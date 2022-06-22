Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 329 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Home Depot HD.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Performance Shipping PSHG.
- Athira Pharma ATHA's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 66.66% to reach a new 52-week low.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Home Depot HD stock hit a yearly low of $264.54. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Walt Disney DIS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $92.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
- Altria Group MO stock hit $41.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.84%.
- Stryker SYK shares hit a yearly low of $193.34. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- 3M MMM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $128.19 and moving up 0.26%.
- General Electric GE shares moved down 1.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $64.17, drifting down 1.25%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.86. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
- CSX CSX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.50. Shares traded up 0.28%.
- Emerson Electric EMR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $77.73 and moving down 2.1%.
- NXP Semiconductors NXPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $155.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.58%.
- Southern Copper SCCO stock drifted down 4.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $52.92.
- Dow DOW shares set a new yearly low of $51.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.
- Workday WDAY shares moved down 0.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $135.05, drifting down 0.51%.
- Agilent Technologies A stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $112.55. Shares traded down 0.28%.
- BioNTech BNTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $117.08 and moving up 1.72%.
- Carrier Global CARR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%.
- Illumina ILMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $180.00. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- DuPont de Nemours DD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.04 and moving down 1.44%.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD stock set a new 52-week low of $1,082.80 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.
- Ecopetrol EC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.45. Shares traded down 4.43%.
- Rockwell Automation ROK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $190.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH shares fell to $101.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.73%.
- ArcelorMittal MT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.74%.
- Align Tech ALGN stock hit a yearly low of $226.00. The stock was up 3.29% for the day.
- United Microelectronics UMC stock hit a yearly low of $7.40. The stock was down 6.27% for the day.
- Ingersoll Rand IR shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.02.
- TransUnion TRU shares hit a yearly low of $75.42. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- POSCO Holdings PKX stock set a new 52-week low of $46.13 on Wednesday, moving down 4.98%.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares moved up 0.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.33, drifting up 0.7%.
- Pool POOL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $324.14. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- KB Financial Group KB stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.59. The stock was down 5.44% on the session.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $34.76 and moving down 1.16%.
- WestRock WRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.98 and moving down 2.55%.
- News NWSA stock drifted down 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.96.
- DISH Network DISH shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.85%.
- A.O. Smith AOS shares made a new 52-week low of $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Toro TTC shares set a new 52-week low of $71.86. The stock traded down 0.18%.
- Fortune Brands Home FBHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $56.86. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- Federal Realty Investment FRT stock hit a yearly low of $92.02. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Concentrix CNXC stock drifted up 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $136.01.
- Regal Rexnord RRX stock hit a yearly low of $108.28. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- Pentair PNR stock set a new 52-week low of $43.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.
- Advanced Drainage Systems WMS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $80.81 and moving down 0.7%.
- Bath & Body Works BBWI shares hit a yearly low of $29.79. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- Wynn Resorts WYNN shares set a new 52-week low of $52.88. The stock traded down 0.42%.
- First Industrial Realty FR shares made a new 52-week low of $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- II-VI IIVI shares made a new 52-week low of $51.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.
- Acuity Brands AYI shares made a new 52-week low of $151.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.
- GXO Logistics GXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.55. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- BOK Financial BOKF stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.29. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
- TopBuild BLD stock drifted down 2.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $152.40.
- Marriott Vacations VAC shares set a new 52-week low of $112.21. The stock traded down 0.03%.
- Hilton Grand Vacations HGV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.62 and moving down 1.4%.
- LG Display Co LPL stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.83. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- Under Armour UAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.73 and moving up 1.41%.
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.58.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.38. Shares traded down 0.5%.
- UFP Industries UFPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.87%.
- Douglas Emmett DEI shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.24%.
- Stericycle SRCL stock hit $40.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%.
- Under Armour UA stock set a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares hit a yearly low of $149.03. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- Armstrong World Indus AWI shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.25.
- Gap GPS shares set a new 52-week low of $8.56. The stock traded down 0.05%.
- Beacon Roofing Supply BECN stock hit $45.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%.
- Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.73%.
- SL Green Realty SLG shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.22.
- Enovis ENOV shares made a new 52-week low of $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- Kemper KMPR shares moved up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.79, drifting up 0.52%.
- Resideo Technologies REZI shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.07%.
- First Hawaiian FHB shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.86%.
- Summit Materials SUM shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.13%.
- Conmed CNMD stock set a new 52-week low of $87.27 on Wednesday, moving up 1.8%.
- Bausch Health Companies BHC shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.01.
- Herc Hldgs HRI shares hit a yearly low of $86.67. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- ESAB ESAB shares made a new 52-week low of $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- John Wiley & Sons WLY shares made a new 52-week low of $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Aurora Innovation AUR shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.15.
- EnerSys ENS stock hit a yearly low of $58.30. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
- Sportradar Gr SRAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
- United Breweries Co CCU shares set a new yearly low of $12.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- St. Joe JOE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- Golub Capital BDC GBDC shares fell to $12.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.12%.
- Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.6%.
- Installed Building Prods IBP stock set a new 52-week low of $69.44 on Wednesday, moving down 9.16%.
- Helios Technologies HLIO stock hit $60.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%.
- Worthington Industries WOR shares were down 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.24.
- Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $82.29. Shares traded up 1.68%.
- First Advantage FA stock hit $12.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%.
- GrafTech International EAF shares fell to $7.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%.
- Washington REIT WRE stock hit a yearly low of $21.28. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- RLJ Lodging RLJ shares hit a yearly low of $10.67. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Enel Chile ENIC stock hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
- Vista Outdoor VSTO shares set a new yearly low of $29.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
- Gray Television GTN shares moved down 1.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.99, drifting down 1.2%.
- GMS GMS shares fell to $36.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.28%.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.95. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
- BlackRock Capital BCAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.
- Masonite International DOOR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.41 and moving down 3.15%.
- CSW Industrials CSWI shares made a new 52-week low of $96.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
- Triumph Bancorp TBK stock hit $61.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%.
- TaskUs TASK stock hit a yearly low of $14.38. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
- Guggenheim Strategic Opps GOF stock set a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Wednesday, moving down 2.14%.
- Acadia Realty Trust AKR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
- Tanger Factory Outlet SKT shares set a new 52-week low of $13.75. The stock traded up 0.36%.
- Bloomin Brands BLMN shares set a new 52-week low of $15.89. The stock traded down 0.67%.
- Cheesecake Factory CAKE shares fell to $26.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.33%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income PTY shares set a new yearly low of $12.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
- Sweetgreen SG stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- Jack In The Box JACK stock drifted down 3.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $56.52.
- Patrick Industries PATK shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.79.
- Hudbay Minerals HBM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.2%.
- ModivCare MODV shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $80.55.
- Kaiser Aluminum KALU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.31. Shares traded down 5.26%.
- Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
- Alexander's ALX stock drifted down 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $213.85.
- First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares made a new 52-week low of $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Sturm Ruger & Co RGR shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.33.
- Zeta Global Holdings ZETA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%.
- Brinker International EAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.
- H&E Equipment Servs HEES stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.93. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
- Oceaneering International OII stock set a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Wednesday, moving down 6.28%.
- Core Laboratories CLB shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.70.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.92 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.09%.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- Oxford Lane Capital OXLC shares fell to $5.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%.
- RPT Realty RPT stock hit $9.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.63%.
- Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.79%.
- NOVONIX NVX stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Wednesday, moving down 7.7%.
- Banco Macro BMA shares moved up 1.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.82, drifting up 1.84%.
- Latham Group SWIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.29 and moving down 1.22%.
- Triumph Group TGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.
- Summit Hotel Properties INN shares moved down 1.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.96, drifting down 1.71%.
- Sleep Number SNBR stock set a new 52-week low of $31.68 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.66 and moving down 2.28%.
- Azure Power Global AZRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.84. The stock was down 6.06% on the session.
- American Woodmark AMWD stock hit $40.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.68%.
- Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.38%.
- Bristow Group VTOL stock set a new 52-week low of $22.02 on Wednesday, moving down 1.56%.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
- John Hancock Finl Opps BTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $31.95. Shares traded down 0.53%.
- Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock drifted up 0.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.93.
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic DIAX stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.63. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- Western Asset Emg Markets EMD stock hit a yearly low of $8.66. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- National Energy Services NESR shares were down 9.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.69.
- Celularity CELU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.58. Shares traded down 2.91%.
- Blackstone Strategic BGB stock hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 1.02%.
- Torrid Holdings CURV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.49. Shares traded down 1.53%.
- Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares set a new yearly low of $8.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- Aarons AAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.53 and moving down 0.79%.
- Runway Growth Finance RWAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.00. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.
- Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.53. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
- Templeton Global Income GIM shares set a new 52-week low of $4.20. The stock traded down 0.23%.
- Tucows TCX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.96 and moving down 1.46%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine DFP stock hit a yearly low of $21.03. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
- Sarcos Technology STRC shares hit a yearly low of $2.69. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares set a new yearly low of $3.32 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed ETB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.95 and moving down 0.53%.
- Columbia Seligman STK stock set a new 52-week low of $24.24 on Wednesday, moving up 0.98%.
- Quantum-Si QSI stock hit $2.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.76%.
- Haverty Furniture Cos HVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.37 and moving up 1.19%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
- AEye LIDR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.42%.
- BRC BRCC stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.28. The stock was down 6.65% on the session.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock hit $2.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%.
- Chuy's Holdings CHUY shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- Manitowoc Co MTW shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.14.
- Humacyte HUMA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday, moving down 6.11%.
- Tredegar TG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.95. Shares traded down 0.89%.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares set a new 52-week low of $6.94. The stock traded up 1.56%.
- First Trust Enhanced FFA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Source Capital SOR stock hit a yearly low of $36.20. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
- Oportun Financial OPRT shares moved down 1.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.83, drifting down 1.33%.
- Nuveen California NCA shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.36.
- Nyxoah NYXH stock set a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday, moving down 2.18%.
- AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.04%.
- Western Asset High Yield HYI shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%.
- Barings Global Short BGH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic SPXX shares fell to $14.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%.
- Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock hit $12.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.22%.
- Hovnanian Enterprises HOV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.
- Weave Communications WEAV shares were down 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.57.
- loanDepot LDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
- Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares made a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
- Franklin Duration Income FTF shares made a new 52-week low of $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
- Chemung Financial CHMG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.02 and moving up 0.37%.
- Atlas Technical ATCX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.51 and moving down 3.31%.
- Tile Shop Holdings TTSH stock drifted down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.54.
- TeraWulf WULF stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday, moving down 6.99%.
- Blackstone Senior BSL shares moved down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.21, drifting down 1.02%.
- Oxford Square Cap OXSQ stock set a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday, moving down 2.72%.
- Agrico Acquisition RICO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.77%.
- Insight Select Income INSI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.78. Shares traded up 0.47%.
- New America High Income HYB shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.54%.
- Cumulus Media CMLS shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.44%.
- Mayville Engineering MEC shares moved up 1.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.38, drifting up 1.54%.
- Special Opportunities SPE shares fell to $12.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.07%.
- First Northwest Bancorp FNWB stock hit a yearly low of $15.25. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- Lazydays Hldgs LAZY stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
- Hyperfine HYPR shares fell to $1.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.33%.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%.
- NeuroPace NPCE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.66%.
- American Superconductor AMSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares fell to $2.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.29%.
- Westwood Holdings Gr WHG shares moved down 2.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.87, drifting down 2.32%.
- Neuberger Berman NHS shares made a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Acme United ACU shares fell to $29.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.
- Sol-Gel Technologies SLGL stock hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.
- Sound Financial Bancorp SFBC stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.15. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
- Broadway Financial BYFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
- Cortexyme CRTX stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
- Nuveen CA Select Tax Free NXC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.90. Shares traded down 1.26%.
- Alexco Resource AXU stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 37.93% on the session.
- OFS Credit OCCI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.39%.
- PAVmed PAVM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.
- SOS SOS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.52% for the day.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.07%.
- Sharps Compliance SMED stock drifted up 2.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.02.
- Equillium EQ shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit $4.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.85%.
- Power REIT PW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.48 and moving up 1.06%.
- Investcorp Credit ICMB shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
- VirTra VTSI shares moved up 4.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55, drifting up 4.18%.
- Sonendo SONX shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90.
- Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- Zedge ZDGE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
- Silver Spike Inv SSIC shares set a new 52-week low of $7.70. The stock traded down 10.98%.
- Yoshitsu TKLF stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.12%.
- Educational Development EDUC shares hit a yearly low of $4.30. The stock was up 6.4% on the session.
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
- Societal CDMO SCTL shares moved down 3.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.65%.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.50.
- 4d pharma LBPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 13.55%.
- Biote BTMD stock drifted down 4.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55.
- Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock traded down 5.33%.
- iMedia Brands IMBI shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.21.
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving up 1.35%.
- Dixie Gr DXYN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 5.22%.
- Reed's REED stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was up 5.06% on the session.
- Acer Therapeutics ACER shares hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock drifted down 1.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40.
- Elys Game Technology ELYS shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 5.74% on the session.
- Organovo Holdings ONVO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.73 and moving down 5.5%.
- Greenpro Capital GRNQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.19%.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.02%.
- Safe-T Gr SFET shares made a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.99% for the day.
- Engine Gaming And Media GAME shares fell to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.02%.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.
- LM Funding America LMFA shares fell to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.94%.
- Kidpik PIK stock hit $1.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%.
- INVO Bioscience INVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.82%.
- AppTech Payments APCX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
- Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
- Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was up 4.12% for the day.
