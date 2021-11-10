Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $94.32 million.

• IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.80 million.

• Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $11.03 million.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $152.20 million.

• Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $140.00 thousand.

• SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $370.00 thousand.

• Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $750.00 thousand.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $200.05 million.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $14.40 million.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.32 million.

• Comstock Mining (AMEX:LODE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.00 thousand.

• Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $29.50 million.

• HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $5.72 million.

• CGI (NYSE:GIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.02 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.26 million.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $32.27 million.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.86 million.

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $21.06 million.

• Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $333.63 million.

• Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $145.23 million.

• Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.35 million.

• Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $156.40 million.

• MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $40.60 million.

• Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Better Choice Co (AMEX:BTTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $12.70 million.

• ironSource (NYSE:IS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $129.22 million.

• Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $55.71 million.

• Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $103.52 million.

• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.38 million.

• Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $74.68 million.

• Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $33.02 million.

• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $58.96 million.

• Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $159.66 million.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $110.25 million.

• Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $13.91 million.

• Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $533.00 million.

• Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $255.88 million.

• ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.43 million.

• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.48 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $10.36 million.

• Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.01 million.

• VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.76 million.

• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $105.10 million.

• Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $23.06 million.

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $810.00 thousand.

• Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $10.12 billion.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $104.19 million.

• Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $71.10 million.

• Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $397.84 million.

• SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $391.92 million.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $511.64 million.

• Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $596.16 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $38.58 million.

• BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $82.21 million.

• Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.62 million.

• APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $221.61 million.

• Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $417.99 million.

• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $207.03 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $137.04 million.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $676.95 million.

• Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $9.67 million.

• Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $654.41 million.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $471.30 million.

• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $735.95 million.

• AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $926.03 million.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $89.60 million.

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $578.20 million.

• Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.18 million.

• LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $25.48 million.

• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.

• Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $210.00 thousand.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $10.22 million.

• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $140.00 thousand.

• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.47 million.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $520.00 thousand.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.

• Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $110.00 thousand.

• Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $790.00 thousand.

• Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.80 million.

• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $364.00 million.

• Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.

• Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.99 million.

• Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX:NAVB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.17 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $230.00 thousand.

• Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $51.25 million.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $510.00 thousand.

• Largo Resources (NASDAQ:LGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $61.00 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $44.85 million.

• ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.95 per share on revenue of $161.12 million.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.

• GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $181.24 million.

• Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $380.00 thousand.

• EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $20.26 million.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:AMPE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $18.72 million.

• Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.25 million.

• BRF (NYSE:BRFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $109.21 million.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $16.29 billion.

• Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $27.82 million.

• Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $330.00 thousand.

• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.

• Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $144.34 million.

• Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $57.01 million.

• Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $12.25 million.

• SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $35.92 million.

• Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.05 million.

• Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.87 million.

• MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.37 million.

• RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $5.22 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $87.42 million.

• Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.71 million.

• ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $38.15 million.

• Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $200.30 million.

• Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.78 million.

• Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $524.15 million.

• Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $124.88 million.

• Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.93 million.

• Volta (NYSE:VLTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.06 million.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $173.24 million.

• Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.64 million.

• Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $119.67 million.

• voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.86 million.

• Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.32 million.

• Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $86.31 million.

• Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $54.39 million.

• Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $336.60 million.

• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $74.14 million.

• LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $145.35 million.

• Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.66 million.

• Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.58 million.

• WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $49.33 million.

• TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $189.85 million.

• Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.94 million.

• 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $24.08 million.

• FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $98.54 million.

• ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $188.16 million.

• Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $119.56 million.

• UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.35 million.

• Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $121.90 million.

• SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $255.63 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.74 million.

• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $699.34 million.

• AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $330.00 thousand.

• Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $598.82 million.

• Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $256.82 million.

• ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $87.42 million.

• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.73 million.

• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $70.53 million.

• Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.55 million.

• Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.99 million.

• Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $248.23 million.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $114.64 million.

• ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $353.62 million.

• Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $161.79 million.

• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $316.05 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $59.50 million.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $12.13 million.

• Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $63.95 million.

• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $158.74 million.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $7.55 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.53 million.

• Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $18.34 million.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $31.58 million.

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (NYSE:PZA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $91.78 million.

• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $153.68 million.

• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $49.53 million.

• Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.63 million.

• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $10.45 million.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $123.80 million.

• Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.42 million.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.25 million.

• Isoray (AMEX:ISR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.49 million.

• Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.33 million.

• Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $270.00 thousand.

• Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.28 million.

• Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $194.89 million.

• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $86.85 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $175.75 million.

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $346.81 million.

• Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.53 million.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.59 million.

• Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $77.20 million.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $22.85 million.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $65.35 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $201.50 million.

• NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $17.46 million.

• Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.24 million.

• Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $30.22 million.

• SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $276.75 million.

• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $812.20 million.

• Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.58 million.

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $187.08 million.

• Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.04 million.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.03 million.

• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $954.51 million.

• CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $311.65 million.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $578.10 million.

• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $549.64 million.

• Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEPP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $132.40 million.

• Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $60.43 million.

