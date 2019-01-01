QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Professional Diversity Network Inc is engaged in providing employment services to its registered users. It has two operating segments: the Professional Diversity Network (PDN) segment, which includes online professional networking communities with career resources for diverse cultural groups and employers looking to hire members; and the National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) segment, which is a women-only professional networking organization. The company generates revenues from paid membership subscriptions and related services, recruitment services, product sales, education & training, and consumer advertising & consumer marketing solutions.

Professional Diversity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Professional Diversity (IPDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Professional Diversity (NASDAQ: IPDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Professional Diversity's (IPDN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Professional Diversity (IPDN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Professional Diversity

Q

Current Stock Price for Professional Diversity (IPDN)?

A

The stock price for Professional Diversity (NASDAQ: IPDN) is $0.933 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Professional Diversity (IPDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Professional Diversity.

Q

When is Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) reporting earnings?

A

Professional Diversity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Professional Diversity (IPDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Professional Diversity.

Q

What sector and industry does Professional Diversity (IPDN) operate in?

A

Professional Diversity is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.