Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
Monday morning, 312 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points:
- Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Bionovate Technologies (OTC: BIIO).
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 8.63% after hiting a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Monday:
- Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.50. Shares then traded down 0.57%.
- Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.85 on Monday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
- Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY) shares moved down 0.84% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.43 to begin trading.
- Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) stock hit a yearly low of $49.60 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
- China Petroleum & Chem (OTC: SNPMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $59.24 on Monday morning, later moving up 8.63% over the rest of the day.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock hit $0.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.38% over the course of the day.
- ING Groep (NYSE: ING) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.83% over the rest of the day.
- Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) shares hit a yearly low of $47.42 today morning. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
- Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.80, and later moved down 1.25% over the session.
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) stock hit $26.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.52% over the course of the day.
- Barclays (NYSE: BCS) shares hit a yearly low of $6.84 today morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
- Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHY) stock hit a yearly low of $49.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) shares fell to $6.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.41%.
- BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTC: BHKLY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $66.25 on Monday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.
- E.ON (OTC: EONGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Monday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.13% on the day.
- KBC (OTC: KBCSY) stock hit $29.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.14% over the course of the day.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock hit a yearly low of $36.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
- Continental (OTC: CTTAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.54. Shares then traded down 3.01%.
- Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock hit a yearly low of $14.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- CLP Holdings (OTC: CLPHF) shares moved down 3.88% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.41 to begin trading.
- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares moved down 0.21% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.21 to begin trading.
- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $205.94 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.08% on the day.
- Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAY) shares were down 7.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.52.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $21.84, and later moved down 1.09% over the session.
- thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.14, and later moved down 3.3% over the session.
- Wharf (Holdings) (OTC: WARFF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.12 to open trading.
- ArcelorMittal (OTC: AMSYF) stock moved down 1.63% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.40 to open trading.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares moved down 8.06% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.38 to begin trading.
- Vodacom Group (OTC: VDMCY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares were down 5.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.57.
- KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares fell to $31.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.22%.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.13 on Monday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- Danske Bank (OTC: DNKEY) stock moved down 1.27% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.98 to open trading.
- Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) stock hit $17.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.38% over the course of the day.
- NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.18 today morning. The stock traded down 0.75% over the session.
- Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CHYHY) stock hit $20.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.25% over the course of the day.
- Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) stock hit a yearly low of $26.97 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.
- PVH (NYSE: PVH) shares were down 2.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $74.16.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock moved down 1.48% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.73 to open trading.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $92.89, and later moved down 1.74% over the session.
- Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.39, and later moved down 2.08% over the session.
- Daiwa Securities Group (OTC: DSEEY) stock moved down 0.24% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.20 to open trading.
- Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.21 today morning. The stock traded down 0.71% over the session.
- Makita (OTC: MKTAY) shares were up 0.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.34.
- Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $61.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.98% on the day.
- Absa Gr (OTC: AGRPY) shares set a new yearly low of $18.88 this morning. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.
- Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock moved down 4.38% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.12 to open trading.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.61% on the day.
- COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (OTC: CICOF) shares fell to $0.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.77% over the rest of the day.
- Whitbread (OTC: WTBDY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.61. Shares then traded down 0.62%.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit a yearly low of $30.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) shares hit a yearly low of $12.05 today morning. The stock was down 34.12% on the session.
- Macy's (NYSE: M) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.3% over the rest of the day.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.52 today morning. The stock traded down 2.44% over the session.
- AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.44 today morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
- FinecoBank (OTC: FCBBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $9.82, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Shoprite Holdings (OTC: SRGHY) shares moved down 3.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.72 to begin trading.
- The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) stock hit a yearly low of $14.51 this morning. The stock was down 12.52% for the day.
- Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.59% over the rest of the day.
- Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
- YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares set a new yearly low of $11.22 this morning. The stock was down 26.05% on the session.
- Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) stock moved down 0.42% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.26 to open trading.
- Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
- Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) stock moved down 5.28% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.41 to open trading.
- Cathay Pacific Airways (OTC: CPCAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.08%.
- Centrica (OTC: CPYYY) shares fell to $3.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.31%.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 55.28% on the session.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.57% on the day.
- CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) shares set a new yearly low of $12.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.
- Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.65. Shares then traded down 4.94%.
- Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
- YY (NASDAQ: YY) shares moved down 1.13% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.77 to begin trading.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock hit a yearly low of $19.40 this morning. The stock was down 8.56% for the day.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.15 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.97% over the rest of the day.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock hit $13.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.01% over the course of the day.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $18.27. Shares then traded down 1.58%.
- G4S (OTC: GFSZY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.67%.
- Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
- United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.36 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.84% on the day.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares were down 2.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.45.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $25.36, and later moved down 1.2% over the session.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.39% on the day.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.49 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.54%.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.29 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.61% over the rest of the day.
- Chemours (NYSE: CC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.69% on the day.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.95% over the rest of the day.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
- Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $25.16. Shares then traded down 1.47%.
- Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $27.84. Shares then traded down 2.82%.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
- Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.67 today morning. The stock traded down 42.82% over the session.
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTC: APNHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.07%.
- Box (NYSE: BOX) shares fell to $13.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.29%.
- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) shares hit a yearly low of $29.50 today morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- Frank's International (NYSE: FI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Monday. The stock was down 4.14% for the day.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 58.06%.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.96 on Monday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.82% on the day.
- Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) stock hit a yearly low of $19.44 this morning. The stock was down 51.84% for the day.
- Lee & Man Paper (OTC: LMPMY) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.13 today morning. The stock traded down 0.77% over the session.
- Meredith (NYSE: MDP) shares moved down 1.49% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.40 to begin trading.
- Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares fell to $44.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.68%.
- Life Healthcare Group (OTC: LTGHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.35%.
- Banco del Bajio (OTC: BBAJF) stock moved down 1.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.78 to open trading.
- Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) shares moved down 21.89% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.63 to begin trading.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $21.00, and later moved down 1.08% over the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.49. Shares then traded down 0.14%.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.91 today morning. The stock traded down 3.16% over the session.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.39 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.02%.
- Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) shares were down 4.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.01.
- BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BBAR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.55 this morning. The stock was down 56.92% for the day.
- Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares hit a yearly low of $25.38 today morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDG) shares moved down 2.64% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.05 to begin trading.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock hit a yearly low of $28.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% for the day.
- Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.34% over the rest of the day.
- DNO (OTC: DTNOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.41% over the rest of the day.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock hit a yearly low of $29.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $17.56, and later moved down 3.51% over the session.
- Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) shares fell to $31.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 49.18%.
- Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares set a new yearly low of $22.17 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.19%.
- Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares fell to $2.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.4%.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock moved down 1.3% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.70 to open trading.
- Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.50 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.35% on the day.
- Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTS) stock hit a yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
- Cision (NYSE: CISN) shares fell to $6.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.08%.
- Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock hit $13.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.21% over the course of the day.
- Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.74 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.81% on the day.
- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $82.02, and later moved down 2.92% over the session.
- Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (OTC: DSFGY) shares moved down 3.95% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.67 to begin trading.
- Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) shares fell to $5.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 55.7%.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.95 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.88% on the day.
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) shares were down 1.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.29.
- Sirius Minerals (OTC: SRUXF) stock moved down 12.68% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.
- AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) stock moved down 2.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.24 to open trading.
- Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares set a new yearly low of $16.24 this morning. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares hit a yearly low of $10.38 today morning. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) stock hit a yearly low of $23.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares were down 8.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.81.
- Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.64 on Monday. The stock was down 29.96% for the day.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.40, and later moved down 0.12% over the session.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock hit a yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Salzgitter (OTC: SZGPY) shares fell to $2.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.92%.
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares moved down 9.49% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.56 to begin trading.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.40 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.5% over the rest of the day.
- Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.45. Shares then traded up 0.35%.
- Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
- Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.72% over the rest of the day.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares moved up 1.01% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.94 to begin trading.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.97 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.85% on the day.
- Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) stock hit a yearly low of $22.42 this morning. The stock was down 5.89% for the day.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.51 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.67% on the day.
- Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock hit $11.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.58% over the course of the day.
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.80, and later moved down 3.45% over the session.
- Aiful (OTC: AIFLY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 11.48% for the day.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares were down 1.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.76.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.31 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Monday. The stock was down 6.56% for the day.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) stock moved down 18.84% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.16 to open trading.
- Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) shares set a new yearly low of $9.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares fell to $15.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.54%.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $25.12, and later moved down 2.71% over the session.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.24 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.49% over the rest of the day.
- Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) stock hit a yearly low of $10.01 this morning. The stock was down 57.12% for the day.
- Standex International (NYSE: SXI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $60.81. Shares then traded down 0.29%.
- Schmolz+Bickenbach (OTC: SZBHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday morning, later moving down 40.0% over the rest of the day.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock hit $18.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.33% over the course of the day.
- NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) stock hit $1.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.8% over the course of the day.
- Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) shares set a new yearly low of $36.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) stock hit $3.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.5% over the course of the day.
- Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.37 today morning. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.15% on the day.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) stock moved down 56.99% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.14 to open trading.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.33%.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.70. Shares then traded down 2.52%.
- Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock hit $14.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.49% over the course of the day.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock hit $36.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.41% over the course of the day.
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.37, and later moved down 1.2% over the session.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.59 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.06% on the day.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) shares were down 1.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.44.
- Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $29.95. Shares then traded down 0.74%.
- IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.49. Shares then traded down 40.27%.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares moved down 3.04% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.61 to begin trading.
- IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.81 today morning. The stock traded down 26.52% over the session.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) stock moved down 2.47% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.78 to open trading.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.14 today morning. The stock traded down 2.56% over the session.
- Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.03 on Monday. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.
- Express (NYSE: EXPR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.96 today morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) stock hit $27.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.7% over the course of the day.
- Ag Growth International (OTC: AGGZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $33.00. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Monday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
- Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) shares hit a yearly low of $4.95 today morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
- Harsco (NYSE: HSC) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.12 today morning. The stock traded down 5.17% over the session.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.90. Shares then traded down 4.79%.
- Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 36.48% for the day.
- CITIC Resources Holdings (OTC: CTJHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.95% on the session.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.18 today morning. The stock traded down 2.9% over the session.
- CAI International (NYSE: CAI) shares were down 4.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.86.
- Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock hit $4.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.69% over the course of the day.
- COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTC: CHDGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.30 today morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.82% over the rest of the day.
- Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.00. Shares then traded down 5.71%.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares fell to $5.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.94%.
- Xingda Intl Holdings (OTC: XNGIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.87% on the session.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.37% over the rest of the day.
- Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.73% on the day.
- CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
- Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.99, and later moved down 1.63% over the session.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
- Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) stock hit a yearly low of $45.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
- Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Monday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
- At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) stock moved down 0.85% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.71 to open trading.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) stock hit a yearly low of $5.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.86% on the session.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.79. Shares then traded down 2.53%.
- Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.27 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.2% on the day.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) shares moved down 2.28% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.56 to begin trading.
- Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.54% over the rest of the day.
- Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.51 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.04% over the rest of the day.
- Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.83. Shares then traded down 6.34%.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.99. Shares then traded down 2.56%.
- Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.20 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.95% on the day.
- 111 (NASDAQ: YI) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.54%.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) stock hit $14.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.17% over the course of the day.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.37% over the rest of the day.
- Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%.
- RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
- Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.03%.
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) shares fell to $11.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.74%.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares were down 4.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.15.
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $18.50. Shares then traded down 1.44%.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) stock hit $5.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.89% over the course of the day.
- Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.44 today morning. The stock traded down 1.71% over the session.
- Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) stock hit $25.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) stock hit $7.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.69% over the course of the day.
- Gamehost (OTC: GHIFF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.70.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTI) shares were down 0.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.69.
- Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) shares fell to $5.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.83%.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) shares were down 7.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.96.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) stock hit a yearly low of $10.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
- Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.98, and later moved down 2.9% over the session.
- Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35 today morning. The stock traded up 0.95% over the session.
- Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.55. Shares then traded down 3.46%.
- Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.26 today morning. The stock traded down 3.8% over the session.
- Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.41 today morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.
- Innovate (NASDAQ: INNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.56% on the session.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.06 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
- Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
- On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.82, and later moved down 2.63% over the session.
- Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56 today morning. The stock traded down 1.11% over the session.
- Elio Motors (OTC: ELIO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 10.08% on the session.
- StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.53. Shares then traded down 4.37%.
- Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Monday. The stock was down 9.86% for the day.
- Frontier Lithium (OTC: HLKMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.27% on the session.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.55% over the rest of the day.
- Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.56, and later moved down 4.85% over the session.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77 today morning. The stock traded down 2.74% over the session.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares set a new yearly low of $5.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
- Azarga Uranium (OTC: AZZUF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 14.61% on the session.
- Scott's Liquid Gold (OTC: SLGD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.22% over the rest of the day.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) shares set a new yearly low of $2.31 this morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares moved down 9.98% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.19% over the rest of the day.
- Avante Logixx (OTC: ALXXF) stock hit $0.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.08% over the course of the day.
- THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded up 3.14% over the session.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares set a new yearly low of $5.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.5% over the rest of the day.
- Chinook Energy (OTC: CNKEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 23.26% on the session.
- Gowest Gold (OTC: GWSAF) stock moved down 20.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.
- Golden Arrow Resources (OTC: GARWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 6.82%.
- Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.20. Shares then traded down 0.98%.
- CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares fell to $0.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.93%.
- ParcelPal Tech (OTC: PTNYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.49% over the rest of the day.
- Golden Bull (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.
- Motif Bio (NASDAQ: MTFB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.56% on the session.
- Canna-V-Cell Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) stock moved down 0.07% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
- Micromem Technologies (OTC: MMTIF) shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.09%.
- Kingsmen Resources (OTC: TUMIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.93% on the session.
- Sanchez Energy (OTC: SNEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 49.33% on the session.
- Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ: BURG) stock dropped to a yearly
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.