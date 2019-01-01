QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Symphony International Holdings Ltd is an investment company. It provides its investor's returns from investing across multiple market segments such as Healthcare, Hospitality, Education, Lifestyle/Real Estate, Logistics, Cash and temporary investments and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Logistics segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Singapore. It makes investments with the objective of increasing the net asset value through long-term strategic private equity investments in consumer-related businesses as well as investments in special situations and structured transactions which have the potential of generating attractive returns.

Symphony Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Symphony Intl Hldgs (SYNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: SYNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Symphony Intl Hldgs's (SYNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Symphony Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Symphony Intl Hldgs (SYNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Symphony Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Symphony Intl Hldgs (SYNNF)?

A

The stock price for Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: SYNNF) is $0.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Symphony Intl Hldgs (SYNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Symphony Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:SYNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Symphony Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Symphony Intl Hldgs (SYNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Symphony Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Symphony Intl Hldgs (SYNNF) operate in?

A

Symphony Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.