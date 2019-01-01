QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/267.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.06 - 21.2
Mkt Cap
977M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.59
EPS
115.02
Shares
63.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 2:22PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banco Macro SA is a financial institution and it provides standard banking products and services designed to suit individual needs. It has two categories of customers, retail customers, which include individuals and entrepreneurs, and corporate customers, which include small, medium, and large companies and corporations. In addition, it provides services to four provincial governments. The firm generates most of its revenue from Argentina.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.160
REV386.992M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Banco Macro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco Macro (BMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Banco Macro's (BMA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Banco Macro (BMA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) was reported by JP Morgan on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting BMA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.47% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco Macro (BMA)?

A

The stock price for Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) is $15.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco Macro (BMA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 21, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 10, 2019.

Q

When is Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) reporting earnings?

A

Banco Macro’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Banco Macro (BMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco Macro.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco Macro (BMA) operate in?

A

Banco Macro is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.