QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.7 - 5.85
Vol / Avg.
70.1K/34.9K
Div / Yield
0.12/2.10%
52 Wk
3.58 - 5.85
Mkt Cap
75.8B
Payout Ratio
32.43
Open
5.73
P/E
15.46
EPS
0
Shares
13.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 10:17PM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Glencore is one of the world's largest commodities traders, active in markets for metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural goods. The firm's marketing business provides sourcing, logistics, transportation, storage, and financing services to commodity producers and consumers around the globe. The 2013 merger with diversified miner Xstrata propelled the company to become one of the world's largest commodity producers. Core exposures are in the production of thermal coal, coking coal, copper, zinc, nickel and ferroalloys.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Glencore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glencore (GLCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glencore (OTCPK: GLCNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glencore's (GLCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glencore.

Q

What is the target price for Glencore (GLCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glencore

Q

Current Stock Price for Glencore (GLCNF)?

A

The stock price for Glencore (OTCPK: GLCNF) is $5.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glencore (GLCNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Glencore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glencore (GLCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glencore.

Q

What sector and industry does Glencore (GLCNF) operate in?

A

Glencore is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.