QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.07 - 9.48
Vol / Avg.
301K/322.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.88 - 24.67
Mkt Cap
345.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.42
Shares
37.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 1:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:29PM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 7:27AM
load more
Athira Pharma Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. The company is developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Athira Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Athira Pharma (ATHA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Athira Pharma's (ATHA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Athira Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Athira Pharma (ATHA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting ATHA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.97% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Athira Pharma (ATHA)?

A

The stock price for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) is $9.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Athira Pharma (ATHA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Athira Pharma.

Q

When is Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) reporting earnings?

A

Athira Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Athira Pharma (ATHA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Athira Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Athira Pharma (ATHA) operate in?

A

Athira Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.