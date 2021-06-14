Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 255 companies made new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

(NASDAQ:ADBE). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD).

(NASDAQ:PMD). Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) was the biggest gainer, trading up 129.48% to reach its 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock made a new 52-week high of $557.17 Monday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ADBE) stock made a new 52-week high of $557.17 Monday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day. Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares were up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.65 for a change of up 0.41%.

(NYSE:PM) shares were up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.65 for a change of up 0.41%. BP (NYSE:BP) shares hit a yearly high of $28.45. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session.

(NYSE:BP) shares hit a yearly high of $28.45. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session. PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares hit $45.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.68%.

(NYSE:PTR) shares hit $45.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.68%. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.16.

(NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.16. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $345.29. Shares traded down 0.08%.

(NYSE:MCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $345.29. Shares traded down 0.08%. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $100.16. Shares traded up 0.01%.

(NYSE:EW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $100.16. Shares traded up 0.01%. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stock set a new 52-week high of $167.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:ADI) stock set a new 52-week high of $167.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.67%. Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.69. Shares traded up 0.55%.

(NYSE:EPD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.69. Shares traded up 0.55%. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit $584.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit $584.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%. Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $461.87 on Monday morning, moving up 0.06%.

(NYSE:ROP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $461.87 on Monday morning, moving up 0.06%. Eni (NYSE:E) shares were up 2.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.17.

(NYSE:E) shares were up 2.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.17. Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.02. The stock traded down 0.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.02. The stock traded down 0.6% on the session. Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares hit $8.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.

(NYSE:WIT) shares hit $8.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%. Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.04. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session.

(NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.04. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.

(NYSE:A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $143.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.37%.

(NYSE:SRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $143.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.37%. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $229.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $229.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session. Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.34.

(NYSE:WELL) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.34. MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.33.

(NYSE:MPLX) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.33. Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares hit a yearly high of $11.55. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

(NYSE:ET) shares hit a yearly high of $11.55. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $513.52.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $513.52. Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

(NYSE:WORK) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.75 on Monday morning, moving up 2.33%.

(NASDAQ:NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.75 on Monday morning, moving up 2.33%. Ventas (NYSE:VTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.81 on Monday morning, moving up 1.03%.

(NYSE:VTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.81 on Monday morning, moving up 1.03%. Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $336.93 Monday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.

(NYSE:WAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $336.93 Monday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.20 Monday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

(NYSE:CVE) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.20 Monday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.54%.

(NYSE:BXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.54%. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.

(NYSE:PBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares were up 1.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $449.82 for a change of up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:TECH) shares were up 1.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $449.82 for a change of up 1.14%. PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.63. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:PPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.63. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.18.

(NYSE:CNP) shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.18. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.84. The stock traded up 3.29% on the session.

(NYSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.84. The stock traded up 3.29% on the session. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%.

(NYSE:IPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.20.

(NYSE:RDY) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.20. Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares were down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.04 for a change of down 0.7%.

(NYSE:WTRG) shares were down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.04 for a change of down 0.7%. Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $187.65 with a daily change of up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $187.65 with a daily change of up 0.53%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.46.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.46. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares were down 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.71 for a change of down 0.41%.

(NYSE:DXC) shares were down 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.71 for a change of down 0.41%. Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $124.82. Shares traded up 0.06%.

(NYSE:FRT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $124.82. Shares traded up 0.06%. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.81. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

(NYSE:CUBE) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.81. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $102.32 on Monday, moving up 1.13%.

(NYSE:DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $102.32 on Monday, moving up 1.13%. Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.83 on Monday, moving down 0.26%.

(NYSE:SEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.83 on Monday, moving down 0.26%. Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.32. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PAA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.32. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares broke to $58.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.

(NYSE:JBL) shares broke to $58.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%. Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.74. Shares traded down 0.11%.

(NYSE:KRC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.74. Shares traded down 0.11%. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.43 on Monday morning, moving up 4.13%.

(NYSE:ASAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.43 on Monday morning, moving up 4.13%. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.09 on Monday, moving up 5.72%.

(NASDAQ:NTNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.09 on Monday, moving up 5.72%. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.37 on Monday, moving up 5.15%.

(NASDAQ:CROX) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.37 on Monday, moving up 5.15%. Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $123.77 on Monday morning, moving down 0.69%.

(NYSE:CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $123.77 on Monday morning, moving down 0.69%. DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.74. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.

(NYSE:DCP) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.74. The stock was up 2.02% for the day. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $189.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.88%.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $189.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.88%. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.10 on Monday, moving down 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.10 on Monday, moving down 1.28%. EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares hit $23.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:EQT) shares hit $23.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.32%.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.32%. Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to $38.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.

(NYSE:STAG) shares broke to $38.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.33.

(NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.33. Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.46%.

(NASDAQ:ACHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.46%. Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.90. Shares traded up 0.28%.

(NYSE:CUZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.90. Shares traded up 0.28%. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.88 with a daily change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:ORCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.88 with a daily change of up 0.13%. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.

(NYSE:SEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.09.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.09. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares hit a yearly high of $80.00. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

(NYSE:HLI) shares hit a yearly high of $80.00. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session. Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares were up 1.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.29 for a change of up 1.31%.

(NYSE:AWI) shares were up 1.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.29 for a change of up 1.31%. Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.55.

(NYSE:SWCH) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.25.

(NASDAQ:APLS) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.25. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares were down 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.20.

(NASDAQ:INOV) shares were down 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.20. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) shares hit $48.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

(NYSE:HIW) shares hit $48.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.69 with a daily change of down 0.1%.

(NYSE:AM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.69 with a daily change of down 0.1%. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were up 3.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.92 for a change of up 3.85%.

(NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were up 3.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.92 for a change of up 3.85%. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares hit a yearly high of $26.22. The stock traded down 1.11% on the session.

(NYSE:HRB) shares hit a yearly high of $26.22. The stock traded down 1.11% on the session. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) shares set a new yearly high of $30.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session.

(NYSE:HPP) shares set a new yearly high of $30.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares broke to $14.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.

(NYSE:AR) shares broke to $14.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.92. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.92. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) shares set a new yearly high of $9.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.

(NYSE:ENBL) shares set a new yearly high of $9.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session. New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares were down 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.41.

(NYSE:NJR) shares were down 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.41. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.90. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.

(NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.90. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session. Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.47 on Monday, moving up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:ALKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.47 on Monday, moving up 0.24%. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.80 with a daily change of down 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:VIAV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.80 with a daily change of down 0.4%. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares hit a yearly high of $75.75. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.

(NYSE:SIG) shares hit a yearly high of $75.75. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.57. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

(NYSE:SUN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.57. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.93 on Monday, moving down 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:ASO) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.93 on Monday, moving down 0.24%. Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.32 Monday. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.

(NYSE:BNL) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.32 Monday. The stock was up 3.14% for the day. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $107.16. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $107.16. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares broke to $15.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.31%.

(NYSE:MGY) shares broke to $15.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.31%. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.57. Shares traded up 1.1%.

(NYSE:APLE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.57. Shares traded up 1.1%. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a yearly high of $75.61. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

(NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a yearly high of $75.61. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.29. Shares traded up 3.34%.

(NYSE:HP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.29. Shares traded up 3.34%. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $75.08 with a daily change of up 0.05%.

(NYSE:DEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $75.08 with a daily change of up 0.05%. Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $44.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $44.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.7%. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.46. Shares traded down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:INMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.46. Shares traded down 0.35%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.49.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.49. Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares set a new yearly high of $28.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.

(NYSE:EPRT) shares set a new yearly high of $28.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session. Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.31 with a daily change of down 0.56%.

(NYSE:OFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.31 with a daily change of down 0.56%. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.55 Monday. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.

(NYSE:ENLC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.55 Monday. The stock was up 3.04% for the day. Cactus (NYSE:WHD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.80. Shares traded up 1.46%.

(NYSE:WHD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.80. Shares traded up 1.46%. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit a yearly high of $10.34. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:EXG) shares hit a yearly high of $10.34. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares were up 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.91.

(NYSE:ERJ) shares were up 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.91. Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.21 Monday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

(NYSE:NNI) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.21 Monday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares broke to $38.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:DRNA) shares broke to $38.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 1.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.41.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 1.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.41. Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares set a new yearly high of $51.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:PBH) shares set a new yearly high of $51.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) shares set a new yearly high of $20.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:PDM) shares set a new yearly high of $20.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94.

(NASDAQ:PAGP) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94. Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.78.

(NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.78. Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares were up 3.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.04 for a change of up 3.55%.

(NASDAQ:HSKA) shares were up 3.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.04 for a change of up 3.55%. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares hit $14.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:ETY) shares hit $14.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.48 with a daily change of up 1.0%.

(NYSE:CEQP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.48 with a daily change of up 1.0%. Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares were up 4.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.36.

(NASDAQ:PRTA) shares were up 4.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.36. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.10. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

(NYSE:PMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.10. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.47 with a daily change of up 5.5%.

(NASDAQ:UXIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.47 with a daily change of up 5.5%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.68 on Monday, moving down 0.61%.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.68 on Monday, moving down 0.61%. Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.36 Monday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.

(AMEX:UTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.36 Monday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%.

(NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.89 on Monday, moving up 3.55%.

(NASDAQ:CDEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.89 on Monday, moving up 3.55%. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.75. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.

(NYSE:IRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.75. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares hit a yearly high of $131.22. The stock traded down 1.1% on the session.

(NYSE:PIPR) shares hit a yearly high of $131.22. The stock traded down 1.1% on the session. Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.98. Shares traded up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ:RTLR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.98. Shares traded up 1.27%. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $34.92 this morning. The stock was up 2.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $34.92 this morning. The stock was up 2.5% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares were up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.54.

(NYSE:ETG) shares were up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.54. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares hit $19.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%.

(NASDAQ:SCWX) shares hit $19.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%. BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.55 Monday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

(NYSE:BPMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.55 Monday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.74 for a change of up 0.29%.

(NYSE:BKD) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.74 for a change of up 0.29%. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares were up 8.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.30.

(NASDAQ:OMP) shares were up 8.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.30. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.25%.

(NYSE:CMRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.25%. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares broke to $75.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.

(NYSE:DAC) shares broke to $75.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%. Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $49.74. Shares traded down 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:ECPG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $49.74. Shares traded down 0.2%. Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.76%.

(NYSE:GTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.76%. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) shares hit a yearly high of $11.07. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

(NYSE:BRMK) shares hit a yearly high of $11.07. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.87. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

(NYSE:NTP) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.87. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) shares hit a yearly high of $9.20. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session.

(NYSE:VET) shares hit a yearly high of $9.20. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session. National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.66. Shares traded up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:NESR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.66. Shares traded up 1.38%. Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.96. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.

(NYSE:TGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.96. The stock was up 0.88% for the day. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.27 on Monday, moving up 0.33%.

(NYSE:TALO) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.27 on Monday, moving up 0.33%. Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.27.

(NYSE:RWT) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.27. Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Monday, moving down 0.6%.

(NYSE:AGRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Monday, moving down 0.6%. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.53 on Monday morning, moving up 0.72%.

(NYSE:RNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.53 on Monday morning, moving up 0.72%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares broke to $15.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:NMZ) shares broke to $15.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.50. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.50. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.98. Shares traded up 2.2%.

(NYSE:KREF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.98. Shares traded up 2.2%. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.17. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LMAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.17. The stock was up 0.59% for the day. Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.

(NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%. Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.84. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

(NYSE:BFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.84. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.64%.

(NASDAQ:JYNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.64%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.

(NYSE:IGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%. Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.8%.

(NASDAQ:VREX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.8%. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.98 on Monday, moving down 0.23%.

(NYSE:BCEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.98 on Monday, moving down 0.23%. Viad (NYSE:VVI) shares hit $50.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.99%.

(NYSE:VVI) shares hit $50.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.99%. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.92 on Monday, moving up 2.06%.

(NYSE:GMRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.92 on Monday, moving up 2.06%. Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.76. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.

(NYSE:BTU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.76. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session. Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.10 with a daily change of down 0.21%.

(NYSE:NTST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.10 with a daily change of down 0.21%. Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares hit $63.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.

(NYSE:GCO) shares hit $63.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%. Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.20.

(NASDAQ:GDYN) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.20. John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

(NYSE:HTD) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.60. The stock traded up 10.9% on the session.

(NYSE:ESTE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.60. The stock traded up 10.9% on the session. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.25. Shares traded up 0.49%.

(NYSE:EMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.25. Shares traded up 0.49%. John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NYSE:PDT) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.93 on Monday, moving up 9.0%.

(NASDAQ:VSTM) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.93 on Monday, moving up 9.0%. SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:SLRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.26%. Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares were up 0.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.21.

(NYSE:WIW) shares were up 0.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.21. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%.

(NYSE:GNK) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

(NYSE:HCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares were up 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.50.

(NYSE:GSL) shares were up 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.50. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares were up 0.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.37.

(NASDAQ:SESN) shares were up 0.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.37. Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.74 Monday. The stock was up 7.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.74 Monday. The stock was up 7.02% for the day. Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.46. Shares traded up 0.29%.

(NYSE:SRLP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.46. Shares traded up 0.29%. TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares were down 2.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.57 for a change of down 2.56%.

(NYSE:TMST) shares were down 2.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.57 for a change of down 2.56%. Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares broke to $16.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%.

(NYSE:ACRE) shares broke to $16.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%. Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.23 on Monday, moving up 3.77%.

(NYSE:HESM) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.23 on Monday, moving up 3.77%. Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares broke to $17.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.19%.

(NASDAQ:CCRN) shares broke to $17.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.19%. Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ:ATLC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.59. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EGLE) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.59. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.70. Shares traded up 0.38%.

(NYSE:BGB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.70. Shares traded up 0.38%. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.48 Monday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

(NYSE:OLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.48 Monday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.60. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

(NYSE:IFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.60. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.

(NASDAQ:HEAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%. Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:ATRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%. Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.4%.

(NYSE:VNTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.4%. DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares were up 4.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.90 for a change of up 4.91%.

(NASDAQ:DZSI) shares were up 4.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.90 for a change of up 4.91%. Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.

(NYSE:EFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares broke to $24.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.91%.

(NYSE:OOMA) shares broke to $24.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.91%. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares broke to $16.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.23%.

(NASDAQ:DMLP) shares broke to $16.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.23%. Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.49. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

(NYSE:SBR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.49. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.89%.

(NASDAQ:BRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.89%. Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.48. The stock was up 6.15% for the day.

(NYSE:PDS) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.48. The stock was up 6.15% for the day. Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares were up 2.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.93 for a change of up 2.91%.

(NASDAQ:ITRN) shares were up 2.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.93 for a change of up 2.91%. NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20.

(NYSE:NHF) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20. Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.05 on Monday, moving up 4.44%.

(NYSE:TTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.05 on Monday, moving up 4.44%. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares were up 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.78.

(NYSE:BNED) shares were up 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.78. Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Monday, moving up 129.48%.

(NASDAQ:ENOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Monday, moving up 129.48%. Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Monday morning, moving down 4.43%.

(NYSE:DSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Monday morning, moving down 4.43%. Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.12 on Monday morning, moving up 1.58%.

(NASDAQ:PNNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.12 on Monday morning, moving up 1.58%. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.75. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.

(NYSE:EVC) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.75. The stock was down 2.53% for the day. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares were up 3.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.38.

(NASDAQ:FLMN) shares were up 3.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.38. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.72. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

(NYSE:RVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.72. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.76 on Monday, moving up 2.15%.

(NASDAQ:MDCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.76 on Monday, moving up 2.15%. Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.

(NYSE:RFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%. North American (NYSE:NOA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

(NYSE:NOA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares hit $20.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.11%.

(NASDAQ:HYRE) shares hit $20.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.11%. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.48. Shares traded up 5.76%.

(NYSE:XYF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.48. Shares traded up 5.76%. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.57. The stock was up 8.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EMKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.57. The stock was up 8.14% for the day. First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares set a new yearly high of $8.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

(NYSE:FEI) shares set a new yearly high of $8.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session. Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE:PSF) shares broke to $31.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%.

(NYSE:PSF) shares broke to $31.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.11.

(NYSE:TYG) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.11. Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

(NYSE:KMF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session. Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares broke to $3.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.27%.

(NYSE:DS) shares broke to $3.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.27%. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.42 with a daily change of up 9.03%.

(NASDAQ:WRAP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.42 with a daily change of up 9.03%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.85. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HRZN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.85. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.

(NYSE:EMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%. Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.94. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.

(NYSE:BBW) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.94. The stock was up 2.8% for the day. BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) shares broke to $10.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.

(NYSE:BGR) shares broke to $10.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%. First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.34. Shares traded up 0.66%.

(AMEX:FEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.34. Shares traded up 0.66%. Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit $20.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 31.88%.

(NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit $20.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 31.88%. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.79 with a daily change of up 5.5%.

(NYSE:SBOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.79 with a daily change of up 5.5%. Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) shares set a new yearly high of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.

(NYSE:CINR) shares set a new yearly high of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session. HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares were up 2.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.15 for a change of up 2.25%.

(NASDAQ:HQI) shares were up 2.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.15 for a change of up 2.25%. Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.00. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

(NYSE:SCD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.00. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session. Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.88. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.

(NYSE:NRP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.88. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.44 Monday. The stock was up 4.93% for the day.

(NYSE:NXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.44 Monday. The stock was up 4.93% for the day. Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) shares hit a yearly high of $32.74. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.

(NYSE:TWN) shares hit a yearly high of $32.74. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares were up 0.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.18 for a change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:FIF) shares were up 0.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.18 for a change of up 0.6%. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.65. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.

(NYSE:SD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.65. The stock was up 2.35% for the day. J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares were up 6.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.40 for a change of up 6.36%.

(NYSE:JILL) shares were up 6.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.40 for a change of up 6.36%. Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) shares were up 12.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.46 for a change of up 12.28%.

(AMEX:ZDGE) shares were up 12.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.46 for a change of up 12.28%. Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.90 Monday. The stock was up 8.72% for the day.

(NASDAQ:APEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.90 Monday. The stock was up 8.72% for the day. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.88. Shares traded up 11.77%.

(NASDAQ:GRIN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.88. Shares traded up 11.77%. Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares broke to $4.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE:PBT) shares broke to $4.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.

(NYSE:GER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%. Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Monday morning, moving up 1.94%.

(NYSE:TEAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Monday morning, moving up 1.94%. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.58. Shares traded up 1.73%.

(NYSE:CTR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.58. Shares traded up 1.73%. Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.77 Monday. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.

(NYSE:SMLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.77 Monday. The stock was up 1.84% for the day. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

(NYSE:BGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%. inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.86. The stock traded up 16.96% on the session.

(AMEX:INTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.86. The stock traded up 16.96% on the session. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.15. Shares traded up 1.43%.

(NYSE:NTG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.15. Shares traded up 1.43%. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares were down 0.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.49 for a change of down 0.12%.

(NYSE:MCN) shares were down 0.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.49 for a change of down 0.12%. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.67. The stock was up 5.23% for the day.

(NYSE:AMPY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.67. The stock was up 5.23% for the day. First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares were down 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.95.

(NASDAQ:FSFG) shares were down 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.95. Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.92. Shares traded up 2.67%.

(NYSE:EARN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.92. Shares traded up 2.67%. Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.

(AMEX:EPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%. Delaware Investments MN (AMEX:VMM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.95. Shares traded up 0.07%.

(AMEX:VMM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.95. Shares traded up 0.07%. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.88. Shares traded up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ:FAT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.88. Shares traded up 1.83%. Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.10. The stock traded down 2.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SLNG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.10. The stock traded down 2.48% on the session. OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) shares hit $9.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ:OFS) shares hit $9.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%. Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.94. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

(NYSE:SZC) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.94. The stock was down 0.72% for the day. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares broke to $6.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.42%.

(NASDAQ:QRHC) shares broke to $6.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.42%. Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares broke to $6.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%.

(NYSE:SMM) shares broke to $6.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%. Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Monday, moving up 4.7%.

(NASDAQ:CODA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Monday, moving up 4.7%. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.87 with a daily change of up 1.59%.

(NYSE:FMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.87 with a daily change of up 1.59%. Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares were up 3.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.54.

(NASDAQ:JAKK) shares were up 3.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.54. MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%.

(NYSE:MVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%. Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.73.

(NYSE:SRV) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.73. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.14 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

(NYSE:CEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.14 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day. Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares were up 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.95 for a change of up 1.58%.

(NASDAQ:DAIO) shares were up 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.95 for a change of up 1.58%. Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.79%.

