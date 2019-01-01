QQQ
Range
21.64 - 21.97
Vol / Avg.
131K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.03 - 32.54
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.74
P/E
27.29
EPS
0.41
Shares
167.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Core & Main Inc is a distributor of water, sewer, storm drain, and fire protection products in the United States. It combines local expertise with a national supply chain to provide contractors and municipalities solutions for new construction and aging infrastructure.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.390 0.0900
REV1.290B1.405B114.800M

Core & Main Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Core & Main (CNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Core & Main's (CNM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Core & Main (CNM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CNM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.10% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Core & Main (CNM)?

A

The stock price for Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) is $21.72 last updated Today at 3:28:13 PM.

Q

Does Core & Main (CNM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Core & Main.

Q

When is Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) reporting earnings?

A

Core & Main’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Core & Main (CNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Core & Main.

Q

What sector and industry does Core & Main (CNM) operate in?

A

Core & Main is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.