Range
1.34 - 1.41
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/53.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.31 - 6.84
Mkt Cap
10.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.34
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
7.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 2:53PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 2:06PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 8:01AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd is a distributor and manufacturer of technology instruments as well as an environmental engineering services provider. It is engaged in the marketing and trading of water and wastewater related process control, analytical and testing instruments, disinfection equipment, supplies, and related automation systems. There are two operating segments of the company. The Trading and manufacturing segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes distribution of water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and related supplies and power generation equipment. The Engineering segment includes water and waste-water treatment engineering and air pollution control business. The majority of the revenue is generated from Hong Kong.

Euro Tech Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Euro Tech Hldgs (CLWT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ: CLWT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Euro Tech Hldgs's (CLWT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Euro Tech Hldgs (CLWT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Euro Tech Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Euro Tech Hldgs (CLWT)?

A

The stock price for Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ: CLWT) is $1.4098 last updated Today at 2:44:27 PM.

Q

Does Euro Tech Hldgs (CLWT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2021.

Q

When is Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) reporting earnings?

A

Euro Tech Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Euro Tech Hldgs (CLWT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Euro Tech Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Euro Tech Hldgs (CLWT) operate in?

A

Euro Tech Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.