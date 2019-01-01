ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Inter & Co
(NASDAQ:INTR)
$3.61
0.25[7.44%]
At close: Aug 8
$3.61
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low3.45 - 3.65
52 Week High/Low2.1 - 4
Open / Close3.45 / 3.61
Float / Outstanding- / 2.6B
Vol / Avg.179.9K / 470.8K
Mkt Cap9.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float284.1M

Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR), Quotes and News Summary

Inter & Co (NASDAQ: INTR)

Inter & Co Inc operates as a digital bank. The company's segment includes Banking; Securities; Insurance Brokerage; Marketplace; Asset Management; Services and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Banking segment.
Inter & Co Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Inter & Co (INTR) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Inter & Co (NASDAQ: INTR) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Inter & Co's (INTR) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Inter & Co.

Q
What is the target price for Inter & Co (INTR) stock?
A

The latest price target for Inter & Co (NASDAQ: INTR) was reported by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.60 expecting INTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.28% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Inter & Co (INTR)?
A

The stock price for Inter & Co (NASDAQ: INTR) is $3.61 last updated August 8, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Inter & Co (INTR) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inter & Co.

Q
When is Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) reporting earnings?
A

Inter & Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Inter & Co (INTR) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Inter & Co.

Q
What sector and industry does Inter & Co (INTR) operate in?
A

Inter & Co is in the Financial Services sector and Banks—Regional industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.