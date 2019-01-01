Professional Diversity Network Inc is engaged in providing employment services to its registered users. It has two operating segments: the Professional Diversity Network (PDN) segment, which includes online professional networking communities with career resources for diverse cultural groups and employers looking to hire members; and the National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) segment, which is a women-only professional networking organization. The company generates revenues from paid membership subscriptions and related services, recruitment services, product sales, education & training, and consumer advertising & consumer marketing solutions.