Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/162.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.07 - 40.91
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
61.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology they need to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in United Kingdom and Rest of the world.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0800.000 0.0800
REV58.580M64.697M6.117M

Analyst Ratings

Intapp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intapp (INTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intapp's (INTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intapp (INTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting INTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.65% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intapp (INTA)?

A

The stock price for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is $20.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intapp (INTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intapp.

Q

When is Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) reporting earnings?

A

Intapp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is Intapp (INTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intapp.

Q

What sector and industry does Intapp (INTA) operate in?

A

Intapp is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.