Range
7.85 - 8.23
Vol / Avg.
13.5K/40.9K
Div / Yield
0.44/5.60%
52 Wk
7.76 - 17.44
Mkt Cap
84.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
10.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Graham Corporation manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense, and chemical/petrochemical industries based with emphasis on the United States. Its suite of products includes ejectors, surface condensers, and liquid vacuum pumps. For the defense industry, its equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. For the chemical and petrochemical industries, its equipment is used in fertilizer, ethylene, methanol and downstream chemical facilities. The company derives its revenue from the sale of Vacuum equipment.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.210-0.270 -0.4800
REV36.530M28.774M-7.756M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Graham Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graham (GHM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graham (NYSE: GHM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Graham's (GHM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Graham (GHM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Graham (NYSE: GHM) was reported by Maxim Group on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting GHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Graham (GHM)?

A

The stock price for Graham (NYSE: GHM) is $7.915 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graham (GHM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2021.

Q

When is Graham (NYSE:GHM) reporting earnings?

A

Graham’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 7, 2022.

Q

Is Graham (GHM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graham.

Q

What sector and industry does Graham (GHM) operate in?

A

Graham is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.