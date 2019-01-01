QQQ
Range
96.22 - 99.46
Vol / Avg.
140.6K/134.3K
Div / Yield
1/1.00%
52 Wk
98.08 - 117.84
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
16.2
Open
98.33
P/E
16.31
EPS
2.1
Shares
45.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
RLI underwrites property and casualty insurance through major subsidiaries. The company offers insurance coverage in the specialty admitted market, where the products are designed for unique risks. It also offers products in the excess and surplus markets, which provides an alternative for customers with risks or loss exposures that generally cannot be written in the standard admitted market. RLI distributes property and casualty insurance through its wholly owned branch offices that market to wholesale and retail producers. The company's insurance operation segments include casualty, property, and surety.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9001.260 0.3600
REV261.280M261.405M125.000K

Analyst Ratings

RLI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RLI (RLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RLI (NYSE: RLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RLI's (RLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RLI (RLI) stock?

A

The latest price target for RLI (NYSE: RLI) was reported by Compass Point on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 117.00 expecting RLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.81% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RLI (RLI)?

A

The stock price for RLI (NYSE: RLI) is $99.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RLI (RLI) pay a dividend?

A

The next RLI (RLI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is RLI (NYSE:RLI) reporting earnings?

A

RLI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is RLI (RLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RLI.

Q

What sector and industry does RLI (RLI) operate in?

A

RLI is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.