an additional product distribution channel to Swedbank and sharing Swedbank's IT systems and part of its development costs. In addition, the bank operates in the three Baltic states: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Swedbank has a market- leading position in the Baltics, with share ranging from 20% to 55% in retail banking, where it generates 16% of revenue. The bank has around 13,700 employees and about 390 branches.

Swedbank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swedbank (SWDBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swedbank (OTCPK: SWDBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swedbank's (SWDBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swedbank.

Q

What is the target price for Swedbank (SWDBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swedbank

Q

Current Stock Price for Swedbank (SWDBY)?

A

The stock price for Swedbank (OTCPK: SWDBY) is $16.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swedbank (SWDBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 21, 2013.

Q

When is Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY) reporting earnings?

A

Swedbank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Swedbank (SWDBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swedbank.

Q

What sector and industry does Swedbank (SWDBY) operate in?

A

Swedbank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.