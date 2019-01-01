Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company specialized in precision medicine. Its products, precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic products are designed to assist in the identification of undetected diseases and to improve targeted treatment. The company's platform, known as Manocept technology, aims to develop next-generation targeted diagnostics and therapies for cancer, autoimmune conditions, and other inflammatory diseases. One of the company's products is Lymphoseek, a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated to locate lymph nodes.