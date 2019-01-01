|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|0.560
|0.2500
|REV
|18.040M
|20.590M
|2.550M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in First Northwest Bancorp’s space includes: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG), Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR).
The latest price target for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting FNWB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) is $23.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
First Northwest Bancorp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Northwest Bancorp.
First Northwest Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.