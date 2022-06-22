ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 12:30 PM | 32 min read

 

On Wednesday, 329 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Home Depot HD.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Performance Shipping PSHG.
  • Athira Pharma ATHA's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 66.66% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Home Depot HD stock hit a yearly low of $264.54. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Walt Disney DIS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $92.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
  • Altria Group MO stock hit $41.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.84%.
  • Stryker SYK shares hit a yearly low of $193.34. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
  • 3M MMM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $128.19 and moving up 0.26%.
  • General Electric GE shares moved down 1.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $64.17, drifting down 1.25%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.86. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
  • CSX CSX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.50. Shares traded up 0.28%.
  • Emerson Electric EMR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $77.73 and moving down 2.1%.
  • NXP Semiconductors NXPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $155.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.58%.
  • Southern Copper SCCO stock drifted down 4.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $52.92.
  • Dow DOW shares set a new yearly low of $51.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.
  • Workday WDAY shares moved down 0.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $135.05, drifting down 0.51%.
  • Agilent Technologies A stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $112.55. Shares traded down 0.28%.
  • BioNTech BNTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $117.08 and moving up 1.72%.
  • Carrier Global CARR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%.
  • Illumina ILMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $180.00. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • DuPont de Nemours DD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.04 and moving down 1.44%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD stock set a new 52-week low of $1,082.80 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Ecopetrol EC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.45. Shares traded down 4.43%.
  • Rockwell Automation ROK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $190.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH shares fell to $101.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.73%.
  • ArcelorMittal MT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.74%.
  • Align Tech ALGN stock hit a yearly low of $226.00. The stock was up 3.29% for the day.
  • United Microelectronics UMC stock hit a yearly low of $7.40. The stock was down 6.27% for the day.
  • Ingersoll Rand IR shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.02.
  • TransUnion TRU shares hit a yearly low of $75.42. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
  • POSCO Holdings PKX stock set a new 52-week low of $46.13 on Wednesday, moving down 4.98%.
  • Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares moved up 0.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.33, drifting up 0.7%.
  • Pool POOL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $324.14. Shares traded up 0.54%.
  • KB Financial Group KB stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.59. The stock was down 5.44% on the session.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $34.76 and moving down 1.16%.
  • WestRock WRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.98 and moving down 2.55%.
  • News NWSA stock drifted down 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.96.
  • DISH Network DISH shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.85%.
  • A.O. Smith AOS shares made a new 52-week low of $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Toro TTC shares set a new 52-week low of $71.86. The stock traded down 0.18%.
  • Fortune Brands Home FBHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $56.86. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Federal Realty Investment FRT stock hit a yearly low of $92.02. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Concentrix CNXC stock drifted up 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $136.01.
  • Regal Rexnord RRX stock hit a yearly low of $108.28. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Pentair PNR stock set a new 52-week low of $43.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems WMS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $80.81 and moving down 0.7%.
  • Bath & Body Works BBWI shares hit a yearly low of $29.79. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • Wynn Resorts WYNN shares set a new 52-week low of $52.88. The stock traded down 0.42%.
  • First Industrial Realty FR shares made a new 52-week low of $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • II-VI IIVI shares made a new 52-week low of $51.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.
  • Acuity Brands AYI shares made a new 52-week low of $151.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.
  • GXO Logistics GXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.55. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • BOK Financial BOKF stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.29. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
  • TopBuild BLD stock drifted down 2.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $152.40.
  • Marriott Vacations VAC shares set a new 52-week low of $112.21. The stock traded down 0.03%.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations HGV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.62 and moving down 1.4%.
  • LG Display Co LPL stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.83. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • Under Armour UAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.73 and moving up 1.41%.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.58.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.38. Shares traded down 0.5%.
  • UFP Industries UFPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.87%.
  • Douglas Emmett DEI shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.24%.
  • Stericycle SRCL stock hit $40.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Under Armour UA stock set a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares hit a yearly low of $149.03. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Armstrong World Indus AWI shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.25.
  • Gap GPS shares set a new 52-week low of $8.56. The stock traded down 0.05%.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply BECN stock hit $45.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.73%.
  • SL Green Realty SLG shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.22.
  • Enovis ENOV shares made a new 52-week low of $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Kemper KMPR shares moved up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.79, drifting up 0.52%.
  • Resideo Technologies REZI shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.07%.
  • First Hawaiian FHB shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.86%.
  • Summit Materials SUM shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.13%.
  • Conmed CNMD stock set a new 52-week low of $87.27 on Wednesday, moving up 1.8%.
  • Bausch Health Companies BHC shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.01.
  • Herc Hldgs HRI shares hit a yearly low of $86.67. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • ESAB ESAB shares made a new 52-week low of $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY shares made a new 52-week low of $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.15.
  • EnerSys ENS stock hit a yearly low of $58.30. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • Sportradar Gr SRAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • United Breweries Co CCU shares set a new yearly low of $12.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • St. Joe JOE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • Golub Capital BDC GBDC shares fell to $12.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.12%.
  • Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.6%.
  • Installed Building Prods IBP stock set a new 52-week low of $69.44 on Wednesday, moving down 9.16%.
  • Helios Technologies HLIO stock hit $60.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%.
  • Worthington Industries WOR shares were down 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.24.
  • Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $82.29. Shares traded up 1.68%.
  • First Advantage FA stock hit $12.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%.
  • GrafTech International EAF shares fell to $7.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%.
  • Washington REIT WRE stock hit a yearly low of $21.28. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • RLJ Lodging RLJ shares hit a yearly low of $10.67. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Enel Chile ENIC stock hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
  • Vista Outdoor VSTO shares set a new yearly low of $29.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
  • Gray Television GTN shares moved down 1.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.99, drifting down 1.2%.
  • GMS GMS shares fell to $36.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.28%.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.95. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
  • BlackRock Capital BCAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.
  • Masonite International DOOR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.41 and moving down 3.15%.
  • CSW Industrials CSWI shares made a new 52-week low of $96.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
  • Triumph Bancorp TBK stock hit $61.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%.
  • TaskUs TASK stock hit a yearly low of $14.38. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opps GOF stock set a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Wednesday, moving down 2.14%.
  • Acadia Realty Trust AKR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
  • Tanger Factory Outlet SKT shares set a new 52-week low of $13.75. The stock traded up 0.36%.
  • Bloomin Brands BLMN shares set a new 52-week low of $15.89. The stock traded down 0.67%.
  • Cheesecake Factory CAKE shares fell to $26.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.33%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income PTY shares set a new yearly low of $12.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • Sweetgreen SG stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
  • Jack In The Box JACK stock drifted down 3.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $56.52.
  • Patrick Industries PATK shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.79.
  • Hudbay Minerals HBM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.2%.
  • ModivCare MODV shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $80.55.
  • Kaiser Aluminum KALU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.31. Shares traded down 5.26%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
  • Alexander's ALX stock drifted down 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $213.85.
  • First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares made a new 52-week low of $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Sturm Ruger & Co RGR shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.33.
  • Zeta Global Holdings ZETA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%.
  • Brinker International EAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.
  • H&E Equipment Servs HEES stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.93. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
  • Oceaneering International OII stock set a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Wednesday, moving down 6.28%.
  • Core Laboratories CLB shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.70.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.92 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.09%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Oxford Lane Capital OXLC shares fell to $5.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%.
  • RPT Realty RPT stock hit $9.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.79%.
  • NOVONIX NVX stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Wednesday, moving down 7.7%.
  • Banco Macro BMA shares moved up 1.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.82, drifting up 1.84%.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.29 and moving down 1.22%.
  • Triumph Group TGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.
  • Summit Hotel Properties INN shares moved down 1.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.96, drifting down 1.71%.
  • Sleep Number SNBR stock set a new 52-week low of $31.68 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.66 and moving down 2.28%.
  • Azure Power Global AZRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.84. The stock was down 6.06% on the session.
  • American Woodmark AMWD stock hit $40.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.68%.
  • Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.38%.
  • Bristow Group VTOL stock set a new 52-week low of $22.02 on Wednesday, moving down 1.56%.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps BTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $31.95. Shares traded down 0.53%.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock drifted up 0.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.93.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic DIAX stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.63. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets EMD stock hit a yearly low of $8.66. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • National Energy Services NESR shares were down 9.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.69.
  • Celularity CELU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.58. Shares traded down 2.91%.
  • Blackstone Strategic BGB stock hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 1.02%.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.49. Shares traded down 1.53%.
  • Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares set a new yearly low of $8.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
  • Aarons AAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.53 and moving down 0.79%.
  • Runway Growth Finance RWAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.00. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.
  • Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.53. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
  • Templeton Global Income GIM shares set a new 52-week low of $4.20. The stock traded down 0.23%.
  • Tucows TCX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.96 and moving down 1.46%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine DFP stock hit a yearly low of $21.03. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC shares hit a yearly low of $2.69. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares set a new yearly low of $3.32 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed ETB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.95 and moving down 0.53%.
  • Columbia Seligman STK stock set a new 52-week low of $24.24 on Wednesday, moving up 0.98%.
  • Quantum-Si QSI stock hit $2.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.76%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos HVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.37 and moving up 1.19%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
  • AEye LIDR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.42%.
  • BRC BRCC stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.28. The stock was down 6.65% on the session.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock hit $2.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%.
  • Chuy's Holdings CHUY shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.67%.
  • Manitowoc Co MTW shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.14.
  • Humacyte HUMA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday, moving down 6.11%.
  • Tredegar TG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.95. Shares traded down 0.89%.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares set a new 52-week low of $6.94. The stock traded up 1.56%.
  • First Trust Enhanced FFA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Source Capital SOR stock hit a yearly low of $36.20. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Mind Medicine MNMD shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT shares moved down 1.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.83, drifting down 1.33%.
  • Nuveen California NCA shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.36.
  • Nyxoah NYXH stock set a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday, moving down 2.18%.
  • AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.04%.
  • Western Asset High Yield HYI shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%.
  • Barings Global Short BGH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic SPXX shares fell to $14.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock hit $12.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.22%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises HOV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.
  • Weave Communications WEAV shares were down 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.57.
  • loanDepot LDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
  • Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares made a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Franklin Duration Income FTF shares made a new 52-week low of $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • Chemung Financial CHMG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.02 and moving up 0.37%.
  • Atlas Technical ATCX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.51 and moving down 3.31%.
  • Tile Shop Holdings TTSH stock drifted down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.54.
  • TeraWulf WULF stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday, moving down 6.99%.
  • Blackstone Senior BSL shares moved down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.21, drifting down 1.02%.
  • Oxford Square Cap OXSQ stock set a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday, moving down 2.72%.
  • Agrico Acquisition RICO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.77%.
  • Insight Select Income INSI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.78. Shares traded up 0.47%.
  • New America High Income HYB shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.54%.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.44%.
  • Mayville Engineering MEC shares moved up 1.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.38, drifting up 1.54%.
  • Special Opportunities SPE shares fell to $12.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.07%.
  • First Northwest Bancorp FNWB stock hit a yearly low of $15.25. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Lazydays Hldgs LAZY stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
  • Hyperfine HYPR shares fell to $1.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.33%.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%.
  • NeuroPace NPCE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.66%.
  • American Superconductor AMSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares fell to $2.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.29%.
  • Westwood Holdings Gr WHG shares moved down 2.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.87, drifting down 2.32%.
  • Neuberger Berman NHS shares made a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Acme United ACU shares fell to $29.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies SLGL stock hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.
  • Sound Financial Bancorp SFBC stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.15. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • Broadway Financial BYFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
  • Cortexyme CRTX stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • Nuveen CA Select Tax Free NXC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.90. Shares traded down 1.26%.
  • Alexco Resource AXU stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 37.93% on the session.
  • OFS Credit OCCI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.39%.
  • PAVmed PAVM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.
  • SOS SOS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.52% for the day.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.07%.
  • Sharps Compliance SMED stock drifted up 2.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.02.
  • Equillium EQ shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit $4.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.85%.
  • Power REIT PW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.48 and moving up 1.06%.
  • Investcorp Credit ICMB shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • VirTra VTSI shares moved up 4.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55, drifting up 4.18%.
  • Sonendo SONX shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
  • Zedge ZDGE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
  • Silver Spike Inv SSIC shares set a new 52-week low of $7.70. The stock traded down 10.98%.
  • Yoshitsu TKLF stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.12%.
  • Educational Development EDUC shares hit a yearly low of $4.30. The stock was up 6.4% on the session.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
  • Societal CDMO SCTL shares moved down 3.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.65%.
  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.50.
  • 4d pharma LBPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 13.55%.
  • Biote BTMD stock drifted down 4.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55.
  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock traded down 5.33%.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.21.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving up 1.35%.
  • Dixie Gr DXYN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 5.22%.
  • Reed's REED stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was up 5.06% on the session.
  • Acer Therapeutics ACER shares hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock drifted down 1.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 5.74% on the session.
  • Organovo Holdings ONVO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.73 and moving down 5.5%.
  • Greenpro Capital GRNQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.19%.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.02%.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET shares made a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.99% for the day.
  • Engine Gaming And Media GAME shares fell to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.02%.
  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.
  • LM Funding America LMFA shares fell to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.94%.
  • Kidpik PIK stock hit $1.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%.
  • INVO Bioscience INVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.82%.
  • AppTech Payments APCX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was up 4.12% for the day.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas