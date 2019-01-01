DZS Inc is a broad-based network access solutions provider. It designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises. The firm provides solutions in five major product areas: broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, passive optical LAN and software-defined networks. It also offers customer premise equipment, network management, cabinets, and channel bank. Its primary geographic markets are the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Korea, and Other Asia Pacific.