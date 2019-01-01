QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd is a shipping company. The company's operating segment includes Container shipping business; Container terminal business and Corporate and other operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Container shipping business segment. The group's operations are mainly conducted in America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and China.


COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (CICOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (OTCPK: CICOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are COSCO SHIPPING Holdings's (CICOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (CICOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (CICOY)?

A

The stock price for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (OTCPK: CICOY) is $9.445 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:07:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (CICOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 7, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2011.

Q

When is COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (OTCPK:CICOY) reporting earnings?

A

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (CICOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (CICOY) operate in?

A

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.