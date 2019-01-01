QQQ
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (PZA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (ARCA: PZA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo's (PZA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (PZA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (PZA)?

A

The stock price for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (ARCA: PZA) is $25.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (PZA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2020.

Q

When is Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (ARCA:PZA) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (PZA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (PZA) operate in?

A

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.