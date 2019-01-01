QQQ
Range
9.58 - 9.91
Vol / Avg.
157.5K/348.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.24 - 16.2
Mkt Cap
19.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.88
P/E
17.65
EPS
0.16
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 17, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 6:08AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Continental is a global auto supplier and tiremaker. Operating segments include the autonomous mobility and safety segment and the vehicle networking and information segment in the automotive group, plus tires and ContiTech, which uses rubber in industrial and automotive components and systems, in the rubber group. Last year, pro forma for the spin-off of the powertrain segment, automotive group revenue was around 50% of the total with AM&S and VN&I each accounting for about 25%. Rubber group revenue, also at around 50% of the total, includes tires at about 32% and CT at around 18%. The company's top five customers are Daimler, Stellantis, Ford, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, and Volkswagen, representing about 37% of total revenue (as reported, before the Vitesco spin-off).

Continental Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Continental (CTTAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Continental (OTCPK: CTTAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Continental's (CTTAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Continental.

Q

What is the target price for Continental (CTTAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Continental (OTCPK: CTTAY) was reported by UBS on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CTTAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Continental (CTTAY)?

A

The stock price for Continental (OTCPK: CTTAY) is $9.648 last updated Today at 5:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Continental (CTTAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 11, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY) reporting earnings?

A

Continental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Continental (CTTAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Continental.

Q

What sector and industry does Continental (CTTAY) operate in?

A

Continental is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.