Nicox SA is a France based ophthalmic corporation. It is focused on operating in the ophthalmic market through a diversified portfolio of ophthalmic products. The company's pipeline features VESNEO for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; AC-170 for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; AzaSite for bacterial conjunctivitis; and BromSite for pain and inflammation after cataract surgery. The group operates internationally and is also focused on developing a pipeline of ophthalmology-focused candidates which utilize its proprietary nitric oxide-donating research platform.