|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.900
|1.260
|0.3600
|REV
|261.280M
|261.405M
|125.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RLI (NYSE: RLI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RLI’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for RLI (NYSE: RLI) was reported by Compass Point on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 117.00 expecting RLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.81% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RLI (NYSE: RLI) is $99.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next RLI (RLI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
RLI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RLI.
RLI is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.