|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.700
|REV
|9.199M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: SFBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sound Financial Bancorp’s space includes: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH), Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC), Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN).
There is no analysis for Sound Financial Bancorp
The stock price for Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: SFBC) is $39.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Sound Financial Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sound Financial Bancorp.
Sound Financial Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.