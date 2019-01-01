QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.57%
52 Wk
0.73 - 1.47
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
26.74
Open
-
P/E
7.74
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
China Water Affairs Group Ltd is a Chinese water utility company that builds, operates, and invests in water affairs projects in China. The firm's primary segments include City water supply operation and construction, Environmental protection, and Property development and investment. It generates a majority of its revenue from the City water supply operation and construction segment. Geographically, the company generates a major share of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.

China Water Affairs Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Water Affairs Gr (CWAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Water Affairs Gr (OTCPK: CWAFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Water Affairs Gr's (CWAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Water Affairs Gr.

Q

What is the target price for China Water Affairs Gr (CWAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Water Affairs Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for China Water Affairs Gr (CWAFF)?

A

The stock price for China Water Affairs Gr (OTCPK: CWAFF) is $1.15 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:12:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Water Affairs Gr (CWAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Water Affairs Gr.

Q

When is China Water Affairs Gr (OTCPK:CWAFF) reporting earnings?

A

China Water Affairs Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Water Affairs Gr (CWAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Water Affairs Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Water Affairs Gr (CWAFF) operate in?

A

China Water Affairs Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.