Sound Financial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It attracts retail and commercial deposits from the general public and invests those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences including home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer and commercial business loans. The bank also offers secured and unsecured consumer loan products, including manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans and recreational vehicle loans.

Sound Financial Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: SFBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sound Financial Bancorp's (SFBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sound Financial Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC)?

A

The stock price for Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: SFBC) is $39.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) reporting earnings?

A

Sound Financial Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sound Financial Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) operate in?

A

Sound Financial Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.