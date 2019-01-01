QQQ
Range
33.7 - 33.98
Vol / Avg.
8K/17.7K
Div / Yield
0.76/2.26%
52 Wk
21.26 - 33.99
Mkt Cap
441M
Payout Ratio
35.32
Open
33.7
P/E
16.77
EPS
0.59
Shares
13.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc is a holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Operating primarily in the United States, it caters to its commercial market with credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep and online account access. It also offers a range of retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The interests received on lending to the commercial and retail market forms the basis of the bank's primary revenue. The company's primary service area is the mid-Central Valley of California, including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced counties, where it operates close to 20 full-service branches.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.660 0.1000
REV18.590M24.552M5.962M

Farmers & Merchants Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ: FMAO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmers & Merchants's (FMAO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ: FMAO) was reported by Stephens & Co. on October 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FMAO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers & Merchants (FMAO)?

A

The stock price for Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ: FMAO) is $33.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.

Q

When is Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ:FMAO) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers & Merchants’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers & Merchants.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) operate in?

A

Farmers & Merchants is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.