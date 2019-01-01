QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.3 - 32.5
Vol / Avg.
1K/2.8K
Div / Yield
1.06/3.26%
52 Wk
31.25 - 50.48
Mkt Cap
112.1M
Payout Ratio
45.81
Open
32.5
P/E
14.32
EPS
0.53
Shares
3.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 4:17PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Auburn National Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company, which is engaged in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The bank's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company also offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking and bill payment services; and safe deposit boxes. The bank's primary service area includes the cities of Auburn and Opelika, Alabama and nearby surrounding areas in East Alabama, primarily in Lee County.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.530
REV7.056M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Auburn National Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auburn National Bancorp (NASDAQ: AUBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Auburn National Bancorp's (AUBN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Auburn National Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN)?

A

The stock price for Auburn National Bancorp (NASDAQ: AUBN) is $31.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Auburn National Bancorp (NASDAQ:AUBN) reporting earnings?

A

Auburn National Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auburn National Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) operate in?

A

Auburn National Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.