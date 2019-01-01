First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association. The bank provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses located primarily on the Olympic Peninsula in the State of Washington. These services include deposit and lending transactions that are supplemented with other borrowing and investing activities. The bank's principal lending activities are focused on first lien one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans (including lot loans), commercial business loans and consumer loans. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the regions of Washington, US.