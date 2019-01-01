QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
ITV PLC is a broadcasting television company that owns, creates, and distributes the content on its platforms. ITV operates in two main business divisions: broadcast and online and ITV Studios. The broadcast and online segment produces revenue through advertising and consumer subscriptions, whereas the ITV Studio segment produces revenue through program production, distribution rights, and licensing. ITV delivers its content digitally as well over its website and through deals with other distributors, including Amazon and Netflix. The company's international content business, ITV Studios, produces programming for ITV's channels as well as other British broadcasters. ITV derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

ITV Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ITV (ITVPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ITV (OTCPK: ITVPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ITV's (ITVPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ITV.

Q

What is the target price for ITV (ITVPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ITV

Q

Current Stock Price for ITV (ITVPY)?

A

The stock price for ITV (OTCPK: ITVPY) is $15.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ITV (ITVPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is ITV (OTCPK:ITVPY) reporting earnings?

A

ITV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ITV (ITVPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ITV.

Q

What sector and industry does ITV (ITVPY) operate in?

A

ITV is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.