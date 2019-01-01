QQQ
Range
14.5 - 15.31
Vol / Avg.
35.4K/101.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.77 - 23.48
Mkt Cap
402.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment
DZS Inc is a broad-based network access solutions provider. It designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises. The firm provides solutions in five major product areas: broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, passive optical LAN and software-defined networks. It also offers customer premise equipment, network management, cabinets, and channel bank. Its primary geographic markets are the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Korea, and Other Asia Pacific.

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.09 0.05 -0.04
REV 90.420M 98.063M 7.643M

DZS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DZS (DZSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DZS's (DZSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DZS (DZSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting DZSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.88% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DZS (DZSI)?

A

The stock price for DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) is $14.63 last updated Today at 8:14:46 PM.

Q

Does DZS (DZSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DZS.

Q

When is DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) reporting earnings?

A

DZS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is DZS (DZSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DZS.

Q

What sector and industry does DZS (DZSI) operate in?

A

DZS is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.