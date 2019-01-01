QQQ
Range
3.7 - 4.02
Vol / Avg.
37.4K/58.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.01 - 12.42
Mkt Cap
53.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
13.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Neonode Inc develops advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring. Its trademarks include zForce, MultiSensing, AirBar and others. Its business areas are HMI Solutions which offers bespoke touch and gesture sensing solutions based on infrared-based zForce technology, HMI Products business which manufactures and sells standardized touch sensor modules that can be used to create contactless touch interfaces to elevator control panels, keypads, displays, and other human-machine interfaces, and Remote Sensing Solutions. The group derives revenue from the United States and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.

Neonode Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neonode (NEON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neonode's (NEON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Neonode (NEON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) was reported by Baird on July 26, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting NEON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 278.79% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neonode (NEON)?

A

The stock price for Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) is $3.96 last updated Today at 6:36:17 PM.

Q

Does Neonode (NEON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neonode.

Q

When is Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) reporting earnings?

A

Neonode’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Neonode (NEON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neonode.

Q

What sector and industry does Neonode (NEON) operate in?

A

Neonode is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.