Range
6.51 - 7.43
Vol / Avg.
53.2K/19.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.27 - 7.9
Mkt Cap
322.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.85
P/E
-
EPS
-14.2
Shares
43.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina by the number of customers and volume. The firm's concession area covers the northern portion of the city of Buenos Aires primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, and public service.

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-24
REV

Empresa Distribuidora y Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Empresa Distribuidora y (EDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Empresa Distribuidora y's (EDN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Empresa Distribuidora y (EDN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EDN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Empresa Distribuidora y (EDN)?

A

The stock price for Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) is $7.375 last updated Today at 8:35:40 PM.

Q

Does Empresa Distribuidora y (EDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empresa Distribuidora y.

Q

When is Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN) reporting earnings?

A

Empresa Distribuidora y’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 24, 2022.

Q

Is Empresa Distribuidora y (EDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empresa Distribuidora y.

Q

What sector and industry does Empresa Distribuidora y (EDN) operate in?

A

Empresa Distribuidora y is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.