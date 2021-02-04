Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021
During Thursday's morning session, 255 companies made new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).
  • Good Times Restaurants was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the biggest winner, trading up 300.0% to reach its 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $274.94 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.44%.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares were up 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $204.78.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) stock set a new 52-week high of $307.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $264.00. Shares traded up 1.06%.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $176.71. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.93. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares broke to $150.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.61%.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were up 14.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $634.46 for a change of up 14.0%.
  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.15. The stock traded down 1.7% on the session.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares broke to $64.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.03%.
  • CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares were up 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $952.76.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 2.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $155.96.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $43.25. Shares traded up 2.27%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $145.39 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.59%.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.30 for a change of up 1.47%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were up 5.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.97 for a change of up 5.21%.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.74% on the session.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares were up 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.49.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.57%.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares set a new yearly high of $115.86 this morning. The stock was up 2.92% on the session.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.04 for a change of up 3.3%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares hit a yearly high of $107.81. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.42%.
  • Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.66 with a daily change of down 2.82%.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.44 with a daily change of up 9.69%.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.80. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.89%.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.36 on Thursday, moving up 3.3%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.19. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.08 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.97%.
  • Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.94. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $193.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.95%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.87. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.27 with a daily change of up 3.63%.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares hit a yearly high of $519.98. The stock traded up 4.6% on the session.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $183.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.75%.
  • Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $81.97 with a daily change of up 9.49%.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.84. The stock traded up 5.67% on the session.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $115.26 with a daily change of up 3.82%.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $123.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.02%.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.00 on Thursday, moving down 9.5%.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares broke to $49.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.4%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.24%.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.95 with a daily change of down 0.44%.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares hit $932.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares were up 16.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.71.
  • Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.15%.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $771.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.14%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit $36.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares were up 2.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.38.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.97 on Thursday, moving up 21.28%.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.63. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $54.67 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $663.91 with a daily change of up 3.56%.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.12 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.6%.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares broke to $38.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares hit a yearly high of $85.31. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares were up 1.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.46 for a change of up 1.62%.
  • Primerica (NYSE:PRI) shares broke to $145.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares hit a yearly high of $46.68. The stock traded up 2.38% on the session.
  • Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.85. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.62 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.35%.
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.45 Thursday. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares were up 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $106.83.
  • Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) shares broke to $186.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.36%.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $210.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
  • Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) shares hit a yearly high of $45.00. The stock traded up 25.62% on the session.
  • Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $92.39. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $43.19 with a daily change of up 2.42%.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.38 Thursday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $83.95 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.94%.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares were down 0.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.77 for a change of down 0.73%.
  • Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares set a new yearly high of $95.86 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.50. The stock was up 30.64% for the day.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.85 with a daily change of up 16.01%.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares set a new yearly high of $95.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares broke to $20.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.98%.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares hit $64.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.63%.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares were up 1.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.66.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares hit a yearly high of $46.96. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.33 Thursday. The stock was up 6.33% for the day.
  • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares were up 0.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.15 for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) shares were up 6.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.40.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.87.
  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares hit $72.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.70 on Thursday, moving down 0.06%.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
  • Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) shares set a new yearly high of $12.41 this morning. The stock was up 3.62% on the session.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.70 on Thursday, moving up 1.07%.
  • St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.56 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.40. The stock traded up 2.93% on the session.
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.23%.
  • Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.60 on Thursday, moving up 5.38%.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.13%.
  • Atkore Intl Group (NYSE:ATKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.58 on Thursday, moving up 2.87%.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares were up 3.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.09.
  • Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $84.98. Shares traded up 12.74%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.30 on Thursday, moving up 4.5%.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares were up 0.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.32.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.35%.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares set a new yearly high of $6.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares hit a yearly high of $45.45. The stock traded up 8.1% on the session.
  • Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares set a new yearly high of $66.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% on the session.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.63. Shares traded up 1.74%.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $83.70 with a daily change of up 1.38%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.01. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.
  • NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.45 for a change of up 0.86%.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $89.50. Shares traded up 7.26%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit $66.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 2.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.80.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.48 on Thursday, moving up 6.53%.
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares hit a yearly high of $11.83. The stock traded down 1.64% on the session.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.47 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares set a new yearly high of $29.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.
  • FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.50. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.15 on Thursday, moving down 2.72%.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares were up 5.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.98.
  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) shares hit $85.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.68. Shares traded up 144.12%.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $77.16 with a daily change of up 0.8%.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.86. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.97 Thursday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares hit a yearly high of $42.95. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session.
  • Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.02 with a daily change of down 0.45%.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.05%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.70 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares hit a yearly high of $46.50. The stock traded up 3.38% on the session.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares broke to $23.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.36%.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.69. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.18. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.
  • QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) shares were up 11.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.99 for a change of up 11.24%.
  • Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares hit $8.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.13. Shares traded up 0.59%.
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.33 with a daily change of up 3.87%.
  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares set a new yearly high of $34.26 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.
  • CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE:PRPB) shares set a new yearly high of $11.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares hit a yearly high of $10.50. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session.
  • Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE:CRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.35 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.65%.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.91%.
  • Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.96 Thursday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.26 on Thursday, moving up 4.13%.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.40. Shares traded down 1.39%.
  • Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) shares hit a yearly high of $28.91. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares set a new yearly high of $51.62 this morning. The stock was up 8.59% on the session.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares hit a yearly high of $62.45. The stock traded down 1.37% on the session.
  • Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.44. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.88 on Thursday, moving up 7.43%.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.76%.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares broke to $60.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.21%.
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.13 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.23%.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares set a new yearly high of $25.56 this morning. The stock was up 8.8% on the session.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.46 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.3%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $26.80. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares hit $39.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.48%.
  • Vy Global (NYSE:VYGG) shares hit $11.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.79%.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a yearly high of $5.96. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.
  • Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.24 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.04. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.12. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) shares hit a yearly high of $3.28. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit $23.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.67%.
  • Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.52%.
  • Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.14. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.99 with a daily change of down 6.32%.
  • Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.73. The stock traded up 13.66% on the session.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to $17.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.25. The stock was up 4.75% for the day.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares broke to $8.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.78%.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $42.40 with a daily change of up 1.64%.
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares broke to $8.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.14%.
  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares were down 3.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.00.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 54.12%.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
  • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares were up 3.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.25.
  • Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) shares were down 0.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.95.
  • Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.64%.
  • Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.64 Thursday. The stock was up 11.51% for the day.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares were up 1.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.35.
  • Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares hit a yearly high of $25.60. The stock traded up 5.03% on the session.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.00. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.
  • Unifi (NYSE:UFI) shares set a new yearly high of $25.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
  • Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.19 Thursday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.50 with a daily change of up 0.84%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares hit $17.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.44%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares broke to $46.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.27%.
  • Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares hit $12.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
  • Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares hit a yearly high of $4.16. The stock traded up 3.34% on the session.
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares were up 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.90.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares were up 5.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.89 for a change of up 5.62%.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares were up 55.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.00.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares were down 1.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.36.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares were up 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.45.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.88 on Thursday, moving down 1.57%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit a yearly high of $42.26. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.75%.
  • Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares broke to $21.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.09 with a daily change of up 4.23%.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.20. The stock traded up 3.58% on the session.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.19. The stock was up 7.54% for the day.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.86. Shares traded up 27.83%.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.85 on Thursday morning, moving up 12.59%.
  • KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares hit a yearly high of $2.20. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session.
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.00 Thursday. The stock was up 3.69% for the day.
  • VolitionRX Limited Common Stock (AMEX:VNRX) shares hit a yearly high of $5.56. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares hit $7.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.09%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE:EVF) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.65.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares were up 6.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.68 for a change of up 6.62%.
  • cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) shares hit a yearly high of $4.74. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session.
  • Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.66 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.70 on Thursday, moving up 0.59%.
  • Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.71 Thursday. The stock was up 15.27% for the day.
  • Culp (NYSE:CULP) shares broke to $17.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.42%.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares hit a yearly high of $2.16. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Milestone Scientific, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MLSS) shares set a new yearly high of $3.38 this morning. The stock was up 5.89% on the session.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares were up 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.25.
  • Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) shares hit $20.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.21%.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares broke to $9.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.82%.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ANVS) shares were up 51.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.97 for a change of up 51.88%.
  • Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares broke to $20.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares hit $16.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.
  • Bancroft Fund, Ltd. (AMEX:BCV) shares broke to $34.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
  • Merida Merger (NASDAQ:MCMJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.87 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares broke to $5.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 300.0%.
  • VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.00. Shares traded down 0.68%.
  • Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) shares hit $14.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.13%.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 5.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.54 for a change of up 5.23%.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.43 on Thursday, moving up 5.77%.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares hit $5.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.84%.
  • Alpha Healthcare (NASDAQ:AHAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.19%.
  • GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.57. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares were up 2.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.61 for a change of up 2.47%.
  • Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.54 Thursday. The stock was up 5.57% for the day.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.69. The stock traded up 11.93% on the session.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares were up 7.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.63.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.73. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares were up 9.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.30.
  • Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares hit $6.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.91%.
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
  • Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares set a new yearly high of $1.55 this morning. The stock was up 17.69% on the session.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.39 with a daily change of up 36.12%.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares set a new yearly high of $3.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.58% on the session.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

