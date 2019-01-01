Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc is a holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Operating primarily in the United States, it caters to its commercial market with credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep and online account access. It also offers a range of retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The interests received on lending to the commercial and retail market forms the basis of the bank's primary revenue. The company's primary service area is the mid-Central Valley of California, including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced counties, where it operates close to 20 full-service branches.