Range
10.54 - 11.15
Vol / Avg.
260.1K/100.6K
Div / Yield
1.29/12.42%
52 Wk
3.95 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
122.5M
Payout Ratio
100
Open
10.68
P/E
14.48
EPS
0.3
Shares
11.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
MV Oil Trust is a statutory trust. Its underlying properties consist of MV Partners, LLC's (MV Partners) net interests in all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are located in the Mid-Continent region in the States of Kansas and Colorado.

MV Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MV Oil (MVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MV Oil (NYSE: MVO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MV Oil's (MVO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MV Oil (MVO) stock?

A

The latest price target for MV Oil (NYSE: MVO) was reported by Raymond James on January 8, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MVO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MV Oil (MVO)?

A

The stock price for MV Oil (NYSE: MVO) is $10.6505 last updated Today at 5:54:39 PM.

Q

Does MV Oil (MVO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) reporting earnings?

A

MV Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MV Oil (MVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MV Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does MV Oil (MVO) operate in?

A

MV Oil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.