Sound Financial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It attracts retail and commercial deposits from the general public and invests those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences including home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer and commercial business loans. The bank also offers secured and unsecured consumer loan products, including manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans and recreational vehicle loans.