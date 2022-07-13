ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 12:22 PM | 32 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

During Wednesday's session, 326 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Bank of America BAC.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Gaucho Group Holdings VINO.
  • Humanigen HGEN was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 78.59% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Merit Medical Systems MMSI was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Bank of America BAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.40. Shares traded down 2.01%.
  • Accenture ACN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $267.33. Shares traded up 0.45%.
  • Walt Disney DIS shares fell to $91.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.92%.
  • Medtronic MDT stock hit $86.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank TD stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.42. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • SAP SAP shares set a new 52-week low of $84.48. The stock traded down 0.31%.
  • Stryker SYK shares set a new 52-week low of $191.33. The stock traded down 0.18%.
  • Booking Holdings BKNG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1,678.01 and moving down 0.87%.
  • U.S. Bancorp USB shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.61%.
  • Norfolk Southern NSC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $217.88 and moving down 0.34%.
  • Banco Santander SAN shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.39.
  • Freeport-McMoRan FCX stock hit a yearly low of $25.37. The stock was up 2.3% for the day.
  • Banco Santander BSBR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.02. Shares traded up 0.88%.
  • Dow DOW shares were down 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.03.
  • Workday WDAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $134.10. Shares traded up 0.65%.
  • Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.81 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.55%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl JCI stock set a new 52-week low of $45.74 on Wednesday, moving down 0.44%.
  • Barrick Gold GOLD shares made a new 52-week low of $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.
  • Illumina ILMN shares were down 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $177.04.
  • Wipro WIT stock set a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Wednesday, moving up 0.29%.
  • BBVA BBVA stock drifted up 1.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.03.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH shares set a new yearly low of $100.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines AEM shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.28%.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.20.
  • Ingersoll Rand IR shares made a new 52-week low of $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
  • Deutsche Bank DB shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.
  • Zebra Technologies ZBRA shares fell to $283.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.03%.
  • Expedia Group EXPE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $88.70 and moving up 0.32%.
  • Cooper Companies COO stock set a new 52-week low of $286.99 on Wednesday, moving down 1.66%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS stock drifted down 2.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.27.
  • Boston Properties BXP stock hit a yearly low of $86.20. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares were down 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.14.
  • HubSpot HUBS shares set a new 52-week low of $260.00. The stock traded up 2.68%.
  • KB Financial Group KB shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.15 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.31%.
  • Celanese CE shares set a new 52-week low of $106.31. The stock traded down 3.7%.
  • Crown Holdings CCK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.
  • Equitable Holdings EQH shares fell to $24.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.47%.
  • F5 FFIV shares hit a yearly low of $145.28. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Vail Resorts MTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $206.03 and moving down 0.23%.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr RCL shares made a new 52-week low of $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR shares moved down 0.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.41, drifting down 0.9%.
  • AGCO AGCO shares set a new yearly low of $90.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
  • Banco Santander Chile BSAC shares made a new 52-week low of $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Choice Hotels Intl CHH shares hit a yearly low of $108.70. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
  • II-VI IIVI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.
  • Stifel Financial SF shares hit a yearly low of $53.58. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Stag Industrial STAG shares set a new yearly low of $29.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
  • MP Materials MP shares were up 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.48.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.29. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • BOK Financial BOKF shares made a new 52-week low of $72.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.
  • Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock hit $93.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.56%.
  • Nuvei NVEI stock hit $29.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.76%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group AMG stock drifted down 0.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $110.91.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART shares made a new 52-week low of $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Lyft LYFT stock set a new 52-week low of $11.96 on Wednesday, moving down 1.15%.
  • Blue Owl Cap OWL shares hit a yearly low of $9.73. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.
  • Light & Wonder LNW shares made a new 52-week low of $41.51 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Pan American Silver PAAS shares were up 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.07.
  • Altair Engineering ALTR stock hit $48.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock hit $3.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.06%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares moved down 0.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.57, drifting down 0.81%.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM stock set a new 52-week low of $52.09 on Wednesday, moving down 0.29%.
  • Under Armour UA stock hit a yearly low of $7.38. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
  • Varonis Systems VRNS stock hit $27.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.73%.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON shares set a new 52-week low of $8.66. The stock traded down 1.62%.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.08 and moving down 1.14%.
  • IHS Holding IHS stock hit $8.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.54%.
  • Gap GPS stock drifted down 2.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.79.
  • Merit Medical Systems MMSI shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.46.
  • BankUnited BKU shares moved down 1.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.27, drifting down 1.53%.
  • Envestnet ENV stock set a new 52-week low of $49.42 on Wednesday, moving down 1.68%.
  • Hannon Armstrong HASI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $28.69 and moving up 4.47%.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY shares made a new 52-week low of $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
  • TripAdvisor TRIP shares hit a yearly low of $17.04. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
  • Neogen NEOG shares set a new 52-week low of $21.89. The stock traded down 2.6%.
  • Fulton Financial FULT shares hit a yearly low of $14.09. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.
  • EnerSys ENS stock set a new 52-week low of $56.17 on Wednesday, moving down 1.49%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares made a new 52-week low of $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
  • Virtu Financial VIRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.55. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • Uniti Group UNIT shares set a new yearly low of $9.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • Sportradar Gr SRAD shares moved down 1.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.10, drifting down 1.79%.
  • Integer Holdings ITGR shares set a new 52-week low of $66.08. The stock traded down 1.98%.
  • Upstart Hldgs UPST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.34%.
  • First Merchants FRME shares moved down 2.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.88, drifting down 2.56%.
  • CNO Finl Group CNO shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.01%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings BOOT shares set a new 52-week low of $64.51. The stock traded down 1.21%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.70 and moving down 1.56%.
  • LegalZoom.com LZ stock set a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Wednesday, moving up 2.87%.
  • First Advantage FA stock hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
  • Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares set a new yearly low of $19.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • Centerra Gold CGAU shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.53%.
  • Shift4 Payments FOUR shares hit a yearly low of $29.40. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Itau Corpbanca ITCB stock drifted up 0.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.51.
  • Madison Square Garden MSGE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $48.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was down 4.93% for the day.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co BVN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.93%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings VCTR stock hit a yearly low of $22.84. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • Liberty Latin America LILAK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.89 and moving down 1.4%.
  • EchoStar SATS stock drifted down 1.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.34.
  • Paramount Group PGRE shares hit a yearly low of $6.93. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
  • Vista Outdoor VSTO shares hit a yearly low of $26.03. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY shares moved down 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.60, drifting down 0.1%.
  • Cheesecake Factory CAKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.05. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • Momentive Global MNTV shares hit a yearly low of $7.94. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
  • AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK shares hit a yearly low of $17.17. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • Open Lending LPRO stock hit a yearly low of $9.12. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares fell to $33.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%.
  • Veris Residential VRE shares hit a yearly low of $12.23. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
  • Golden Entertainment GDEN shares set a new 52-week low of $37.21. The stock traded up 0.38%.
  • Mativ Holdings MATV stock hit $20.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%.
  • First Foundation FFWM stock set a new 52-week low of $18.96 on Wednesday, moving down 1.6%.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.87. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
  • Everbridge EVBG stock drifted down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.45.
  • Eventbrite EB stock drifted down 2.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.62.
  • Merchants Bancorp MBIN stock drifted down 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.96.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB stock set a new 52-week low of $23.87 on Wednesday, moving down 0.74%.
  • Greenbrier Companies GBX shares moved up 1.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.05, drifting up 1.16%.
  • Lakeland Bancorp LBAI shares were down 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.28.
  • Canopy Gwth CGC stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Wednesday, moving down 1.53%.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit a yearly low of $5.50. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
  • Premier Financial PFC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.92. Shares traded down 1.79%.
  • Hudbay Minerals HBM stock drifted up 1.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.19.
  • Conduent CNDT stock hit $3.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA shares moved down 5.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting down 5.36%.
  • Kaman KAMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.
  • Core Laboratories CLB shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.20.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.63 and moving down 1.85%.
  • Latham Group SWIM shares fell to $5.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.64%.
  • Kearny Financial KRNY shares hit a yearly low of $10.86. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.3%.
  • WisdomTree Inv WETF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.7%.
  • Nexa Res NEXA stock set a new 52-week low of $5.16 on Wednesday, moving up 2.64%.
  • Gorman-Rupp GRC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
  • Cimpress CMPR stock drifted down 5.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.59.
  • Western Asset Diversified WDI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.32. Shares traded down 1.32%.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares set a new 52-week low of $5.50. The stock traded down 0.89%.
  • Piedmont Lithium PLL shares moved up 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.02, drifting up 2.08%.
  • Orion Office REIT ONL shares made a new 52-week low of $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Shoe Carnival SCVL shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.41.
  • Vtex VTEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.85%.
  • First Bancshares FBMS stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.49. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
  • LendingTree TREE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.44 and moving down 2.72%.
  • Trinity Capital TRIN shares set a new 52-week low of $13.91. The stock traded down 0.35%.
  • Vacasa VCSA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.40 and moving down 0.2%.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH shares made a new 52-week low of $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was up 3.79% on the session.
  • Faro Technologies FARO shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.33%.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets EMD shares fell to $8.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Wednesday, moving down 5.37%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares moved down 4.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.34, drifting down 4.41%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock hit $6.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.38%.
  • Argan AGX stock hit a yearly low of $35.12. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.72. Shares traded down 3.02%.
  • Harsco HSC shares fell to $5.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.
  • Community Health Systems CYH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Thermon Group Holdings THR shares moved up 1.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40, drifting up 1.81%.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares set a new 52-week low of $3.72. The stock traded down 8.02%.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Wednesday, moving up 0.9%.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.44 and moving up 0.85%.
  • VSE VSEC shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.89 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.57%.
  • CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR stock drifted down 1.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.90.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX shares fell to $2.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.18%.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.20. Shares traded down 0.03%.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.41 and moving down 54.05%.
  • Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares set a new 52-week low of $6.86. The stock traded down 6.68%.
  • Meta Materials MMAT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
  • Skeena Resources SKE shares made a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
  • Tredegar TG shares made a new 52-week low of $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Bright Green BGXX shares fell to $2.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares made a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
  • Groupon GRPN shares made a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
  • Glatfelter GLT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.05% for the day.
  • PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares moved up 1.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55, drifting up 1.85%.
  • Circor International CIR shares fell to $13.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.32%.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA stock drifted up 2.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.54.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares fell to $3.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.74%.
  • Quotient Technology QUOT shares moved down 1.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.69, drifting down 1.77%.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH shares moved down 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.30, drifting down 0.52%.
  • Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock set a new 52-week low of $14.62 on Wednesday, moving down 1.21%.
  • First Trust Senior FCT shares hit a yearly low of $9.53. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Brightcove BCOV shares moved down 0.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.96, drifting down 0.65%.
  • Pioneer Bancorp PBFS stock set a new 52-week low of $9.45 on Wednesday, moving up 0.05%.
  • Root ROOT stock hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 7.16% for the day.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.98. Shares traded down 1.42%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.86%.
  • BARK BARK shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27.
  • Sono Group SEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.67 and moving down 1.79%.
  • ThredUp TDUP shares set a new yearly low of $2.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.02% on the session.
  • Ur-Energy URG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.96%.
  • Noodles NDLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.51. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
  • eHealth EHTH shares hit a yearly low of $7.81. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.
  • Inspired Entertainment INSE stock drifted down 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.49.
  • Embark Technology EMBK shares hit a yearly low of $0.43. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
  • TMC Metals TMC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.87. Shares traded down 1.66%.
  • McEwen Mining MUX stock drifted up 5.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37.
  • First Trust Dynamic FDEU stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.70. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares moved down 2.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 2.19%.
  • MiX Telematics MIXT shares set a new 52-week low of $7.63. The stock traded down 3.7%.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.08. Shares traded up 2.49%.
  • CalAmp CAMP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Tile Shop Holdings TTSH stock drifted up 1.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS shares hit a yearly low of $6.92. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • NEW GERMANY FUND GF stock drifted down 0.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.85.
  • Vera Bradley VRA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%.
  • Quantum QMCO shares fell to $1.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.36%.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.77. Shares traded up 2.06%.
  • Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares set a new 52-week low of $1.28. The stock traded up 0.76%.
  • Express EXPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.71. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
  • Nanobiotix NBTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.07. The stock was down 6.48% on the session.
  • Twin Disc TWIN shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.1%.
  • IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares were up 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.55.
  • Asure Software ASUR shares made a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • Americas Gold And Silver USAS shares fell to $0.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%.
  • Hyperfine HYPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving down 5.56%.
  • Lee Enterprises LEE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.60. Shares traded down 1.34%.
  • Westwood Holdings Gr WHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.01. Shares traded down 1.62%.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS shares moved down 3.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 3.47%.
  • Amtech Systems ASYS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.92 and moving up 0.85%.
  • Everspin Technologies MRAM shares set a new 52-week low of $4.71. The stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares hit a yearly low of $6.57. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock drifted down 4.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.24.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.94 and moving up 2.55%.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.80. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares set a new yearly low of $1.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.44% on the session.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares moved down 3.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.77, drifting down 3.27%.
  • FingerMotion FNGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.18 and moving down 1.16%.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.17. Shares traded down 2.77%.
  • SRAX SRAX stock hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 5.45% for the day.
  • Great Panther Mining GPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.94%.
  • Integra Resources ITRG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.23%.
  • EuroDry EDRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
  • Humanigen HGEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.63. Shares traded down 78.59%.
  • Agrify AGFY shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
  • First Trust/aberdeen FEO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.44 and moving down 0.73%.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock drifted up 0.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48.
  • Comstock LODE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 1.33%.
  • Snow Lake Resources LITM shares moved up 0.87% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20, drifting up 0.87%.
  • Zedge ZDGE shares fell to $2.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.94. The stock traded down 1.03%.
  • Bit Origin BTOG shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.28%.
  • Williams Ind Servs WLMS stock hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.
  • MFS Special Value MFV shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%.
  • U.S. Gold USAU shares set a new yearly low of $3.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Wednesday, moving down 0.4%.
  • Almaden Minerals AAU shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21. The stock traded down 2.36%.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 7.79%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.99 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares moved down 9.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46, drifting down 9.59%.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.56. Shares traded down 0.3%.
  • Cryptyde TYDE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.0%.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock traded down 3.85%.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares set a new yearly low of $0.88 this morning. The stock was up 6.59% on the session.
  • VerifyMe VRME shares fell to $1.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.59%.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.
  • Calyxt CLXT stock hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 2.86% for the day.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares set a new yearly low of $0.99 this morning. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock hit $0.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.99%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

