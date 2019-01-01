Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd is a distributor and manufacturer of technology instruments as well as an environmental engineering services provider. It is engaged in the marketing and trading of water and wastewater related process control, analytical and testing instruments, disinfection equipment, supplies, and related automation systems. There are two operating segments of the company. The Trading and manufacturing segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes distribution of water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and related supplies and power generation equipment. The Engineering segment includes water and waste-water treatment engineering and air pollution control business. The majority of the revenue is generated from Hong Kong.