QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.46 - 5.55
Mkt Cap
106.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nicox SA is a France based ophthalmic corporation. It is focused on operating in the ophthalmic market through a diversified portfolio of ophthalmic products. The company's pipeline features VESNEO for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; AC-170 for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; AzaSite for bacterial conjunctivitis; and BromSite for pain and inflammation after cataract surgery. The group operates internationally and is also focused on developing a pipeline of ophthalmology-focused candidates which utilize its proprietary nitric oxide-donating research platform.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nicox Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nicox (NICXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nicox (OTCPK: NICXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nicox's (NICXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nicox.

Q

What is the target price for Nicox (NICXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nicox

Q

Current Stock Price for Nicox (NICXF)?

A

The stock price for Nicox (OTCPK: NICXF) is $2.46 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:32:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nicox (NICXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nicox.

Q

When is Nicox (OTCPK:NICXF) reporting earnings?

A

Nicox does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nicox (NICXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nicox.

Q

What sector and industry does Nicox (NICXF) operate in?

A

Nicox is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.