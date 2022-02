Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 313 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) .

. Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 43.24% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 43.24% to reach a new 52-week low. Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday are as follows:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $206.66. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $206.66. The stock was up 0.89% on the session. Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $198.25. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $198.25. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were down 4.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $45.03.

shares were down 4.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $45.03. SAP (NYSE:SAP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $116.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $116.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%. Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) shares hit a yearly low of $183.29. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $183.29. The stock was down 0.05% on the session. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.15.

shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.15. 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares hit a yearly low of $147.24. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $147.24. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock drifted up 1.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $640.42.

stock drifted up 1.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $640.42. Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) shares moved down 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $95.86, drifting down 0.36%.

shares moved down 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $95.86, drifting down 0.36%. Block (NYSE:SQ) stock drifted down 3.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $99.05.

stock drifted down 3.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $99.05. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $214.55. Shares traded up 0.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $214.55. Shares traded up 0.19%. Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) shares set a new 52-week low of $177.55. The stock traded down 0.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $177.55. The stock traded down 0.17%. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) stock hit $313.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.

stock hit $313.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $221.73.

shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $221.73. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $80.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $80.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares set a new yearly low of $127.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $127.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $91.26. Shares traded up 2.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $91.26. Shares traded up 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares fell to $142.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.44%.

shares fell to $142.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.44%. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $207.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $207.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%. Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $154.09. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $154.09. The stock was down 1.45% on the session. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $50.11. Shares traded down 5.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $50.11. Shares traded down 5.82%. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares set a new 52-week low of $164.51. The stock traded down 1.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $164.51. The stock traded down 1.45%. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock drifted down 0.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $169.30.

stock drifted down 0.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $169.30. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $420.40. Shares traded up 0.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $420.40. Shares traded up 0.21%. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.88 on Friday, moving down 4.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.88 on Friday, moving down 4.67%. Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $112.20. Shares traded up 0.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $112.20. Shares traded up 0.63%. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock drifted down 24.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $104.66.

stock drifted down 24.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $104.66. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares set a new yearly low of $149.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $149.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% on the session. Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares reached a new 52-week low of $125.31 on Friday morning, moving down 0.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $125.31 on Friday morning, moving down 0.13%. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $43.13 and moving up 0.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $43.13 and moving up 0.65%. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.90 on Friday, moving up 0.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.90 on Friday, moving up 0.19%. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.05. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.05. The stock was up 0.82% on the session. Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.66 on Friday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.66 on Friday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $109.68. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $109.68. The stock was down 3.17% on the session. Lennox International (NYSE:LII) stock set a new 52-week low of $251.50 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $251.50 on Friday, moving up 0.13%. Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) shares made a new 52-week low of $56.62 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $56.62 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares made a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Friday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Friday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) shares hit a yearly low of $74.82. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $74.82. The stock was up 0.11% on the session. Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $89.34 and moving down 0.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $89.34 and moving down 0.39%. Under Armour (NYSE:UA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.43. Shares traded up 1.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.43. Shares traded up 1.35%. Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) stock drifted down 1.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.47.

stock drifted down 1.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.47. Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.66 on Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.66 on Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.83. Shares traded down 4.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.83. Shares traded down 4.6%. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new 52-week low of $138.77. The stock traded down 0.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $138.77. The stock traded down 0.82%. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $50.08. Shares traded down 11.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $50.08. Shares traded down 11.98%. Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock hit a yearly low of $14.36. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.36. The stock was up 1.41% for the day. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.73. Shares traded up 0.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.73. Shares traded up 0.49%. Primerica (NYSE:PRI) stock set a new 52-week low of $134.47 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $134.47 on Friday, moving up 0.03%. WeWork (NYSE:WE) shares hit a yearly low of $6.43. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.43. The stock was up 0.45% on the session. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.52. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.52. The stock was down 4.24% on the session. RLI (NYSE:RLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $98.17. The stock traded up 0.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $98.17. The stock traded up 0.36%. BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) stock set a new 52-week low of $73.27 on Friday, moving down 0.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $73.27 on Friday, moving down 0.49%. Vontier (NYSE:VNT) shares fell to $24.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.29%.

shares fell to $24.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.29%. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.75. The stock traded up 0.73%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.75. The stock traded up 0.73%. Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) stock drifted up 0.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.95.

stock drifted up 0.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.95. Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) shares moved up 0.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.42, drifting up 0.55%.

shares moved up 0.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.42, drifting up 0.55%. Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.58. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.58. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) shares hit a yearly low of $15.17. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.17. The stock was up 1.45% on the session. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock drifted down 1.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.55.

stock drifted down 1.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.55. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Friday, moving down 2.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Friday, moving down 2.24%. Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $49.20 and moving up 0.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $49.20 and moving up 0.06%. Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares fell to $16.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.9%.

shares fell to $16.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.9%. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares set a new yearly low of $42.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $42.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.86 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.86 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.24. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.24. The stock was down 0.26% on the session. FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.81 on Friday, moving down 1.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.81 on Friday, moving down 1.04%. Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares set a new yearly low of $53.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $53.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. Brady (NYSE:BRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.48 on Friday morning, moving down 4.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.48 on Friday morning, moving down 4.68%. VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.43%. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $21.05. Shares traded down 23.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $21.05. Shares traded down 23.27%. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares hit a yearly low of $21.39. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.39. The stock was down 1.66% on the session. Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares made a new 52-week low of $16.60 on Friday. The stock was up 12.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.60 on Friday. The stock was up 12.52% for the day. Medifast (NYSE:MED) stock drifted down 2.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $177.37.

stock drifted down 2.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $177.37. PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $36.19 and moving up 0.49%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $36.19 and moving up 0.49%. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.53 on Friday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.53 on Friday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day. Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) stock hit a yearly low of $4.55. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.55. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock drifted down 1.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.60.

stock drifted down 1.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.60. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.32. Shares traded down 2.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.32. Shares traded down 2.51%. Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) shares fell to $10.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.73%.

shares fell to $10.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.73%. Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) shares hit a yearly low of $33.90. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $33.90. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.88. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.88. The stock was down 3.0% on the session. 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.53.

shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.53. Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares fell to $39.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.96%.

shares fell to $39.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.96%. EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.

shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.71.

shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.71. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) stock set a new 52-week low of $103.41 on Friday, moving down 1.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $103.41 on Friday, moving down 1.42%. Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 2.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 2.93% for the day. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.33. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.33. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares hit a yearly low of $12.75. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.75. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.27. The stock traded down 1.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.27. The stock traded down 1.36%. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) stock hit a yearly low of $52.75. The stock was down 2.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $52.75. The stock was down 2.66% for the day. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.61. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.61. The stock was up 0.95% on the session. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday, moving down 3.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday, moving down 3.03%. La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $28.55. Shares traded up 1.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $28.55. Shares traded up 1.7%. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $8.17. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.17. The stock was down 0.24% on the session. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were down 7.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.51.

shares were down 7.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.51. Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.97. The stock traded down 1.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.97. The stock traded down 1.32%. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Friday, moving down 3.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Friday, moving down 3.87%. Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) stock hit $4.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.59%.

stock hit $4.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.59%. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $15.36 and moving up 0.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $15.36 and moving up 0.64%. ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.73 and moving down 1.83%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.73 and moving down 1.83%. PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) stock hit $32.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.74%.

stock hit $32.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.74%. National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) stock hit a yearly low of $62.15. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $62.15. The stock was down 1.56% for the day. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares set a new yearly low of $6.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Model N (NYSE:MODN) shares made a new 52-week low of $24.82 on Friday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $24.82 on Friday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Friday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Friday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.96. The stock traded down 6.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.96. The stock traded down 6.91%. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) stock drifted up 0.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.14.

stock drifted up 0.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.14. Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.05. The stock traded up 1.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.05. The stock traded up 1.06%. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.84 on Friday morning, moving down 0.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.84 on Friday morning, moving down 0.2%. Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.96. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.96. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares fell to $7.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.64%.

shares fell to $7.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.64%. GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%. Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday morning, moving down 29.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday morning, moving down 29.08%. Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $48.17 and moving up 0.49%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $48.17 and moving up 0.49%. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.94. The stock traded down 4.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.94. The stock traded down 4.97%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.21. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.21. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock drifted down 1.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.04.

stock drifted down 1.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.04. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.54 and moving down 1.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.54 and moving down 1.9%. Artivion (NYSE:AORT) shares fell to $16.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.69%.

shares fell to $16.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.69%. Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares fell to $39.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.65%.

shares fell to $39.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.65%. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) stock hit $13.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.34%.

stock hit $13.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.34%. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock hit $14.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.21%.

stock hit $14.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.21%. Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) stock hit $13.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.3%.

stock hit $13.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.3%. Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.35 and moving up 4.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.35 and moving up 4.14%. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.52% on the session. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock was down 4.76% on the session. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock hit $8.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%.

stock hit $8.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%. PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares moved down 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.24, drifting down 0.67%.

shares moved down 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.24, drifting down 0.67%. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock hit a yearly low of $13.64. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.64. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.81. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.81. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) shares fell to $2.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.76%.

shares fell to $2.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.76%. ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.18%. Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.01. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.01. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday, moving up 1.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday, moving up 1.24%. RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) shares made a new 52-week low of $29.29 on Friday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.29 on Friday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) stock hit $6.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.6%.

stock hit $6.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.6%. bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.07. The stock traded up 0.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.07. The stock traded up 0.32%. Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.80.

shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.80. Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.93. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.93. The stock was down 1.0% on the session. Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) stock hit $2.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.46%.

stock hit $2.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.46%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.80.

shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.80. Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $31.08 and moving down 11.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $31.08 and moving down 11.66%. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.09. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.09. The stock was down 3.02% on the session. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.33. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.33. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares moved down 0.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.43, drifting down 0.46%.

shares moved down 0.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.43, drifting down 0.46%. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) shares fell to $6.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%.

shares fell to $6.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%. VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Friday, moving up 0.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Friday, moving up 0.69%. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock hit a yearly low of $10.06. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.06. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) shares moved up 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.84, drifting up 0.2%.

shares moved up 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.84, drifting up 0.2%. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.05. Shares traded down 1.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.05. Shares traded down 1.46%. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock hit $13.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.93%.

stock hit $13.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.93%. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.86. Shares traded down 1.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.86. Shares traded down 1.38%. MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.42. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.42. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.88. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.88. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) stock hit a yearly low of $7.23. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.23. The stock was down 0.89% for the day. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock hit a yearly low of $9.05. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.05. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) stock hit a yearly low of $13.79. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.79. The stock was down 1.47% for the day. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Friday. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Friday. The stock was down 0.52% for the day. Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.89 on Friday, moving up 0.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $55.89 on Friday, moving up 0.45%. Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.77. Shares traded up 0.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.77. Shares traded up 0.58%. Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day. Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Friday, moving down 1.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Friday, moving down 1.0%. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares moved down 1.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.04, drifting down 1.33%.

shares moved down 1.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.04, drifting down 1.33%. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.84.

shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.84. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Friday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Friday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares fell to $5.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.85%.

shares fell to $5.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.85%. Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.49 this morning. The stock was up 5.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.49 this morning. The stock was up 5.04% on the session. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock hit $3.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.21%.

stock hit $3.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.21%. Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Friday. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Friday. The stock was down 1.74% for the day. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Friday, moving down 6.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Friday, moving down 6.17%. Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.02. The stock was down 8.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.02. The stock was down 8.89% for the day. KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock hit a yearly low of $5.61. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.61. The stock was up 2.54% for the day. Western Asset Global High (NYSE:EHI) stock drifted down 0.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.79.

stock drifted down 0.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.79. Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock hit $3.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.47%.

stock hit $3.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.47%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.60 and moving down 2.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.60 and moving down 2.14%. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares were down 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.51.

shares were down 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.51. Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.14%. Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares were down 4.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.50.

shares were down 4.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.50. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Friday, moving up 0.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Friday, moving up 0.32%. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock hit a yearly low of $1.79. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.79. The stock was down 1.88% for the day. Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares moved down 0.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.32, drifting down 0.97%.

shares moved down 0.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.32, drifting down 0.97%. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Friday morning, moving down 2.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Friday morning, moving down 2.82%. Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) shares moved down 1.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.69, drifting down 1.81%.

shares moved down 1.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.69, drifting down 1.81%. SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session. Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.09.

shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.09. QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Friday morning, moving down 14.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Friday morning, moving down 14.15%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares moved down 0.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.12, drifting down 0.47%.

shares moved down 0.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.12, drifting down 0.47%. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.42 and moving down 0.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.42 and moving down 0.45%. UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.30 and moving down 2.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.30 and moving down 2.91%. Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Friday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Friday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock hit $1.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.19%.

stock hit $1.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.19%. Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) shares moved up 0.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.44, drifting up 0.53%.

shares moved up 0.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.44, drifting up 0.53%. Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock drifted down 1.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.28.

stock drifted down 1.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.28. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock hit $3.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%.

stock hit $3.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%. OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) stock hit $1.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%.

stock hit $1.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%. VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.75 and moving down 3.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.75 and moving down 3.28%. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares were down 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.02.

shares were down 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.02. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Friday, moving up 0.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Friday, moving up 0.68%. Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.80. The stock traded up 0.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.80. The stock traded up 0.02%. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares fell to $2.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.88%.

shares fell to $2.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.88%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 1.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 1.13%. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.83. Shares traded down 0.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.83. Shares traded down 0.69%. Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares fell to $0.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.

shares fell to $0.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving up 0.84%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving up 0.84%. Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock hit $2.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.96%.

stock hit $2.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.96%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Friday morning, moving down 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Friday morning, moving down 0.77%. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.91% for the day. Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares set a new yearly low of $4.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares moved down 0.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43, drifting down 0.68%.

shares moved down 0.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43, drifting down 0.68%. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares fell to $1.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.25%.

shares fell to $1.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.25%. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.84. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.84. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. iBio (AMEX:IBIO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.0%. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day. Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares fell to $3.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.74%.

shares fell to $3.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.74%. Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.57.

shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.57. Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41.

shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41. Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares fell to $1.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%.

shares fell to $1.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%. Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares moved down 1.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.46, drifting down 1.68%.

shares moved down 1.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.46, drifting down 1.68%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock hit $1.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.

stock hit $1.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock drifted up 1.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.46.

stock drifted up 1.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.46. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) stock hit $4.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.52%.

stock hit $4.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.52%. Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares hit a yearly low of $4.19. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.19. The stock was down 4.49% on the session. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock hit $2.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%.

stock hit $2.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%. Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.61%. Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.78. The stock was up 2.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.78. The stock was up 2.04% on the session. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 1.97% for the day. Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Friday morning, moving down 1.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Friday morning, moving down 1.59%. Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock hit $1.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.84%.

stock hit $1.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.84%. Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock drifted down 1.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65.

stock drifted down 1.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 0.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 0.86%. HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock drifted down 7.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.23.

stock drifted down 7.72% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.23. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%. Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares fell to $0.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.19%.

shares fell to $0.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.19%. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 5.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 5.12% for the day. Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday morning, moving down 8.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday morning, moving down 8.15%. Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock hit $0.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.

stock hit $0.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.40. Shares traded down 4.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.40. Shares traded down 4.04%. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock drifted down 2.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33.

stock drifted down 2.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session. Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was up 6.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was up 6.33% for the day. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 2.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 2.17%. Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock was down 2.53% on the session. Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Friday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Friday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day. Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Friday morning, moving down 1.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Friday morning, moving down 1.46%. ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Friday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Friday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day. Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Friday morning, moving down 2.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Friday morning, moving down 2.46%. Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Friday morning, moving down 2.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Friday morning, moving down 2.0%. NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares moved up 0.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting up 0.56%.

shares moved up 0.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting up 0.56%. MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) shares fell to $1.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.71%.

shares fell to $1.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.71%. Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving down 3.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving down 3.99%. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 13.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 13.12% on the session. Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session. Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.50. Shares traded down 2.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.50. Shares traded down 2.16%. New Concept Energy (AMEX:GBR) stock hit $2.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.45%.

stock hit $2.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.45%. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares set a new yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session. Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.34. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.34. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock hit $0.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.45%.

stock hit $0.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.45%. Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock hit $1.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.

stock hit $1.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%. Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock was down 6.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock was down 6.89% on the session. Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 43.24%.

