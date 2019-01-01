QQQ
Range
23.27 - 23.77
Vol / Avg.
39.2K/18.4K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.21%
52 Wk
15.89 - 23.6
Mkt Cap
233.4M
Payout Ratio
15.06
Open
23.49
P/E
13.98
EPS
0.56
Shares
10M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association. The bank provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses located primarily on the Olympic Peninsula in the State of Washington. These services include deposit and lending transactions that are supplemented with other borrowing and investing activities. The bank's principal lending activities are focused on first lien one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans (including lot loans), commercial business loans and consumer loans. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the regions of Washington, US.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.560 0.2500
REV18.040M20.590M2.550M

Analyst Ratings

First Northwest Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Northwest Bancorp's (FNWB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting FNWB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)?

A

The stock price for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) is $23.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) reporting earnings?

A

First Northwest Bancorp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Northwest Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) operate in?

A

First Northwest Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.