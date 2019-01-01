QQQ
Range
6.68 - 6.99
Vol / Avg.
37.2K/88K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.53 - 17.27
Mkt Cap
415.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.68
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
62.1M
Outstanding
Arbe Robotics Ltd is a provider of 4D Imaging Radar solutions enabling driver-assist systems while paving the way for fully autonomous driving. It is a research and development company in the field of chips for advanced radar systems, which are mainly intended to be used as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ("ADAS") adapted for autonomous vehicles as well as for non-automotive uses.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.840
REV628.000K

Analyst Ratings

Arbe Robotics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arbe Robotics (ARBE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ: ARBE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arbe Robotics's (ARBE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arbe Robotics.

Q

What is the target price for Arbe Robotics (ARBE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ: ARBE) was reported by Maxim Group on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ARBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.58% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arbe Robotics (ARBE)?

A

The stock price for Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ: ARBE) is $6.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arbe Robotics (ARBE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2004 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2004.

Q

When is Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) reporting earnings?

A

Arbe Robotics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Arbe Robotics (ARBE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arbe Robotics.

Q

What sector and industry does Arbe Robotics (ARBE) operate in?

A

Arbe Robotics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.