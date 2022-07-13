Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's session, 326 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Merit Medical Systems MMSI was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.40. Shares traded down 2.01%. Accenture ACN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $267.33. Shares traded up 0.45%.

