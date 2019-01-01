|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
|-0.270
|-0.4800
|REV
|36.530M
|28.774M
|-7.756M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Graham (NYSE: GHM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Graham’s space includes: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML), L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX), Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC).
The latest price target for Graham (NYSE: GHM) was reported by Maxim Group on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting GHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Graham (NYSE: GHM) is $7.915 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2021.
Graham’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Graham.
Graham is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.