ArcelorMittal SA is involved in the steel industry. The company's operating segments include NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; ACIS; Mining and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment. Europe segment produces hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. These products are sold primarily to customers in the automotive, general, and packaging sectors as well as also produces long products consisting of sections, wire rod, rebar, billets, blooms and wire drawing, and tubular products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Brazil.

ArcelorMittal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ArcelorMittal (AMSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ArcelorMittal (OTCPK: AMSYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ArcelorMittal's (AMSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ArcelorMittal.

Q

What is the target price for ArcelorMittal (AMSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ArcelorMittal

Q

Current Stock Price for ArcelorMittal (AMSYF)?

A

The stock price for ArcelorMittal (OTCPK: AMSYF) is $31.75 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:53:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ArcelorMittal (AMSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ArcelorMittal.

Q

When is ArcelorMittal (OTCPK:AMSYF) reporting earnings?

A

ArcelorMittal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ArcelorMittal (AMSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ArcelorMittal.

Q

What sector and industry does ArcelorMittal (AMSYF) operate in?

A

ArcelorMittal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.