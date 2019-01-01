Neonode Inc develops advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring. Its trademarks include zForce, MultiSensing, AirBar and others. Its business areas are HMI Solutions which offers bespoke touch and gesture sensing solutions based on infrared-based zForce technology, HMI Products business which manufactures and sells standardized touch sensor modules that can be used to create contactless touch interfaces to elevator control panels, keypads, displays, and other human-machine interfaces, and Remote Sensing Solutions. The group derives revenue from the United States and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.