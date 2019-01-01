Symphony International Holdings Ltd is an investment company. It provides its investor's returns from investing across multiple market segments such as Healthcare, Hospitality, Education, Lifestyle/Real Estate, Logistics, Cash and temporary investments and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Logistics segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Singapore. It makes investments with the objective of increasing the net asset value through long-term strategic private equity investments in consumer-related businesses as well as investments in special situations and structured transactions which have the potential of generating attractive returns.