M&S is a British multichannel retailer with stores across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells into more than 50 countries from thousands of stores and several websites around the world and offers predominantly own-brand luxury food, clothing, and home products with the majority of sales coming from its U.K. operations. Marks & Spencer operates three business models--owned, franchise, and joint-venture--in the U.K. and internationally. The online business globally is delivered through localized owned and franchised websites and partnerships. The food segment includes value products, convenient ready-made meals, and healthy items. The clothing and home division sells own-brand and high-quality womenswear, lingerie, menswear, kidswear, beauty, and home products.