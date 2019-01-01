QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd is an international and diversified healthcare organization based in South Africa. The firm's segments include hospitals and complementary services, healthcare services, Diagnostic services, and growth initiatives. The hospitals and complementary services segment generate most of the revenue. Its services include mental healthcare, acute rehabilitation, renal dialysis, and oncology. Life Healthcare Group owns Alliance Medical Group, which provides diagnostic services in 10 European countries It also owns Scanmed S.A., which provides healthcare and medical services in Poland that round out the firm's European business. The smaller growth initiatives segment focuses on data analytics, clinical quality products, and outpatient business in southern Africa.

Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs (LTGHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: LTGHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs's (LTGHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs (LTGHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs (LTGHY)?

A

The stock price for Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: LTGHY) is $6.105 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:33:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs (LTGHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:LTGHY) reporting earnings?

A

Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs (LTGHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs (LTGHY) operate in?

A

Life Healthcare Gr Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.