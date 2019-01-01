Auburn National Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company, which is engaged in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The bank's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company also offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking and bill payment services; and safe deposit boxes. The bank's primary service area includes the cities of Auburn and Opelika, Alabama and nearby surrounding areas in East Alabama, primarily in Lee County.