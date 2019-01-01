|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.050
|-0.0400
|REV
|90.420M
|98.063M
|7.643M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DZS’s space includes: Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN), Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI), Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN).
The latest price target for DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting DZSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.88% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) is $14.63 last updated Today at 8:14:46 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for DZS.
DZS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DZS.
DZS is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.