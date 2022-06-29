Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's session, 340 companies made new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

NVIDIA NVDA is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS .

. Shopify SHOP 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 90.56% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 90.56% to reach a new 52-week low. 8x8 EGHT 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:

NVIDIA NVDA stock hit a new 52-week low of $151.70. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $151.70. The stock was down 3.74% on the session. Nike NKE shares reached a new 52-week low of $101.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $101.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%. Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares hit a yearly low of $76.76. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $76.76. The stock was down 4.43% on the session. Honeywell Intl HON stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $172.78. Shares traded down 1.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $172.78. Shares traded down 1.56%. PayPal Holdings PYPL shares set a new 52-week low of $69.77. The stock traded down 0.52%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $69.77. The stock traded down 0.52%. Booking Holdings BKNG stock set a new 52-week low of $1,760.00 on Wednesday, moving down 2.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1,760.00 on Wednesday, moving down 2.58%. NXP Semiconductors NXPI shares set a new 52-week low of $148.50. The stock traded down 3.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $148.50. The stock traded down 3.32%. Marvell Tech MRVL stock hit $43.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.

stock hit $43.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust DLR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $124.00. Shares traded down 4.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $124.00. Shares traded down 4.68%. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock hit $13.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.11%.

stock hit $13.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.11%. Weyerhaeuser WY shares made a new 52-week low of $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%. Polestar Automotive PSNY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.2%. Vulcan Materials VMC shares moved down 1.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $139.50, drifting down 1.23%.

shares moved down 1.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $139.50, drifting down 1.23%. Martin Marietta Materials MLM shares fell to $294.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.73%.

shares fell to $294.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.73%. Celanese CE shares set a new yearly low of $117.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $117.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session. Entegris ENTG shares set a new yearly low of $90.43 this morning. The stock was down 9.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $90.43 this morning. The stock was down 9.88% on the session. ASE Technology Holding Co ASX shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.08%. Carnival CCL shares moved down 14.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.66, drifting down 14.57%.

shares moved down 14.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.66, drifting down 14.57%. Carnival CUK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 14.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 14.77%. Burlington Stores BURL shares fell to $141.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%.

shares fell to $141.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%. Cleveland-Cliffs CLF shares set a new yearly low of $15.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. Inter & Co INTR stock drifted down 1.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96.

stock drifted down 1.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96. Jabil JBL stock drifted down 2.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $51.53.

stock drifted down 2.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $51.53. Concentrix CNXC shares set a new yearly low of $134.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $134.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session. Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.48 and moving down 2.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.48 and moving down 2.65%. Kinross Gold KGC stock set a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Wednesday, moving down 2.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Wednesday, moving down 2.49%. Universal Display OLED shares fell to $101.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.31%.

shares fell to $101.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.31%. Polestar Automotive PSNYW shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 7.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 7.76% on the session. LG Display Co LPL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%. Avient AVNT shares set a new 52-week low of $39.66. The stock traded down 2.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $39.66. The stock traded down 2.89%. Under Armour UA shares hit a yearly low of $7.80. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.80. The stock was down 3.57% on the session. Natura &Co Holding NTCO stock hit a yearly low of $5.18. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.18. The stock was down 2.8% for the day. Peloton Interactive PTON stock drifted down 4.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.25.

stock drifted down 4.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.25. PotlatchDeltic PCH shares set a new yearly low of $43.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $43.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. Pagaya Technologies PGY shares fell to $4.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.53%.

shares fell to $4.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.53%. Resideo Technologies REZI shares fell to $18.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.69%.

shares fell to $18.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.69%. Summit Materials SUM shares hit a yearly low of $22.53. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.53. The stock was down 3.87% on the session. ESAB ESAB shares hit a yearly low of $42.70. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $42.70. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. Victoria's Secret VSCO shares made a new 52-week low of $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day. TripAdvisor TRIP shares hit a yearly low of $17.71. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.71. The stock was down 5.76% on the session. Xerox Holdings XRX stock set a new 52-week low of $14.96 on Wednesday, moving down 4.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.96 on Wednesday, moving down 4.8%. EnerSys ENS shares fell to $56.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.48%.

shares fell to $56.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.48%. Sportradar Gr SRAD shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.77%. Luminar Technologies LAZR stock drifted down 6.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.26.

stock drifted down 6.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.26. Turkcell Iletisim TKC shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.55.

shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.55. Nutex Health NUTX shares moved down 6.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.41, drifting down 6.81%.

shares moved down 6.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.41, drifting down 6.81%. Uniti Group UNIT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.6% for the day. Hecla Mining HL shares set a new yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% on the session. Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares set a new 52-week low of $6.70. The stock traded down 6.92%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.70. The stock traded down 6.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit a yearly low of $15.02. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.02. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. Pebblebrook Hotel PEB shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.23.

shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.23. Super Group (SGHC) SGHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.10. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.10. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.67 and moving down 7.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.67 and moving down 7.28%. Towne Bank TOWN stock hit $26.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%.

stock hit $26.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%. Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.53 and moving down 4.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.53 and moving down 4.6%. Sinopec Shanghai SHI shares made a new 52-week low of $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day. First Advantage FA stock hit a yearly low of $12.12. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.12. The stock was down 2.49% for the day. ZipRecruiter ZIP shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.53 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.53 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.79%. Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.67 and moving down 7.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.67 and moving down 7.32%. Vista Outdoor VSTO shares were down 4.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.09.

shares were down 4.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.09. Kornit Digital KRNT shares fell to $30.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.78%.

shares fell to $30.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.78%. Eve Holding EVEX stock hit a yearly low of $5.30. The stock was up 7.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.30. The stock was up 7.34% for the day. Compass COMP shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.48.

shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.48. Equinox Gold EQX shares set a new yearly low of $4.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. Allego ALLG stock set a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Wednesday, moving down 7.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Wednesday, moving down 7.42%. Sweetgreen SG shares made a new 52-week low of $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day. Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.95. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.95. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. Eldorado Gold EGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.79%. Veris Residential VRE shares set a new yearly low of $13.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session. B. Riley Financial RILY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%. Jack In The Box JACK shares set a new yearly low of $55.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $55.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. iStar STAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%. iHeartMedia IHRT stock drifted down 5.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.80.

stock drifted down 5.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.80. ACV Auctions ACVA stock drifted down 1.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43.

stock drifted down 1.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43. AZZ AZZ stock set a new 52-week low of $39.62 on Wednesday, moving down 3.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $39.62 on Wednesday, moving down 3.69%. Proterra PTRA shares were down 7.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.38.

shares were down 7.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS shares moved down 14.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.01, drifting down 14.44%.

shares moved down 14.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.01, drifting down 14.44%. Solid Power SLDP shares hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 5.84% on the session. Abercrombie & Fitch ANF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.47. Shares traded down 3.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.47. Shares traded down 3.11%. GoPro GPRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.50 and moving down 4.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.50 and moving down 4.91%. Iamgold IAG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded down 2.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded down 2.5%. PubMatic PUBM stock hit a yearly low of $15.91. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.91. The stock was down 4.55% for the day. Azul AZUL stock drifted down 3.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.06.

stock drifted down 3.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.06. Lion Electric LEV shares fell to $4.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.06%.

shares fell to $4.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.06%. New Found Gold NFGC shares made a new 52-week low of $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day. Thryv Holdings THRY shares set a new 52-week low of $21.85. The stock traded down 2.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.85. The stock traded down 2.61%. European Wax Center EWCZ stock hit $18.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.19%.

stock hit $18.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.19%. Orla Mining ORLA shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.82.

shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.82. Vivint Smart Home VVNT stock drifted down 3.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.26.

stock drifted down 3.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM shares hit a yearly low of $17.10. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.10. The stock was down 2.93% on the session. System1 SST stock drifted down 5.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.36.

stock drifted down 5.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.36. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 13.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 13.4% on the session. Microvast Holdings MVST shares were down 5.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.12.

shares were down 5.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.12. OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW shares fell to $7.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%.

shares fell to $7.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%. Piedmont Lithium PLL stock hit $35.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.8%.

stock hit $35.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.8%. Diamond Offshore Drilling DO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.28. Shares traded down 4.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.28. Shares traded down 4.69%. Tremor Intl TRMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.87%. Starry Group Holdings STRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.71 and moving down 4.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.71 and moving down 4.53%. 8x8 EGHT stock set a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Orion Office REIT ONL shares fell to $10.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.57%.

shares fell to $10.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.57%. Shoe Carnival SCVL shares set a new yearly low of $22.23 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.23 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares fell to $5.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.97%.

shares fell to $5.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.97%. Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares fell to $4.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $4.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Riot Blockchain RIOT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.41% for the day. LendingTree TREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%. Stitch Fix SFIX shares made a new 52-week low of $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day. Sharecare SHCR shares set a new yearly low of $1.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Skillsoft SKIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.45. Shares traded down 3.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.45. Shares traded down 3.6%. Blend Labs BLND shares moved down 3.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.41, drifting down 3.36%.

shares moved down 3.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.41, drifting down 3.36%. Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% on the session. trivago TRVG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%. Pulmonx LUNG shares hit a yearly low of $13.79. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.79. The stock was down 4.43% on the session. Excelerate Energy EE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.16%. Community Health Systems CYH shares moved down 2.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.83, drifting down 2.59%.

shares moved down 2.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.83, drifting down 2.59%. Skillz SKLZ shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 4.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 4.34%. Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares moved down 6.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01, drifting down 6.0%.

shares moved down 6.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01, drifting down 6.0%. Core Scientific CORZ stock hit $1.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.97%.

stock hit $1.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.97%. Clear Channel Outdoor CCO shares hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was down 7.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was down 7.52% on the session. Canoo GOEV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.15% for the day. Opera OPRA shares fell to $4.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.

shares fell to $4.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%. Cue Health HLTH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day. Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares were down 5.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.22.

shares were down 5.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.22. FuboTV FUBO shares set a new yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.21% on the session. Runway Growth Finance RWAY stock hit a yearly low of $10.95. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.95. The stock was down 2.14% for the day. nLight LASR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.15 and moving down 5.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.15 and moving down 5.92%. Bioventus BVS stock hit a yearly low of $7.22. The stock was down 5.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.22. The stock was down 5.38% for the day. Aarons AAN stock hit $14.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.02%.

stock hit $14.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.02%. Vinco Ventures BBIG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 7.49%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 7.49%. EVgo EVGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 12.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 12.34%. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 6.07% on the session. Celularity CELU shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.53%. ESS Tech GWH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.79 and moving down 9.97%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.79 and moving down 9.97%. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock was down 20.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock was down 20.14% on the session. Gannett Co GCI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday, moving down 4.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday, moving down 4.56%. F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock set a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Wednesday, moving down 7.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Wednesday, moving down 7.8%. Sarcos Technology STRC shares moved down 7.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 7.91%.

shares moved down 7.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 7.91%. Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares were down 14.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.47.

shares were down 14.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.47. Rigetti Computing RGTI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.06%. Daseke DSKE shares fell to $5.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.93%.

shares fell to $5.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.93%. Douglas Elliman DOUG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock traded down 4.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock traded down 4.44%. Heliogen HLGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock was down 21.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock was down 21.4% on the session. Vicarious Surgical RBOT stock set a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Wednesday, moving down 1.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Wednesday, moving down 1.94%. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Wednesday, moving down 7.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Wednesday, moving down 7.23%. Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX shares fell to $9.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.28%.

shares fell to $9.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.28%. Markforged Holding MKFG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.48%. Humacyte HUMA shares fell to $3.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%.

shares fell to $3.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%. Duluth Holdings DLTH stock hit $9.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.15%.

stock hit $9.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.15%. Astra Space ASTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.77%. Aspen Aerogels ASPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.53 and moving down 39.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.53 and moving down 39.43%. Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.45. Shares traded down 4.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.45. Shares traded down 4.89%. PLBY Group PLBY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.65 and moving down 4.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.65 and moving down 4.02%. Meta Materials MMAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.82%. Xos XOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.80. Shares traded down 6.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.80. Shares traded down 6.14%. Dave DAVE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. Blue Bird BLBD shares fell to $9.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.84%.

shares fell to $9.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.84%. Doma Holdings DOMA shares hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 6.75% on the session. Cognyte Software CGNT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock traded down 3.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock traded down 3.82%. Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.79. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.79. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. WM Tech MAPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.40. Shares traded down 4.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.40. Shares traded down 4.18%. Quotient Technology QUOT shares set a new 52-week low of $3.08. The stock traded down 7.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.08. The stock traded down 7.06%. Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock hit a yearly low of $9.03. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.03. The stock was down 2.8% for the day. Mesoblast MESO shares set a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock traded down 2.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock traded down 2.68%. Fossil Group FOSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.52 and moving down 3.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.52 and moving down 3.64%. AEye LIDR shares fell to $1.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.55%.

shares fell to $1.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.55%. LL Flooring Holdings LL shares set a new 52-week low of $9.45. The stock traded down 3.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.45. The stock traded down 3.16%. Red Violet RDVT shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.87.

shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.87. Brightcove BCOV shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.16%. Benefitfocus BNFT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.60. Shares traded down 4.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.60. Shares traded down 4.01%. Intelligent Medicine IQMDU stock drifted down 0.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.96.

stock drifted down 0.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.96. ThredUp TDUP stock drifted down 4.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56.

stock drifted down 4.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56. Inotiv NOTV shares fell to $9.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.38%.

shares fell to $9.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.38%. Miller Industries MLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.01. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.01. The stock was down 2.34% on the session. Velo3D VLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock was down 2.88% on the session. Hut 8 Mining HUT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday, moving down 4.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday, moving down 4.42%. The One Group Hospitality STKS shares fell to $7.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%.

shares fell to $7.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%. Identiv INVE shares fell to $10.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.62%.

shares fell to $10.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.62%. Bitfarms BITF stock hit $1.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.63%.

stock hit $1.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.63%. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Wednesday, moving down 1.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Wednesday, moving down 1.9%. Sonder Holdings SOND shares fell to $1.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.

shares fell to $1.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%. Inventiva IVA shares moved down 10.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62, drifting down 10.08%.

shares moved down 10.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62, drifting down 10.08%. TrueCar TRUE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.54 and moving up 0.59%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.54 and moving up 0.59%. Innovid CTV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock was down 1.71% on the session. Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%. Seritage Growth Props SRG stock drifted down 5.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11.

stock drifted down 5.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11. loanDepot LDI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.07%. Kore Group Holdings KORE shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 5.56% on the session. Volta VLTA stock hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 9.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 9.03% for the day. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.59%. Turtle Beach HEAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%. McEwen Mining MUX stock hit $0.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.76%.

stock hit $0.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.76%. Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock set a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Wednesday, moving down 6.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Wednesday, moving down 6.75%. Sculptor Cap SCU shares hit a yearly low of $8.25. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.25. The stock was down 4.61% on the session. Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.77. Shares traded down 1.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.77. Shares traded down 1.64%. Velodyne Lidar VLDR shares hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 7.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 7.34% on the session. BuzzFeed BZFD stock drifted down 5.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54.

stock drifted down 5.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54. Weave Communications WEAV shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.36%. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares fell to $4.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $4.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Loop Industries LOOP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.81 and moving up 0.49%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.81 and moving up 0.49%. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock was down 4.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock was down 4.92% on the session. NextNav NN shares moved down 3.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.27%.

shares moved down 3.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.27%. Atlas Technical ATCX stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Redwire RDW stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock was down 4.38% on the session. Aemetis AMTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.15. Shares traded down 6.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.15. Shares traded down 6.42%. Pardes Biosciences PRDS shares set a new yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Central Valley Community CVCY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.66. Shares traded down 0.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.66. Shares traded down 0.88%. Spire Global SPIR shares fell to $1.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.35%.

shares fell to $1.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.35%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares fell to $3.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.

shares fell to $3.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%. Cleanspark CLSK stock drifted down 6.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.90.

stock drifted down 6.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.90. Cumulus Media CMLS shares fell to $7.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.36%.

shares fell to $7.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.36%. ESSA Pharma EPIX stock hit $3.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.56%.

stock hit $3.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.56%. Latch LTCH shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.47% for the day. CalAmp CAMP stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. The stock was down 7.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. The stock was down 7.48% on the session. Quantum QMCO shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session. Audacy AUD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.42%. Lazydays Hldgs LAZY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.62 and moving down 2.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.62 and moving down 2.04%. TeraWulf WULF stock drifted down 9.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31.

stock drifted down 9.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31. Express EXPR stock hit a yearly low of $1.93. The stock was down 7.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.93. The stock was down 7.38% for the day. FinWise FINW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day. Spok Holdings SPOK stock hit $6.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.79%.

stock hit $6.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.79%. Nanobiotix NBTX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53. The stock traded down 13.39%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53. The stock traded down 13.39%. Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock hit $2.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.44%.

stock hit $2.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.44%. Bird Glb BRDS stock hit $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.54%.

stock hit $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.54%. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 6.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 6.69% on the session. Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.51.

shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.51. Gelesis Holdings GLS stock drifted down 3.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45.

stock drifted down 3.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45. Pixelworks PXLW shares set a new yearly low of $1.78 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.78 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session. Electra Battery Materials ELBM stock hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 1.85% for the day. Nuvve Holding NVVE shares made a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.3% for the day. Finance of America FOA stock hit $1.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%.

stock hit $1.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%. Auburn National Bancorp AUBN shares made a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.16% for the day. Cue Biopharma CUE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.1%. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares were down 10.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.63.

shares were down 10.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.63. Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session. Kaleyra KLR shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. Zenvia ZENV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.01. Shares traded down 5.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.01. Shares traded down 5.38%. Fluent FLNT stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. Gaia GAIA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%. Cortexyme CRTX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Wednesday, moving down 3.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Wednesday, moving down 3.52%. Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. National CineMedia NCMI stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.37%.

stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.37%. Graham GHM stock drifted down 2.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66.

stock drifted down 2.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Wednesday, moving down 3.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Wednesday, moving down 3.94%. Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares set a new yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 5.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 5.99% for the day. Soluna Holdings SLNH shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.53%. Nautilus NLS shares set a new yearly low of $1.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session. Exela Technologies XELA stock hit a yearly low of $0.12. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.12. The stock was down 5.73% for the day. Orbital Energy Group OEG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.57%. SOS SOS stock hit $0.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.27%.

stock hit $0.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.27%. Agrify AGFY stock hit $1.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.53%.

stock hit $1.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.53%. Horizon Global HZN stock hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 0.55% for the day. NantHealth NH shares were down 4.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.

shares were down 4.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40. Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares moved down 3.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65, drifting down 3.43%.

shares moved down 3.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65, drifting down 3.43%. CarLotz LOTZ shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.72% for the day. Digital Media Solns DMS shares fell to $1.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.56%.

shares fell to $1.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.56%. Snow Lake Resources LITM stock hit $2.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.2%.

stock hit $2.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.2%. Ipsidy AUID shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.61.

shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.61. Entera Bio ENTX shares moved down 8.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31, drifting down 8.97%.

shares moved down 8.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31, drifting down 8.97%. Sphere 3D ANY shares were down 5.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.57.

shares were down 5.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.57. Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.89. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.89. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. NewAge NBEV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 3.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 3.19%. Eargo EAR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.90. Shares traded down 6.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.90. Shares traded down 6.88%. NexImmune NEXI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday, moving down 6.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday, moving down 6.63%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares set a new yearly low of $0.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session. Mannatech MTEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.43%. Digihost Technology DGHI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.03%. Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares fell to $0.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 24.03%.

shares fell to $0.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 24.03%. Quotient QTNT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock traded up 5.3%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock traded up 5.3%. American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 6.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 6.66% for the day. Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day. Ostin Technology Group OST stock hit $1.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.02%.

stock hit $1.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.02%. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.31 and moving down 8.82%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.31 and moving down 8.82%. Edesa Biotech EDSA stock hit $1.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.36%.

stock hit $1.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.36%. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was down 5.28% on the session. Carver Bancorp CARV shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.62.

shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.62. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.48% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.48% for the day. Altisource Asset Mgmt AAMC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.70. Shares traded down 11.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.70. Shares traded down 11.63%. Dixie Gr DXYN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.22. Shares traded down 4.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.22. Shares traded down 4.69%. Laird Superfood LSF shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day. Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Secoo Holding SECO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.20. Shares traded down 12.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.20. Shares traded down 12.36%. OLB Gr OLB stock hit $0.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.56%.

stock hit $0.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.56%. Kidpik PIK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday, moving down 3.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday, moving down 3.2%. Avalon Holdings AWX shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.58.

shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.58. China Liberal Education CLEU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%. Viveve Medical VIVE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday, moving down 4.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday, moving down 4.61%. Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.12%. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded up 6.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded up 6.32%. Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares fell to $1.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.03%.

shares fell to $1.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.03%. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.

