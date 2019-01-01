QQQ
Range
2.99 - 3.15
Vol / Avg.
5.2K/34.9K
Div / Yield
-
-
52 Wk
2.31 - 17.88
Mkt Cap
169.1M
Payout Ratio
-
-
Open
2.92
P/E
315.77
EPS
5.04
Shares
53.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
X Financial is a Cayman Islands-based technology-driven personal finance company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm provides diversified investment opportunities to investors in China through its wealth management platform, Xiaoying Wealth Management. Loan products offered by the company include Xiaoying Card Loan, Xiaoying Preferred Loan, and Xiaoying Housing Loan. The company generates revenue from loan facilitation service, post-origination service, and guarantee services provided.

X Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy X Financial (XYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of X Financial (NYSE: XYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are X Financial's (XYF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for X Financial (XYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for X Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for X Financial (XYF)?

A

The stock price for X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is $3.14 last updated Today at 5:02:56 PM.

Q

Does X Financial (XYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for X Financial.

Q

When is X Financial (NYSE:XYF) reporting earnings?

A

X Financial’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is X Financial (XYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for X Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does X Financial (XYF) operate in?

A

X Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.