Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Snow Lake Resources Ltd is an exploration stage mining company engaged in lithium exploration in the province of Manitoba, Canada. Its primary focus is currently conducting exploration for lithium at Thompson Brothers Lithium Project.

Snow Lake Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Snow Lake Resources (LITM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ: LITM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Snow Lake Resources's (LITM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Snow Lake Resources (LITM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Snow Lake Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Snow Lake Resources (LITM)?

A

The stock price for Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ: LITM) is $6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Snow Lake Resources (LITM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Snow Lake Resources.

Q

When is Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) reporting earnings?

A

Snow Lake Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Snow Lake Resources (LITM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Snow Lake Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Snow Lake Resources (LITM) operate in?

A

Snow Lake Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.