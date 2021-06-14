Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
During Monday's morning session, 255 companies made new 52-week highs.
Points of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD).
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) was the biggest gainer, trading up 129.48% to reach its 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock made a new 52-week high of $557.17 Monday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.
- Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares were up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.65 for a change of up 0.41%.
- BP (NYSE:BP) shares hit a yearly high of $28.45. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares hit $45.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.68%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.16.
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $345.29. Shares traded down 0.08%.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $100.16. Shares traded up 0.01%.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stock set a new 52-week high of $167.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.67%.
- Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.69. Shares traded up 0.55%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit $584.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $461.87 on Monday morning, moving up 0.06%.
- Eni (NYSE:E) shares were up 2.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.17.
- Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.02. The stock traded down 0.6% on the session.
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares hit $8.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.
- Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.04. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $143.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.37%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $229.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.34.
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.33.
- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares hit a yearly high of $11.55. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $513.52.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.75 on Monday morning, moving up 2.33%.
- Ventas (NYSE:VTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.81 on Monday morning, moving up 1.03%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $336.93 Monday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.20 Monday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.54%.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares were up 1.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $449.82 for a change of up 1.14%.
- PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.63. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.18.
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.84. The stock traded up 3.29% on the session.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.20.
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares were down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.04 for a change of down 0.7%.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $187.65 with a daily change of up 0.53%.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.46.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares were down 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.71 for a change of down 0.41%.
- Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $124.82. Shares traded up 0.06%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.81. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $102.32 on Monday, moving up 1.13%.
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.83 on Monday, moving down 0.26%.
- Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.32. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares broke to $58.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.74. Shares traded down 0.11%.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.43 on Monday morning, moving up 4.13%.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.09 on Monday, moving up 5.72%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.37 on Monday, moving up 5.15%.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $123.77 on Monday morning, moving down 0.69%.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.74. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $189.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.88%.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.10 on Monday, moving down 1.28%.
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares hit $23.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.32%.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to $38.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.33.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.46%.
- Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.90. Shares traded up 0.28%.
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.88 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.09.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares hit a yearly high of $80.00. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares were up 1.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.29 for a change of up 1.31%.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.55.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.25.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares were down 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.20.
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) shares hit $48.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.69 with a daily change of down 0.1%.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were up 3.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.92 for a change of up 3.85%.
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares hit a yearly high of $26.22. The stock traded down 1.11% on the session.
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) shares set a new yearly high of $30.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares broke to $14.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.92. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) shares set a new yearly high of $9.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares were down 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.41.
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.90. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.47 on Monday, moving up 0.24%.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.80 with a daily change of down 0.4%.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares hit a yearly high of $75.75. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.57. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.93 on Monday, moving down 0.24%.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.32 Monday. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $107.16. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares broke to $15.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.31%.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.57. Shares traded up 1.1%.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a yearly high of $75.61. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.29. Shares traded up 3.34%.
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $75.08 with a daily change of up 0.05%.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $44.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.7%.
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.46. Shares traded down 0.35%.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.49.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares set a new yearly high of $28.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
- Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.31 with a daily change of down 0.56%.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.55 Monday. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
- Cactus (NYSE:WHD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.80. Shares traded up 1.46%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit a yearly high of $10.34. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares were up 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.91.
- Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.21 Monday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares broke to $38.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were up 1.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.41.
- Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares set a new yearly high of $51.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) shares set a new yearly high of $20.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
- Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.78.
- Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares were up 3.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.04 for a change of up 3.55%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares hit $14.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.48 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares were up 4.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.36.
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.10. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.47 with a daily change of up 5.5%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.68 on Monday, moving down 0.61%.
- Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.36 Monday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.89 on Monday, moving up 3.55%.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.75. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares hit a yearly high of $131.22. The stock traded down 1.1% on the session.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.98. Shares traded up 1.27%.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $34.92 this morning. The stock was up 2.5% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares were up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.54.
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares hit $19.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%.
- BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.55 Monday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.74 for a change of up 0.29%.
- Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares were up 8.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.30.
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.25%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares broke to $75.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
- Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $49.74. Shares traded down 0.2%.
- Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.76%.
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) shares hit a yearly high of $11.07. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.87. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) shares hit a yearly high of $9.20. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session.
- National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.66. Shares traded up 1.38%.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.96. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.27 on Monday, moving up 0.33%.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.27.
- Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Monday, moving down 0.6%.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.53 on Monday morning, moving up 0.72%.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares broke to $15.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.50. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.98. Shares traded up 2.2%.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.17. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.
- Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.84. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.64%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.8%.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.98 on Monday, moving down 0.23%.
- Viad (NYSE:VVI) shares hit $50.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.99%.
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.92 on Monday, moving up 2.06%.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.76. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
- Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.10 with a daily change of down 0.21%.
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares hit $63.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.20.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.60. The stock traded up 10.9% on the session.
- Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.25. Shares traded up 0.49%.
- John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.93 on Monday, moving up 9.0%.
- SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.26%.
- Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares were up 0.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.21.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.42%.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares were up 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.50.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares were up 0.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.37.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.74 Monday. The stock was up 7.02% for the day.
- Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.46. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares were down 2.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.57 for a change of down 2.56%.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares broke to $16.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%.
- Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.23 on Monday, moving up 3.77%.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares broke to $17.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.19%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.59. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.70. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.48 Monday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
- India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.60. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%.
- Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.4%.
- DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares were up 4.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.90 for a change of up 4.91%.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares broke to $24.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.91%.
- Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares broke to $16.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.23%.
- Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.49. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.89%.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.48. The stock was up 6.15% for the day.
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares were up 2.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.93 for a change of up 2.91%.
- NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20.
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.05 on Monday, moving up 4.44%.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares were up 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.78.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Monday, moving up 129.48%.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Monday morning, moving down 4.43%.
- Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.12 on Monday morning, moving up 1.58%.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.75. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares were up 3.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.38.
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.72. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.76 on Monday, moving up 2.15%.
- Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
- North American (NYSE:NOA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares hit $20.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.11%.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.48. Shares traded up 5.76%.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.57. The stock was up 8.14% for the day.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares set a new yearly high of $8.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE:PSF) shares broke to $31.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.11.
- Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares broke to $3.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.27%.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.42 with a daily change of up 9.03%.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.85. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.94. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
- BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) shares broke to $10.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
- First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.34. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit $20.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 31.88%.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.79 with a daily change of up 5.5%.
- Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) shares set a new yearly high of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares were up 2.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.15 for a change of up 2.25%.
- Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.00. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.88. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.44 Monday. The stock was up 4.93% for the day.
- Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) shares hit a yearly high of $32.74. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares were up 0.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.18 for a change of up 0.6%.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.65. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares were up 6.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.40 for a change of up 6.36%.
- Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) shares were up 12.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.46 for a change of up 12.28%.
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.90 Monday. The stock was up 8.72% for the day.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.88. Shares traded up 11.77%.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares broke to $4.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.
- Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Monday morning, moving up 1.94%.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.58. Shares traded up 1.73%.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.77 Monday. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
- inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.86. The stock traded up 16.96% on the session.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.15. Shares traded up 1.43%.
- Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares were down 0.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.49 for a change of down 0.12%.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.67. The stock was up 5.23% for the day.
- First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares were down 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.95.
- Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.92. Shares traded up 2.67%.
- Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
- Delaware Investments MN (AMEX:VMM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.95. Shares traded up 0.07%.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.88. Shares traded up 1.83%.
- Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.10. The stock traded down 2.48% on the session.
- OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) shares hit $9.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
- Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.94. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares broke to $6.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.42%.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares broke to $6.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%.
- Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Monday, moving up 4.7%.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.87 with a daily change of up 1.59%.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares were up 3.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.54.
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.73.
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.14 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares were up 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.95 for a change of up 1.58%.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.79%.
