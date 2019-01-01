X Financial is a Cayman Islands-based technology-driven personal finance company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm provides diversified investment opportunities to investors in China through its wealth management platform, Xiaoying Wealth Management. Loan products offered by the company include Xiaoying Card Loan, Xiaoying Preferred Loan, and Xiaoying Housing Loan. The company generates revenue from loan facilitation service, post-origination service, and guarantee services provided.