Continental is a global auto supplier and tiremaker. Operating segments include the autonomous mobility and safety segment and the vehicle networking and information segment in the automotive group, plus tires and ContiTech, which uses rubber in industrial and automotive components and systems, in the rubber group. Last year, pro forma for the spin-off of the powertrain segment, automotive group revenue was around 50% of the total with AM&S and VN&I each accounting for about 25%. Rubber group revenue, also at around 50% of the total, includes tires at about 32% and CT at around 18%. The company's top five customers are Daimler, Stellantis, Ford, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, and Volkswagen, representing about 37% of total revenue (as reported, before the Vitesco spin-off).