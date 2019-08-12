Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 11:14am   Comments
Share:

Monday morning, 312 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Bionovate Technologies (OTC: BIIO).
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 8.63% after hiting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Monday:

  • Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.50. Shares then traded down 0.57%.
  • Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.85 on Monday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
  • Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY) shares moved down 0.84% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.43 to begin trading.
  • Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) stock hit a yearly low of $49.60 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (OTC: SNPMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $59.24 on Monday morning, later moving up 8.63% over the rest of the day.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock hit $0.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.38% over the course of the day.
  • ING Groep (NYSE: ING) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.83% over the rest of the day.
  • Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) shares hit a yearly low of $47.42 today morning. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
  • Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.80, and later moved down 1.25% over the session.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) stock hit $26.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.52% over the course of the day.
  • Barclays (NYSE: BCS) shares hit a yearly low of $6.84 today morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHY) stock hit a yearly low of $49.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) shares fell to $6.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.41%.
  • BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTC: BHKLY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $66.25 on Monday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.
  • E.ON (OTC: EONGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Monday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.13% on the day.
  • KBC (OTC: KBCSY) stock hit $29.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.14% over the course of the day.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock hit a yearly low of $36.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
  • Continental (OTC: CTTAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.54. Shares then traded down 3.01%.
  • Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock hit a yearly low of $14.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • CLP Holdings (OTC: CLPHF) shares moved down 3.88% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.41 to begin trading.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares moved down 0.21% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.21 to begin trading.
  • Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $205.94 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.08% on the day.
  • Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAY) shares were down 7.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.52.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $21.84, and later moved down 1.09% over the session.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.14, and later moved down 3.3% over the session.
  • Wharf (Holdings) (OTC: WARFF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.12 to open trading.
  • ArcelorMittal (OTC: AMSYF) stock moved down 1.63% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.40 to open trading.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares moved down 8.06% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.38 to begin trading.
  • Vodacom Group (OTC: VDMCY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares were down 5.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.57.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares fell to $31.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.22%.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.13 on Monday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Danske Bank (OTC: DNKEY) stock moved down 1.27% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.98 to open trading.
  • Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) stock hit $17.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.38% over the course of the day.
  • NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.18 today morning. The stock traded down 0.75% over the session.
  • Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CHYHY) stock hit $20.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.25% over the course of the day.
  • Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) stock hit a yearly low of $26.97 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.
  • PVH (NYSE: PVH) shares were down 2.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $74.16.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock moved down 1.48% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.73 to open trading.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $92.89, and later moved down 1.74% over the session.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.39, and later moved down 2.08% over the session.
  • Daiwa Securities Group (OTC: DSEEY) stock moved down 0.24% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.20 to open trading.
  • Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.21 today morning. The stock traded down 0.71% over the session.
  • Makita (OTC: MKTAY) shares were up 0.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.34.
  • Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $61.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.98% on the day.
  • Absa Gr (OTC: AGRPY) shares set a new yearly low of $18.88 this morning. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock moved down 4.38% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.12 to open trading.
  • EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.61% on the day.
  • COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (OTC: CICOF) shares fell to $0.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.77% over the rest of the day.
  • Whitbread (OTC: WTBDY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.61. Shares then traded down 0.62%.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit a yearly low of $30.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) shares hit a yearly low of $12.05 today morning. The stock was down 34.12% on the session.
  • Macy's (NYSE: M) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.3% over the rest of the day.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.52 today morning. The stock traded down 2.44% over the session.
  • AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.44 today morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • FinecoBank (OTC: FCBBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $9.82, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Shoprite Holdings (OTC: SRGHY) shares moved down 3.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.72 to begin trading.
  • The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) stock hit a yearly low of $14.51 this morning. The stock was down 12.52% for the day.
  • Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.59% over the rest of the day.
  • Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
  • YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares set a new yearly low of $11.22 this morning. The stock was down 26.05% on the session.
  • Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) stock moved down 0.42% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.26 to open trading.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) stock moved down 5.28% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.41 to open trading.
  • Cathay Pacific Airways (OTC: CPCAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.08%.
  • Centrica (OTC: CPYYY) shares fell to $3.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.31%.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 55.28% on the session.
  • United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.57% on the day.
  • CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) shares set a new yearly low of $12.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.
  • Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.65. Shares then traded down 4.94%.
  • Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
  • YY (NASDAQ: YY) shares moved down 1.13% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.77 to begin trading.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock hit a yearly low of $19.40 this morning. The stock was down 8.56% for the day.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.15 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.97% over the rest of the day.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock hit $13.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.01% over the course of the day.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $18.27. Shares then traded down 1.58%.
  • G4S (OTC: GFSZY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.67%.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
  • United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.36 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.84% on the day.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares were down 2.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.45.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $25.36, and later moved down 1.2% over the session.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.39% on the day.
  • Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.49 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.54%.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.29 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.61% over the rest of the day.
  • Chemours (NYSE: CC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.69% on the day.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.95% over the rest of the day.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $25.16. Shares then traded down 1.47%.
  • Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $27.84. Shares then traded down 2.82%.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
  • Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.67 today morning. The stock traded down 42.82% over the session.
  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTC: APNHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.07%.
  • Box (NYSE: BOX) shares fell to $13.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.29%.
  • Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) shares hit a yearly low of $29.50 today morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Frank's International (NYSE: FI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Monday. The stock was down 4.14% for the day.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 58.06%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.96 on Monday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.82% on the day.
  • Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) stock hit a yearly low of $19.44 this morning. The stock was down 51.84% for the day.
  • Lee & Man Paper (OTC: LMPMY) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.13 today morning. The stock traded down 0.77% over the session.
  • Meredith (NYSE: MDP) shares moved down 1.49% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.40 to begin trading.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares fell to $44.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.68%.
  • Life Healthcare Group (OTC: LTGHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.35%.
  • Banco del Bajio (OTC: BBAJF) stock moved down 1.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.78 to open trading.
  • Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) shares moved down 21.89% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.63 to begin trading.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $21.00, and later moved down 1.08% over the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.49. Shares then traded down 0.14%.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.91 today morning. The stock traded down 3.16% over the session.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.39 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 8.02%.
  • Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) shares were down 4.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.01.
  • BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BBAR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.55 this morning. The stock was down 56.92% for the day.
  • Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares hit a yearly low of $25.38 today morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDG) shares moved down 2.64% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.05 to begin trading.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock hit a yearly low of $28.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% for the day.
  • Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.34% over the rest of the day.
  • DNO (OTC: DTNOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.41% over the rest of the day.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock hit a yearly low of $29.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
  • Olin (NYSE: OLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $17.56, and later moved down 3.51% over the session.
  • Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) shares fell to $31.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 49.18%.
  • Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares set a new yearly low of $22.17 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.19%.
  • Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares fell to $2.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.4%.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock moved down 1.3% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.70 to open trading.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.50 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.35% on the day.
  • Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTS) stock hit a yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • Cision (NYSE: CISN) shares fell to $6.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.08%.
  • Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock hit $13.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.21% over the course of the day.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.74 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.81% on the day.
  • Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $82.02, and later moved down 2.92% over the session.
  • Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (OTC: DSFGY) shares moved down 3.95% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.67 to begin trading.
  • Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) shares fell to $5.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 55.7%.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.95 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.88% on the day.
  • WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) shares were down 1.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.29.
  • Sirius Minerals (OTC: SRUXF) stock moved down 12.68% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.
  • AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) stock moved down 2.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.24 to open trading.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares set a new yearly low of $16.24 this morning. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares hit a yearly low of $10.38 today morning. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) stock hit a yearly low of $23.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares were down 8.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.81.
  • Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.64 on Monday. The stock was down 29.96% for the day.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.40, and later moved down 0.12% over the session.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock hit a yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Salzgitter (OTC: SZGPY) shares fell to $2.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.92%.
  • Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.90 on Monday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares moved down 9.49% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.56 to begin trading.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.40 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.5% over the rest of the day.
  • Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.45. Shares then traded up 0.35%.
  • Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
  • Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.72% over the rest of the day.
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares moved up 1.01% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.94 to begin trading.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.97 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.85% on the day.
  • Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) stock hit a yearly low of $22.42 this morning. The stock was down 5.89% for the day.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.51 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.67% on the day.
  • Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock hit $11.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.58% over the course of the day.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.80, and later moved down 3.45% over the session.
  • Aiful (OTC: AIFLY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 11.48% for the day.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares were down 1.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.76.
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.31 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
  • McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Monday. The stock was down 6.56% for the day.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) stock moved down 18.84% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.16 to open trading.
  • Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) shares set a new yearly low of $9.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares fell to $15.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.54%.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $25.12, and later moved down 2.71% over the session.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.24 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.49% over the rest of the day.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) stock hit a yearly low of $10.01 this morning. The stock was down 57.12% for the day.
  • Standex International (NYSE: SXI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $60.81. Shares then traded down 0.29%.
  • Schmolz+Bickenbach (OTC: SZBHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday morning, later moving down 40.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock hit $18.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.33% over the course of the day.
  • NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) stock hit $1.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.8% over the course of the day.
  • Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) shares set a new yearly low of $36.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) stock hit $3.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.5% over the course of the day.
  • Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.37 today morning. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.15% on the day.
  • Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) stock moved down 56.99% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.14 to open trading.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.33%.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.70. Shares then traded down 2.52%.
  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock hit $14.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.49% over the course of the day.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock hit $36.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.41% over the course of the day.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.37, and later moved down 1.2% over the session.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.59 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.06% on the day.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) shares were down 1.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.44.
  • Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $29.95. Shares then traded down 0.74%.
  • IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.49. Shares then traded down 40.27%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares moved down 3.04% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.61 to begin trading.
  • IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.81 today morning. The stock traded down 26.52% over the session.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) stock moved down 2.47% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.78 to open trading.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.14 today morning. The stock traded down 2.56% over the session.
  • Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.03 on Monday. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.
  • Express (NYSE: EXPR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.96 today morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) stock hit $27.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.7% over the course of the day.
  • Ag Growth International (OTC: AGGZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $33.00. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Monday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) shares hit a yearly low of $4.95 today morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • Harsco (NYSE: HSC) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.12 today morning. The stock traded down 5.17% over the session.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.90. Shares then traded down 4.79%.
  • Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 36.48% for the day.
  • CITIC Resources Holdings (OTC: CTJHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.95% on the session.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.18 today morning. The stock traded down 2.9% over the session.
  • CAI International (NYSE: CAI) shares were down 4.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.86.
  • Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock hit $4.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.69% over the course of the day.
  • COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTC: CHDGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.30 today morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.82% over the rest of the day.
  • Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.00. Shares then traded down 5.71%.
  • Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares fell to $5.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.94%.
  • Xingda Intl Holdings (OTC: XNGIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.87% on the session.
  • GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.73% on the day.
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.99, and later moved down 1.63% over the session.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) stock hit a yearly low of $45.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Monday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) stock moved down 0.85% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.71 to open trading.
  • GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) stock hit a yearly low of $5.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.86% on the session.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.79. Shares then traded down 2.53%.
  • Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.27 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.2% on the day.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) shares moved down 2.28% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.56 to begin trading.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.54% over the rest of the day.
  • Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.51 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.04% over the rest of the day.
  • Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.83. Shares then traded down 6.34%.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.99. Shares then traded down 2.56%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.20 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.95% on the day.
  • 111 (NASDAQ: YI) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.54%.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) stock hit $14.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.17% over the course of the day.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%.
  • RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.03%.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) shares fell to $11.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.74%.
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares were down 4.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.15.
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $18.50. Shares then traded down 1.44%.
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) stock hit $5.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.89% over the course of the day.
  • Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.44 today morning. The stock traded down 1.71% over the session.
  • Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) stock hit $25.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) stock hit $7.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.69% over the course of the day.
  • Gamehost (OTC: GHIFF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.70.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTI) shares were down 0.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.69.
  • Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) shares fell to $5.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.83%.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) shares were down 7.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.96.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) stock hit a yearly low of $10.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.98, and later moved down 2.9% over the session.
  • Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35 today morning. The stock traded up 0.95% over the session.
  • Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.55. Shares then traded down 3.46%.
  • Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.26 today morning. The stock traded down 3.8% over the session.
  • Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.41 today morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.
  • Innovate (NASDAQ: INNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.56% on the session.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.06 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
  • Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
  • On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.82, and later moved down 2.63% over the session.
  • Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56 today morning. The stock traded down 1.11% over the session.
  • Elio Motors (OTC: ELIO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 10.08% on the session.
  • StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.53. Shares then traded down 4.37%.
  • Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Monday. The stock was down 9.86% for the day.
  • Frontier Lithium (OTC: HLKMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.27% on the session.
  • Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.55% over the rest of the day.
  • Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.56, and later moved down 4.85% over the session.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77 today morning. The stock traded down 2.74% over the session.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares set a new yearly low of $5.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Azarga Uranium (OTC: AZZUF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 14.61% on the session.
  • Scott's Liquid Gold (OTC: SLGD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.22% over the rest of the day.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) shares set a new yearly low of $2.31 this morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares moved down 9.98% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading.
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.19% over the rest of the day.
  • Avante Logixx (OTC: ALXXF) stock hit $0.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.08% over the course of the day.
  • THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded up 3.14% over the session.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares set a new yearly low of $5.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.5% over the rest of the day.
  • Chinook Energy (OTC: CNKEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 23.26% on the session.
  • Gowest Gold (OTC: GWSAF) stock moved down 20.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.
  • Golden Arrow Resources (OTC: GARWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 6.82%.
  • Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.20. Shares then traded down 0.98%.
  • CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares fell to $0.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.93%.
  • ParcelPal Tech (OTC: PTNYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.49% over the rest of the day.
  • Golden Bull (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.
  • Motif Bio (NASDAQ: MTFB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.56% on the session.
  • Canna-V-Cell Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) stock moved down 0.07% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
  • Micromem Technologies (OTC: MMTIF) shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.09%.
  • Kingsmen Resources (OTC: TUMIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.93% on the session.
  • Sanchez Energy (OTC: SNEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 49.33% on the session.
  • Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ: BURG) stock dropped to a yearly

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAWW + AACAY)

Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Good, Bad And Ugly Sides Of Mining

Texas' Two Busiest Land Ports Reported Slight Trade Declines Amid Ongoing Economic Uncertainties