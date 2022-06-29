ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 12:39 PM | 35 min read

 

During Wednesday's session, 340 companies made new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • NVIDIA NVDA is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS.
  • Shopify SHOP's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 90.56% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • 8x8 EGHT's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:

  • NVIDIA NVDA stock hit a new 52-week low of $151.70. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.
  • Nike NKE shares reached a new 52-week low of $101.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%.
  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares hit a yearly low of $76.76. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.
  • Honeywell Intl HON stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $172.78. Shares traded down 1.56%.
  • PayPal Holdings PYPL shares set a new 52-week low of $69.77. The stock traded down 0.52%.
  • Booking Holdings BKNG stock set a new 52-week low of $1,760.00 on Wednesday, moving down 2.58%.
  • NXP Semiconductors NXPI shares set a new 52-week low of $148.50. The stock traded down 3.32%.
  • Marvell Tech MRVL stock hit $43.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.
  • Digital Realty Trust DLR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $124.00. Shares traded down 4.68%.
  • Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock hit $13.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.11%.
  • Weyerhaeuser WY shares made a new 52-week low of $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.2%.
  • Vulcan Materials VMC shares moved down 1.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $139.50, drifting down 1.23%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials MLM shares fell to $294.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.73%.
  • Celanese CE shares set a new yearly low of $117.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
  • Entegris ENTG shares set a new yearly low of $90.43 this morning. The stock was down 9.88% on the session.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co ASX shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.08%.
  • Carnival CCL shares moved down 14.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.66, drifting down 14.57%.
  • Carnival CUK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 14.77%.
  • Burlington Stores BURL shares fell to $141.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs CLF shares set a new yearly low of $15.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
  • Inter & Co INTR stock drifted down 1.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96.
  • Jabil JBL stock drifted down 2.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $51.53.
  • Concentrix CNXC shares set a new yearly low of $134.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.48 and moving down 2.65%.
  • Kinross Gold KGC stock set a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Wednesday, moving down 2.49%.
  • Universal Display OLED shares fell to $101.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.31%.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNYW shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 7.76% on the session.
  • LG Display Co LPL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.
  • Avient AVNT shares set a new 52-week low of $39.66. The stock traded down 2.89%.
  • Under Armour UA shares hit a yearly low of $7.80. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
  • Natura &Co Holding NTCO stock hit a yearly low of $5.18. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock drifted down 4.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.25.
  • PotlatchDeltic PCH shares set a new yearly low of $43.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares fell to $4.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.53%.
  • Resideo Technologies REZI shares fell to $18.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.69%.
  • Summit Materials SUM shares hit a yearly low of $22.53. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
  • ESAB ESAB shares hit a yearly low of $42.70. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • Victoria's Secret VSCO shares made a new 52-week low of $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
  • TripAdvisor TRIP shares hit a yearly low of $17.71. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
  • Xerox Holdings XRX stock set a new 52-week low of $14.96 on Wednesday, moving down 4.8%.
  • EnerSys ENS shares fell to $56.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.48%.
  • Sportradar Gr SRAD shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.77%.
  • Luminar Technologies LAZR stock drifted down 6.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.26.
  • Turkcell Iletisim TKC shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.55.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares moved down 6.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.41, drifting down 6.81%.
  • Uniti Group UNIT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.
  • Hecla Mining HL shares set a new yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.
  • Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares set a new 52-week low of $6.70. The stock traded down 6.92%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit a yearly low of $15.02. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel PEB shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.23.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.10. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.67 and moving down 7.28%.
  • Towne Bank TOWN stock hit $26.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%.
  • Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.53 and moving down 4.6%.
  • Sinopec Shanghai SHI shares made a new 52-week low of $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.
  • First Advantage FA stock hit a yearly low of $12.12. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
  • ZipRecruiter ZIP shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.53 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.79%.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.67 and moving down 7.32%.
  • Vista Outdoor VSTO shares were down 4.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.09.
  • Kornit Digital KRNT shares fell to $30.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.78%.
  • Eve Holding EVEX stock hit a yearly low of $5.30. The stock was up 7.34% for the day.
  • Compass COMP shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.48.
  • Equinox Gold EQX shares set a new yearly low of $4.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
  • Allego ALLG stock set a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Wednesday, moving down 7.42%.
  • Sweetgreen SG shares made a new 52-week low of $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.
  • Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.95. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Eldorado Gold EGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.79%.
  • Veris Residential VRE shares set a new yearly low of $13.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • B. Riley Financial RILY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.
  • Jack In The Box JACK shares set a new yearly low of $55.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • iStar STAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT stock drifted down 5.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.80.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA stock drifted down 1.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43.
  • AZZ AZZ stock set a new 52-week low of $39.62 on Wednesday, moving down 3.69%.
  • Proterra PTRA shares were down 7.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.38.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS shares moved down 14.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.01, drifting down 14.44%.
  • Solid Power SLDP shares hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.47. Shares traded down 3.11%.
  • GoPro GPRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.50 and moving down 4.91%.
  • Iamgold IAG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded down 2.5%.
  • PubMatic PUBM stock hit a yearly low of $15.91. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.
  • Azul AZUL stock drifted down 3.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.06.
  • Lion Electric LEV shares fell to $4.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.06%.
  • New Found Gold NFGC shares made a new 52-week low of $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
  • Thryv Holdings THRY shares set a new 52-week low of $21.85. The stock traded down 2.61%.
  • European Wax Center EWCZ stock hit $18.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.19%.
  • Orla Mining ORLA shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.82.
  • Vivint Smart Home VVNT stock drifted down 3.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.26.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM shares hit a yearly low of $17.10. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
  • System1 SST stock drifted down 5.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.36.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 13.4% on the session.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares were down 5.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.12.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW shares fell to $7.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%.
  • Piedmont Lithium PLL stock hit $35.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.8%.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling DO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.28. Shares traded down 4.69%.
  • Tremor Intl TRMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.87%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.71 and moving down 4.53%.
  • 8x8 EGHT stock set a new 52-week low of $5.11 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Orion Office REIT ONL shares fell to $10.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.57%.
  • Shoe Carnival SCVL shares set a new yearly low of $22.23 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares fell to $5.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.97%.
  • Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares fell to $4.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.41% for the day.
  • LendingTree TREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX shares made a new 52-week low of $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.
  • Sharecare SHCR shares set a new yearly low of $1.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.45. Shares traded down 3.6%.
  • Blend Labs BLND shares moved down 3.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.41, drifting down 3.36%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% on the session.
  • trivago TRVG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Wednesday, moving down 1.86%.
  • Pulmonx LUNG shares hit a yearly low of $13.79. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.
  • Excelerate Energy EE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.16%.
  • Community Health Systems CYH shares moved down 2.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.83, drifting down 2.59%.
  • Skillz SKLZ shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 4.34%.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares moved down 6.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01, drifting down 6.0%.
  • Core Scientific CORZ stock hit $1.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.97%.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor CCO shares hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was down 7.52% on the session.
  • Canoo GOEV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.15% for the day.
  • Opera OPRA shares fell to $4.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.
  • Cue Health HLTH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares were down 5.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.22.
  • FuboTV FUBO shares set a new yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.
  • Runway Growth Finance RWAY stock hit a yearly low of $10.95. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
  • nLight LASR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.15 and moving down 5.92%.
  • Bioventus BVS stock hit a yearly low of $7.22. The stock was down 5.38% for the day.
  • Aarons AAN stock hit $14.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.02%.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 7.49%.
  • EVgo EVGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 12.34%.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.
  • Celularity CELU shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.53%.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.79 and moving down 9.97%.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock was down 20.14% on the session.
  • Gannett Co GCI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday, moving down 4.56%.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock set a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Wednesday, moving down 7.8%.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC shares moved down 7.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 7.91%.
  • Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares were down 14.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.47.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.06%.
  • Daseke DSKE shares fell to $5.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.93%.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock traded down 4.44%.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock was down 21.4% on the session.
  • Vicarious Surgical RBOT stock set a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Wednesday, moving down 1.94%.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Wednesday, moving down 7.23%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX shares fell to $9.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.28%.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.48%.
  • Humacyte HUMA shares fell to $3.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%.
  • Duluth Holdings DLTH stock hit $9.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.15%.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.77%.
  • Aspen Aerogels ASPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.53 and moving down 39.43%.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.45. Shares traded down 4.89%.
  • PLBY Group PLBY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.65 and moving down 4.02%.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.82%.
  • Xos XOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.80. Shares traded down 6.14%.
  • Dave DAVE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
  • Blue Bird BLBD shares fell to $9.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.84%.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA shares hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
  • Cognyte Software CGNT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock traded down 3.82%.
  • Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.79. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • WM Tech MAPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.40. Shares traded down 4.18%.
  • Quotient Technology QUOT shares set a new 52-week low of $3.08. The stock traded down 7.06%.
  • Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock hit a yearly low of $9.03. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
  • Mesoblast MESO shares set a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock traded down 2.68%.
  • Fossil Group FOSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.52 and moving down 3.64%.
  • AEye LIDR shares fell to $1.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.55%.
  • LL Flooring Holdings LL shares set a new 52-week low of $9.45. The stock traded down 3.16%.
  • Red Violet RDVT shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.87.
  • Brightcove BCOV shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.16%.
  • Benefitfocus BNFT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.60. Shares traded down 4.01%.
  • Intelligent Medicine IQMDU stock drifted down 0.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.96.
  • ThredUp TDUP stock drifted down 4.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56.
  • Inotiv NOTV shares fell to $9.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.38%.
  • Miller Industries MLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.01. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
  • Velo3D VLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
  • Hut 8 Mining HUT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday, moving down 4.42%.
  • The One Group Hospitality STKS shares fell to $7.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%.
  • Identiv INVE shares fell to $10.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.62%.
  • Bitfarms BITF stock hit $1.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.63%.
  • Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Wednesday, moving down 1.9%.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares fell to $1.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
  • Inventiva IVA shares moved down 10.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62, drifting down 10.08%.
  • TrueCar TRUE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.54 and moving up 0.59%.
  • Innovid CTV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
  • Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.
  • Seritage Growth Props SRG stock drifted down 5.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11.
  • loanDepot LDI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.07%.
  • Kore Group Holdings KORE shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
  • Volta VLTA stock hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 9.03% for the day.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.59%.
  • Turtle Beach HEAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%.
  • McEwen Mining MUX stock hit $0.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.76%.
  • Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock set a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Wednesday, moving down 6.75%.
  • Sculptor Cap SCU shares hit a yearly low of $8.25. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.
  • Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.77. Shares traded down 1.64%.
  • Velodyne Lidar VLDR shares hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 7.34% on the session.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD stock drifted down 5.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.54.
  • Weave Communications WEAV shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.36%.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares fell to $4.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Loop Industries LOOP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.81 and moving up 0.49%.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock was down 4.92% on the session.
  • NextNav NN shares moved down 3.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.27%.
  • Atlas Technical ATCX stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • Redwire RDW stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
  • Aemetis AMTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.15. Shares traded down 6.42%.
  • Pardes Biosciences PRDS shares set a new yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Central Valley Community CVCY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.66. Shares traded down 0.88%.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares fell to $1.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.35%.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares fell to $3.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.
  • Cleanspark CLSK stock drifted down 6.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.90.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS shares fell to $7.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.36%.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX stock hit $3.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.56%.
  • Latch LTCH shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.
  • CalAmp CAMP stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. The stock was down 7.48% on the session.
  • Quantum QMCO shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.
  • Audacy AUD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.42%.
  • Lazydays Hldgs LAZY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.62 and moving down 2.04%.
  • TeraWulf WULF stock drifted down 9.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31.
  • Express EXPR stock hit a yearly low of $1.93. The stock was down 7.38% for the day.
  • FinWise FINW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
  • Spok Holdings SPOK stock hit $6.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.79%.
  • Nanobiotix NBTX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53. The stock traded down 13.39%.
  • Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock hit $2.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.44%.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock hit $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.54%.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 6.69% on the session.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.51.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS stock drifted down 3.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45.
  • Pixelworks PXLW shares set a new yearly low of $1.78 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
  • Electra Battery Materials ELBM stock hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares made a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.3% for the day.
  • Finance of America FOA stock hit $1.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%.
  • Auburn National Bancorp AUBN shares made a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
  • Cue Biopharma CUE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.1%.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares were down 10.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.63.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Kaleyra KLR shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • Zenvia ZENV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.01. Shares traded down 5.38%.
  • Fluent FLNT stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
  • Gaia GAIA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%.
  • Cortexyme CRTX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Wednesday, moving down 3.52%.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • National CineMedia NCMI stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.37%.
  • Graham GHM stock drifted down 2.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Wednesday, moving down 3.94%.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares set a new yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 5.99% for the day.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.53%.
  • Nautilus NLS shares set a new yearly low of $1.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
  • Exela Technologies XELA stock hit a yearly low of $0.12. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.57%.
  • SOS SOS stock hit $0.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.27%.
  • Agrify AGFY stock hit $1.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.53%.
  • Horizon Global HZN stock hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • NantHealth NH shares were down 4.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares moved down 3.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65, drifting down 3.43%.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.72% for the day.
  • Digital Media Solns DMS shares fell to $1.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.56%.
  • Snow Lake Resources LITM stock hit $2.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.2%.
  • Ipsidy AUID shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.61.
  • Entera Bio ENTX shares moved down 8.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31, drifting down 8.97%.
  • Sphere 3D ANY shares were down 5.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.57.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.89. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • NewAge NBEV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 3.19%.
  • Eargo EAR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.90. Shares traded down 6.88%.
  • NexImmune NEXI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday, moving down 6.63%.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares set a new yearly low of $0.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Mannatech MTEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.43%.
  • Digihost Technology DGHI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.03%.
  • Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares fell to $0.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 24.03%.
  • Quotient QTNT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock traded up 5.3%.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 6.66% for the day.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock hit $1.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.02%.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.31 and moving down 8.82%.
  • Edesa Biotech EDSA stock hit $1.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.36%.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.
  • Carver Bancorp CARV shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.62.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.48% for the day.
  • Altisource Asset Mgmt AAMC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.70. Shares traded down 11.63%.
  • Dixie Gr DXYN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.22. Shares traded down 4.69%.
  • Laird Superfood LSF shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.20. Shares traded down 12.36%.
  • OLB Gr OLB stock hit $0.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.56%.
  • Kidpik PIK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Wednesday, moving down 3.2%.
  • Avalon Holdings AWX shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.58.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.
  • Viveve Medical VIVE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday, moving down 4.61%.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.12%.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded up 6.32%.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares fell to $1.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.03%.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

