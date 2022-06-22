Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 329 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Home Depot HD .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Performance Shipping PSHG .

. Athira Pharma ATHA 's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 66.66% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 66.66% to reach a new 52-week low. ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA 's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Home Depot HD stock hit a yearly low of $264.54. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

Walt Disney DIS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $92.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.

Altria Group MO stock hit $41.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.84%.

Stryker SYK shares hit a yearly low of $193.34. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

3M MMM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $128.19 and moving up 0.26%.

General Electric GE shares moved down 1.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $64.17, drifting down 1.25%.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.86. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.

CSX CSX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.50. Shares traded up 0.28%.

Emerson Electric EMR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $77.73 and moving down 2.1%.

NXP Semiconductors NXPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $155.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.58%.

Southern Copper SCCO stock drifted down 4.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $52.92.

Dow DOW shares set a new yearly low of $51.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.

Workday WDAY shares moved down 0.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $135.05, drifting down 0.51%.

Agilent Technologies A stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $112.55. Shares traded down 0.28%.

BioNTech BNTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $117.08 and moving up 1.72%.

Carrier Global CARR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%.

Illumina ILMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $180.00. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

DuPont de Nemours DD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.04 and moving down 1.44%.

Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD stock set a new 52-week low of $1,082.80 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.

Ecopetrol EC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.45. Shares traded down 4.43%.

Rockwell Automation ROK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $190.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH shares fell to $101.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.73%.

ArcelorMittal MT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.74%.

Align Tech ALGN stock hit a yearly low of $226.00. The stock was up 3.29% for the day.

United Microelectronics UMC stock hit a yearly low of $7.40. The stock was down 6.27% for the day.

Ingersoll Rand IR shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.02.

TransUnion TRU shares hit a yearly low of $75.42. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

POSCO Holdings PKX stock set a new 52-week low of $46.13 on Wednesday, moving down 4.98%.

Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares moved up 0.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.33, drifting up 0.7%.

Pool POOL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $324.14. Shares traded up 0.54%.

KB Financial Group KB stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.59. The stock was down 5.44% on the session.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $34.76 and moving down 1.16%.

WestRock WRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.98 and moving down 2.55%.

News NWSA stock drifted down 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.96.

DISH Network DISH shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.85%.

A.O. Smith AOS shares made a new 52-week low of $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

Toro TTC shares set a new 52-week low of $71.86. The stock traded down 0.18%.

Fortune Brands Home FBHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $56.86. Shares traded up 0.27%.

Federal Realty Investment FRT stock hit a yearly low of $92.02. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

Concentrix CNXC stock drifted up 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $136.01.

Regal Rexnord RRX stock hit a yearly low of $108.28. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

Pentair PNR stock set a new 52-week low of $43.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.

Advanced Drainage Systems WMS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $80.81 and moving down 0.7%.

Bath & Body Works BBWI shares hit a yearly low of $29.79. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

Wynn Resorts WYNN shares set a new 52-week low of $52.88. The stock traded down 0.42%.

First Industrial Realty FR shares made a new 52-week low of $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

II-VI IIVI shares made a new 52-week low of $51.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.

Acuity Brands AYI shares made a new 52-week low of $151.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

GXO Logistics GXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.55. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

BOK Financial BOKF stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.29. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

TopBuild BLD stock drifted down 2.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $152.40.

Marriott Vacations VAC shares set a new 52-week low of $112.21. The stock traded down 0.03%.

Hilton Grand Vacations HGV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.62 and moving down 1.4%.

LG Display Co LPL stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.83. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

Under Armour UAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.73 and moving up 1.41%.

Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.58.

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.38. Shares traded down 0.5%.

UFP Industries UFPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.87%.

Douglas Emmett DEI shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.24%.

Stericycle SRCL stock hit $40.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%.

Under Armour UA stock set a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.

Helen Of Troy HELE shares hit a yearly low of $149.03. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

Armstrong World Indus AWI shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.25.

Gap GPS shares set a new 52-week low of $8.56. The stock traded down 0.05%.

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN stock hit $45.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%.

Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.73%.

SL Green Realty SLG shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.22.

Enovis ENOV shares made a new 52-week low of $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.

Kemper KMPR shares moved up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.79, drifting up 0.52%.

Resideo Technologies REZI shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.07%.

First Hawaiian FHB shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.86%.

Summit Materials SUM shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.13%.

Conmed CNMD stock set a new 52-week low of $87.27 on Wednesday, moving up 1.8%.

Bausch Health Companies BHC shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.01.

Herc Hldgs HRI shares hit a yearly low of $86.67. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.

ESAB ESAB shares made a new 52-week low of $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

John Wiley & Sons WLY shares made a new 52-week low of $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

Aurora Innovation AUR shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.15.

EnerSys ENS stock hit a yearly low of $58.30. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.

Sportradar Gr SRAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

United Breweries Co CCU shares set a new yearly low of $12.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

St. Joe JOE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.

Golub Capital BDC GBDC shares fell to $12.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.12%.

Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.6%.

Installed Building Prods IBP stock set a new 52-week low of $69.44 on Wednesday, moving down 9.16%.

Helios Technologies HLIO stock hit $60.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%.

Worthington Industries WOR shares were down 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.24.

Cracker Barrel Old

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $82.29. Shares traded up 1.68%. First Advantage FA stock hit $12.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%.

stock hit $12.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%. GrafTech International EAF shares fell to $7.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%.

shares fell to $7.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%. Washington REIT WRE stock hit a yearly low of $21.28. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.28. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. RLJ Lodging RLJ shares hit a yearly low of $10.67. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.67. The stock was down 2.63% on the session. Enel Chile ENIC stock hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was up 2.02% for the day. Vista Outdoor VSTO shares set a new yearly low of $29.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $29.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session. Gray Television GTN shares moved down 1.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.99, drifting down 1.2%.

shares moved down 1.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.99, drifting down 1.2%. GMS GMS shares fell to $36.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.28%.

shares fell to $36.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.28%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.95. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.95. The stock was down 2.02% on the session. BlackRock Capital BCAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%. Masonite International DOOR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.41 and moving down 3.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.41 and moving down 3.15%. CSW Industrials CSWI shares made a new 52-week low of $96.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $96.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day. Triumph Bancorp TBK stock hit $61.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%.

stock hit $61.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%. TaskUs TASK stock hit a yearly low of $14.38. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.38. The stock was up 1.44% for the day. Guggenheim Strategic Opps GOF stock set a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Wednesday, moving down 2.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Wednesday, moving down 2.14%. Acadia Realty Trust AKR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%. Tanger Factory Outlet SKT shares set a new 52-week low of $13.75. The stock traded up 0.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.75. The stock traded up 0.36%. Bloomin Brands BLMN shares set a new 52-week low of $15.89. The stock traded down 0.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.89. The stock traded down 0.67%. Cheesecake Factory CAKE shares fell to $26.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.33%.

shares fell to $26.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.33%. PIMCO Corporate & Income PTY shares set a new yearly low of $12.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. Sweetgreen SG stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. Jack In The Box JACK stock drifted down 3.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $56.52.

stock drifted down 3.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $56.52. Patrick Industries PATK shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.79.

shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.79. Hudbay Minerals HBM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.2%. ModivCare MODV shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $80.55.

shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $80.55. Kaiser Aluminum KALU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.31. Shares traded down 5.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.31. Shares traded down 5.26%. Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. Alexander's ALX stock drifted down 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $213.85.

stock drifted down 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $213.85. First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares made a new 52-week low of $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Sturm Ruger & Co RGR shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.33.

shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.33. Zeta Global Holdings ZETA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%. Brinker International EAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%. H&E Equipment Servs HEES stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.93. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.93. The stock was down 2.18% on the session. Oceaneering International OII stock set a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Wednesday, moving down 6.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Wednesday, moving down 6.28%. Core Laboratories CLB shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.70.

shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.70. Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.92 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.92 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.09%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day. Oxford Lane Capital OXLC shares fell to $5.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%.

shares fell to $5.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%. RPT Realty RPT stock hit $9.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.63%.

stock hit $9.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.79%. NOVONIX NVX stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Wednesday, moving down 7.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Wednesday, moving down 7.7%. Banco Macro BMA shares moved up 1.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.82, drifting up 1.84%.

shares moved up 1.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.82, drifting up 1.84%. Latham Group SWIM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.29 and moving down 1.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.29 and moving down 1.22%. Triumph Group TGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%. Summit Hotel Properties INN shares moved down 1.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.96, drifting down 1.71%.

shares moved down 1.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.96, drifting down 1.71%. Sleep Number SNBR stock set a new 52-week low of $31.68 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.68 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%. OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.66 and moving down 2.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.66 and moving down 2.28%. Azure Power Global AZRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.84. The stock was down 6.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.84. The stock was down 6.06% on the session. American Woodmark AMWD stock hit $40.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.68%.

stock hit $40.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.68%. Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.38%. Bristow Group VTOL stock set a new 52-week low of $22.02 on Wednesday, moving down 1.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $22.02 on Wednesday, moving down 1.56%. Stitch Fix SFIX shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was up 0.6% on the session. John Hancock Finl Opps BTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $31.95. Shares traded down 0.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $31.95. Shares traded down 0.53%. Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock drifted up 0.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.93.

stock drifted up 0.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.93. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic DIAX stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.63. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.63. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. Western Asset Emg Markets EMD stock hit a yearly low of $8.66. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.66. The stock was down 0.06% for the day. National Energy Services NESR shares were down 9.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.69.

shares were down 9.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.69. Celularity CELU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.58. Shares traded down 2.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.58. Shares traded down 2.91%. Blackstone Strategic BGB stock hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was down 0.94% for the day. BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 1.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 1.02%. Torrid Holdings CURV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.49. Shares traded down 1.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.49. Shares traded down 1.53%. Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares set a new yearly low of $8.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Aarons AAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.53 and moving down 0.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.53 and moving down 0.79%. Runway Growth Finance RWAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.00. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.00. The stock was down 1.76% on the session. Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.53. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.53. The stock was down 2.79% on the session. Templeton Global Income GIM shares set a new 52-week low of $4.20. The stock traded down 0.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.20. The stock traded down 0.23%. Tucows TCX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.96 and moving down 1.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.96 and moving down 1.46%. Flaherty & Crumrine DFP stock hit a yearly low of $21.03. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.03. The stock was down 0.7% for the day. Sarcos Technology STRC shares hit a yearly low of $2.69. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.69. The stock was down 5.52% on the session. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares set a new yearly low of $3.32 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.32 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed ETB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.95 and moving down 0.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.95 and moving down 0.53%. Columbia Seligman STK stock set a new 52-week low of $24.24 on Wednesday, moving up 0.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.24 on Wednesday, moving up 0.98%. Quantum-Si QSI stock hit $2.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.76%.

stock hit $2.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.76%. Haverty Furniture Cos HVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.37 and moving up 1.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.37 and moving up 1.19%. BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%. AEye LIDR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.42%. BRC BRCC stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.28. The stock was down 6.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.28. The stock was down 6.65% on the session. a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock hit $2.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%.

stock hit $2.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%. Chuy's Holdings CHUY shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.67%. Manitowoc Co MTW shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.14.

shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.14. Humacyte HUMA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday, moving down 6.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday, moving down 6.11%. Tredegar TG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.95. Shares traded down 0.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.95. Shares traded down 0.89%. PLBY Group PLBY shares set a new 52-week low of $6.94. The stock traded up 1.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.94. The stock traded up 1.56%. First Trust Enhanced FFA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%. ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Source Capital SOR stock hit a yearly low of $36.20. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $36.20. The stock was down 0.05% for the day. Mind Medicine MNMD shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day. Oportun Financial OPRT shares moved down 1.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.83, drifting down 1.33%.

shares moved down 1.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.83, drifting down 1.33%. Nuveen California NCA shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.36.

shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.36. Nyxoah NYXH stock set a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday, moving down 2.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Wednesday, moving down 2.18%. AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.04%. Western Asset High Yield HYI shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%. Barings Global Short BGH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic SPXX shares fell to $14.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%.

shares fell to $14.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%. Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock hit $12.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.22%.

stock hit $12.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.22%. Hovnanian Enterprises HOV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%. Weave Communications WEAV shares were down 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.57.

shares were down 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.57. loanDepot LDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%. Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares made a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day. Franklin Duration Income FTF shares made a new 52-week low of $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day. Chemung Financial CHMG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.02 and moving up 0.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.02 and moving up 0.37%. Atlas Technical ATCX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.51 and moving down 3.31%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.51 and moving down 3.31%. Tile Shop Holdings TTSH stock drifted down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.54.

stock drifted down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. TeraWulf WULF stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday, moving down 6.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday, moving down 6.99%. Blackstone Senior BSL shares moved down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.21, drifting down 1.02%.

shares moved down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.21, drifting down 1.02%. Oxford Square Cap OXSQ stock set a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday, moving down 2.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday, moving down 2.72%. Agrico Acquisition RICO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.77%. Insight Select Income INSI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.78. Shares traded up 0.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.78. Shares traded up 0.47%. New America High Income HYB shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.54%. Cumulus Media CMLS shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.44%. Mayville Engineering MEC shares moved up 1.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.38, drifting up 1.54%.

shares moved up 1.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.38, drifting up 1.54%. Special Opportunities SPE shares fell to $12.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.07%.

shares fell to $12.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.07%. First Northwest Bancorp FNWB stock hit a yearly low of $15.25. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.25. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Lazydays Hldgs LAZY stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 0.56% for the day. Hyperfine HYPR shares fell to $1.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.33%.

shares fell to $1.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.33%. Smith Micro Software SMSI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%. NeuroPace NPCE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.66%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.66%. American Superconductor AMSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares fell to $2.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.29%.

shares fell to $2.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.29%. Westwood Holdings Gr WHG shares moved down 2.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.87, drifting down 2.32%.

shares moved down 2.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.87, drifting down 2.32%. Neuberger Berman NHS shares made a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Acme United ACU shares fell to $29.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%.

shares fell to $29.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.16%. Sol-Gel Technologies SLGL stock hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was down 1.55% for the day. Sound Financial Bancorp SFBC stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.15. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.15. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. Broadway Financial BYFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock was up 1.6% on the session. Cortexyme CRTX stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was up 1.23% for the day. Nuveen CA Select Tax Free NXC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.90. Shares traded down 1.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.90. Shares traded down 1.26%. Alexco Resource AXU stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 37.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 37.93% on the session. OFS Credit OCCI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.39%. PAVmed PAVM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%. SOS SOS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.52% for the day. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.07%. Sharps Compliance SMED stock drifted up 2.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.02.

stock drifted up 2.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.02. Equillium EQ shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit $4.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.85%.

stock hit $4.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.85%. Power REIT PW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.48 and moving up 1.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.48 and moving up 1.06%. Investcorp Credit ICMB shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. VirTra VTSI shares moved up 4.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55, drifting up 4.18%.

shares moved up 4.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55, drifting up 4.18%. Sonendo SONX shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90.

shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. Zedge ZDGE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day. Silver Spike Inv SSIC shares set a new 52-week low of $7.70. The stock traded down 10.98%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.70. The stock traded down 10.98%. Yoshitsu TKLF stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.12%.

stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.12%. Educational Development EDUC shares hit a yearly low of $4.30. The stock was up 6.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.30. The stock was up 6.4% on the session. Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day. Societal CDMO SCTL shares moved down 3.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.65%.

shares moved down 3.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.65%. Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.50.

shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.50. 4d pharma LBPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 13.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 13.55%. Biote BTMD stock drifted down 4.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55.

stock drifted down 4.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55. Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock traded down 5.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock traded down 5.33%. iMedia Brands IMBI shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.21.

shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.21. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving up 1.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving up 1.35%. Dixie Gr DXYN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 5.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 5.22%. Reed's REED stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was up 5.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was up 5.06% on the session. Acer Therapeutics ACER shares hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock drifted down 1.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40.

stock drifted down 1.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. Elys Game Technology ELYS shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 5.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 5.74% on the session. Organovo Holdings ONVO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.73 and moving down 5.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.73 and moving down 5.5%. Greenpro Capital GRNQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.19%. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.02%. Safe-T Gr SFET shares made a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.99% for the day. Engine Gaming And Media GAME shares fell to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.02%.

shares fell to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.02%. Professional Diversity IPDN shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.

shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68. LM Funding America LMFA shares fell to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.94%.

shares fell to $0.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.94%. Kidpik PIK stock hit $1.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%.

stock hit $1.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%. INVO Bioscience INVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.82%. AppTech Payments APCX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 5.53% on the session. Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was up 4.12% for the day.

