AppTech Payments Corp is FinTech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement core merchant services capabilities. The company's patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises. It is developing secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, it will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences.