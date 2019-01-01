QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.14 - 21.14
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.06/0.30%
52 Wk
19.55 - 30.09
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.14
P/E
-
EPS
3.43
Shares
175.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Based in Montreal, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management firm that offers a wide range of services, including financing, consulting, engineering and construction, procurement, and operations and maintenance. The firm serves clients in the resources, infrastructure, nuclear, and engineering design and project management industries. Additionally, the company owns infrastructure projects through its capital segment. SNC-Lavalin generated approximately CAD 7 billion in sales in 2020.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SNC-Lavalin Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SNC-Lavalin Gr (SNCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SNC-Lavalin Gr (OTCPK: SNCAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SNC-Lavalin Gr's (SNCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SNC-Lavalin Gr.

Q

What is the target price for SNC-Lavalin Gr (SNCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SNC-Lavalin Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for SNC-Lavalin Gr (SNCAF)?

A

The stock price for SNC-Lavalin Gr (OTCPK: SNCAF) is $21.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:37:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SNC-Lavalin Gr (SNCAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 14, 2006.

Q

When is SNC-Lavalin Gr (OTCPK:SNCAF) reporting earnings?

A

SNC-Lavalin Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SNC-Lavalin Gr (SNCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SNC-Lavalin Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does SNC-Lavalin Gr (SNCAF) operate in?

A

SNC-Lavalin Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.